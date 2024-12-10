Red ÖBB train on Semmering railway viaduct with two hikers on forest path in foreground.
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The Best Day Trips from Vienna
Nature, culture, and culinary delights

Uncover new perspectives in nature, culture, and cuisine on your day trips from Vienna. Easily accessible by train and bus, these trips offer a quick, stress-free escape.

Vienna is vibrant, inspiring, and full of life—but sometimes, nature calls. Just outside the city, a green oasis of gentle hills, dense forests, and scenic river landscapes awaits. Here, nature and culture come together, with historical sites, peaceful vineyards, and hiking trails offering plenty of opportunities for culinary discoveries.

Day trips from Vienna give you a chance to explore the area in all its variety—easy to reach by public transport and without any hassle.

A short train or bus ride from the city, the Wienerwald and Wiener Alpen open up before you. Hiking paths, ridgelines, and monasteries provide the perfect getaway. Further south, the rolling vineyard hills invite you to stroll among the vines, ideally followed by a visit to a traditional Heurigen wine tavern.

Between Krems and Dürnstein, the Danube winds through terraced vineyards in the Wachau Valley, with castle ruins and baroque monasteries in the background. Take a boat ride on the river or a bike tour along the shore, and sample some regional specialties to top off your experience.

If you're craving a cultural adventure, you'll find castles, renowned museums, and spots beloved by artists, combining history and the present day.

Day trips from Vienna reveal a whole new side of the region: hop on, head out, and enjoy nature, culture, and the charm of Austria.

The most beautiful cities around Vienna

Krems an der Donau

This cultural metropolis boasts numerous museums and the highest concentration of fine dining establishments in the country.

Krems

Baden bei Wien

A charming spa town with a baroque old town, where nobility once spent their summers. Relax in thermal spas, stroll through parks, and enjoy the culture.

Baden

The most beautiful regions around Vienna

Vienna Alps

Where the mountains give way to rolling hills, you’ll find the land of 1,000 hills: a charming region filled with natural beauty and picturesque landscapes.

Vienna Alps
Vienna Woods

The most beautiful sights around Vienna

Regional Gallery of Burgenland

For those who enjoy a change of perspective, contemporary art takes center stage here: visual art, installations, and media art.

Regional Gallery of Burgenland

Hof Palace

In 2002, the once dilapidated Schloss Hof was awakened from its slumber and restored to bring this magnificent Baroque complex back to its original state.

Hof Palace

Klosterneuburg Abbey

Klosterneuburg Abbey combines imperial heritage with sacred art. Built in the 12th century, it was later transformed in Baroque style.

Klosterneuburg Abbey

Kreuzenstein Fortress

A fortress with a rich history, Kreuzenstein Castle transports visitors to the medieval era. From this vantage point, the castle lords once ruled the surrounding lands.

Kreuzenstein Fortress

Laxenburg Palace

The palace consists of two buildings: the Old Palace from the medieval period and the Blue Courtyard from the Baroque era.

Laxenburg Palace

Esterházy Palace

The gothic castle, once made the center of courtly life by the Esterházy princes, continues to be a place of vibrant culture today.

Esterházy Palace

Traveling by boat, bus, and train

Trips by boat

Trips by bus

Trips by train

Trips by train and boat combined

FAQs

A day trip from Vienna to Salzburg is worth it if you want to explore the highlights. With the quick train connection (about 2.5 hours), there’s plenty of time to visit the Old Town, Mirabell Gardens, Hohensalzburg Fortress, and enjoy a coffee break.

For a more relaxed pace, however, an overnight stay is recommended.

The area surrounding Vienna is part of the state of Lower Austria. Here, you'll find the three regions directly adjacent to Vienna:

  • Vienna Woods to the south and southwest – nature, hiking, and monasteries like Heiligenkreuz Abbey

  • Weinviertel ("wine quarter") to the north and northeast – gentle hills, vineyards, and wine cellars

  • Donau Niederösterreich – along the Danube River

There are many exciting day trips that you can easily take by train and bus from Vienna:

  • Vienna Woods: Perfect for relaxed hikes or bike rides through dense forests and picturesque villages.

  • Hell Valley (Höllental) & Rax: A hiking paradise with stunning gorges and the Water Pipe Trail.

  • Semmering: Attractive year-round, especially the Railway Hiking Trail, offering spectacular views.

  • Kreuzenstein Castle: A medieval castle, easily accessible by regional train (S-Bahn) to Korneuburg.

  • Linz: Just over an hour by train, where baroque Old Town meets modern culture.

  • Salzburg: A day trip by train (about 2.5 hours) to explore Mozart, Hohensalzburg Fortress, and Salzburg's Old Town.

  • Baden near Vienna: Thermal baths, imperial parks, and charming coffeehouses—perfect for any season, just 30 minutes from Vienna.

  • Lake Neusiedl: Just 45 minutes by train—ideal for cycling or water sports.

  • Wachau Valley: Melk Abbey (Stift Melk), vineyards, and idyllic towns like Dürnstein can be explored leisurely by train and boat.

Tips for sustainable travel

"Responsible travel" means experiencing a country while also being mindful of nature, climate protection, and fostering fairness in our interactions.

Sustainable travel means...

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