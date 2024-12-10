Waterways in Austria
Nature's wonders: Lakes, waterfalls, gorges and rivers
Introduction
Water has shaped Austria for thousands of years. It carves gorges and ravines, gathers in lakes, flows through valleys and plunges over rock ledges as waterfalls. Today, countless routes bring you close to the water: on foot through gorges, by bike along lakeshores, by kayak on rivers or white-water rafting in the rapids.
At swimming lakes, the day begins with a jump into the water; at waterfalls, you feel the cool spray on your skin; along riverbanks, you cycle at your own pace. Lakes, rivers, waterfalls and gorges show Austria from different angles — sometimes calm, sometimes powerful. The waterways accompany your hikes, cycle tours and day trips, letting you experience this element in all its forms.
The water experience: Excursions and activitiesWhat does water feel like? Sometimes still and clear, sometimes powerful and wild. In Austria, it becomes the stage for memorable experiences — wild swimming, canoeing or kayaking, boat trips, diving, rafting, fishing or walking routes that follow lakes and rivers.
Cycling and hiking: Active days at Austria's lakesLakes reveal themselves from ever-changing angles on circular routes. Whether on foot, by bike or mountain bike, the trails follow shorelines, wind through forests and lead to viewpoints around Austria's lakes.
Hiking around Lake Achensee
The 22.2km circular walk follows the lakeshore, crosses the Mariensteig to the Gaisalm and returns to Pertisau with views of Lake Achensee.
Hike around Lake Lunzer See
You'll walk around Lake Lunz on an easy circular route covering 4.85 km. The route is also suitable for families.
Cycle tour around Lake Mondsee
The route, which is around 26 km long and mostly flat, runs along the shore of Lake Mondsee and is particularly suitable for cycling.
Hike around Lake Lünersee
An approximately 6.25 km circular trail leads around the Lünersee in Vorarlberg, ideal for families and mountain enthusiasts.
Cycle tour around Lake Wörthersee
From Velden, the route runs for 48.3 km along the shores of Lake Wörthersee. Along the way, the lakeside scenery, villages and the Keutschach Valley alternate.
Hike around the Langbath lakes
The Langbath lakes in Upper Austria are two idyllic mountain lakes that are surrounded by a hiking and cycling trail of around 7 km.
MTB loop at Lake Weissensee
On 31.5 km you circle Lake Weissensee by mountain bike. The route requires stamina and a good technique.
Hike around Lake Gosausee
A hike along the picturesque Lake Gosau in the Salzkammergut is a real nature experience. The 4.2km circular trail offers views of the Dachstein & surrounding mountains.
Lake Neusiedl cycle path in Burgenland
The 117.5km cycle route leads through Burgenland and parts of Hungary along the steppe lake. Watch out for the wind direction!
Austria's largest waterfallsWaterfalls are among Austria's most striking natural features. Water thunders over rock ledges, collects in pools and gradually reshapes the landscape. Hiking trails and viewpoints in many areas bring you close to the spectacle.
Krimml waterfalls
With a drop of 380m, the Krimml waterfalls are amongst the highest in Europe. The hike runs along various viewpoints close to the falls.
Stuibenfall waterfall in the Pitztal
The Stuibenfall plunges an impressive 159m. The panoramic hiking trail leads over bridges and viewing platforms along the falls.
Myra waterfalls in the Viennese Alps
The Myra falls with a total hight of 125m are especially popular with families for their cascading streams and the idyllic forest trail.
Wildenstein waterfall at Lake Klopein
The Wildenstein waterfall lies just a stone’s throw from Lake Klopein, where dense forests gradually open up to reveal the thundering cascade.
Salza waterfall in Schladming-Dachstein
The 40m high Salza waterfall is easily reachable on a 3.8km hike along the Salza river through the forest.
Grawa & Sulzenau waterfalls in Stubai valley
This 4.3km mountain trail leads to three waterfalls, with the Sulzenau Fall as the centrepiece — a dramatic 200m drop through the rock.
Spectacular gorgesEvery gorge in Austria tells its own story – shaped by geological forces over thousands of years and the effects of the weather. These walkable natural wonders feature deep rock-cut ravines, roaring waterfalls and steep cliff faces.
Wolfsklamm: Stairs and waterfalls
This 6km walk leads through the Wolfsklamm gorge via numerous steps, walkways and bridges, ending at St Georgenberg Abbey.
Tscheppa gorge: Tschauko Falls and Devils Bridge
The 4.4km walk leads through the Tscheppa Gorge to the 26m high Tschauko Waterfall and across the Devil's Bridge.
Bürser gorge: Wild forest and 'Konglomerat'
The 5km walk takes you through the Bürser Gorge with its primeval-like woodland.
Liechtensteinklamm: A gorge of spectacular colours
Walkways and a 30-metre-high helical staircase lead through the Liechtensteinklamm gorge, flanked by rock faces up to 200 metres high.
Ysperklamm: Cascades and rock formations
Between boulders, the Ysperklamm winds its way downhill through the Waldviertel. The 2km hiking trail leads through dense forests and narrow passages.
Dr. Vogelsang gorge: Waterfalls amidst dense forests
More than 500 stairs made of wood and stone lead through the 2.7km gorge, passing by waterfalls and moss-covered stones.
Austria's longest riversWhether cycling along the water, kayaking or stand-up paddling – Austria’s rivers offer a wide range of experiences. Hiking, swimming and boating add to the diversity of activities these river landscapes provide.
The Danube: From Mühlviertel to the Marchfeld
Cycling along the 350km Danube Cycle Path, boat tours through the Wachau valley and excursions through the floodplains along Austria’s longest river.
The river Mur: From the Hohe Tauern to the Graz basin
The Mur flows through Austria for 125 km, with kayak routes, gravel banks and floodplain forests along its course.
The Inn river: From Tirol to the Innviertel
About 350 km of the Inn river run through Austria. You'll find shoreline paths, river islands, and boat trip options.
The Drau river: East Tirol to the Carinthian Jaun valley
The Drau flows through Austria for 264 km, its course shaped by sandbanks and river islands. Cycling routes and boat trips bring you to the water's edge.
The Enns: From the Radstädter Tauern to the Gesäuse
White-water rafting, paddle tours and hikes are just some examples of activities you can do along the Enns river, which runs through Austria for 254 km.
The Salzach river: From the Kitzbüheler Alps to Flachgau
The Salzach river - flowing through Austria for 225 km - leads to nature reserves, the Tauern Cycle Path, and historic towns like Salzburg and Hallein.
The Traun river: Through the Salzkammergut
The Traun flows for 153 km from the Salzkammergut to the Danube. Hiking trails, canoe trips and riverside towns line its course.
More space for rivers
Rivers naturally shift course over time — forming side channels, moving their banks and creating gravel beds. Many of these natural processes were restricted in the past through straightening and engineering works. At a number of rivers in Austria, restoration measures are now being implemented, with the aim of giving waterways more room where possible. These include reconnecting side channels, allowing floodplains to develop and reshaping riverbanks. One flagship project is the restoration of the Liesingbach in Vienna.
Such measures give rivers more space so that water can spread more freely during high flows and the natural dynamics of the waterway can reassert themselves. The result is a variety of current patterns, shallow-water zones and floodplains — all part of the natural character of many river landscapes. Depending on the project, new riverbank paths, viewpoints or access points may also emerge, offering additional ways to experience river landscapes on foot, by bike or from the water.
Source: Austrian Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, Climate and Environmental Protection, Regions and Water Management