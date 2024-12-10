Lower Austria's cuisine is as diverse as the region itself: apricots, poppies and grapes grow between the Danube and the idyllic forests and vineyards.

Anyone who sails upstream on the Danube or rides along it by bike will be amazed by the Wachau: white beaches, orchards, vineyards, picturesque villages and forests with castles and monasteries as far as the eye can see. And that is by far not all. The Waldviertel region smells of herbs, spices and oils, and red poppy fields stand out between the dark green of its forests and the carp ponds.

The Weinviertel and Mostviertel regions are named after the products they’re known for. The cider (Most), however, is made from pears instead of apples. Farmers take particular pride in their carnelian cherries, which they affectionately call "Dirndln". In the Wachau, the taste of apricots is appreciated and processed in manufactories, restaurants and inns.

In this fertile landscape, life is to be savoured. Relax, stop by an inn or winery, and immerse yourself in the local culture, whether it's feasting in the vineyards or celebrating at a cellar lane festival.

Lower Austria is divided into six distinct regions, each with its own unique character: Waldviertel, Weinviertel, Danube Lower Austria with the Wachau, Mostviertel, Wienerwald, and Wiener Alps.