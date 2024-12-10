Tall waterfall cascading into a rocky gorge with turquoise water, moss-covered rock walls and coniferous trees.
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Waterways in Austria
Nature's wonders: Lakes, waterfalls, gorges and rivers

Water shapes many of Austria's landscapes: lakes, waterfalls, gorges and rivers provide the setting for hiking, cycling, rafting and swimming days.

Water has shaped Austria for thousands of years. It carves gorges and ravines, gathers in lakes, flows through valleys and plunges over rock ledges as waterfalls. Today, countless routes bring you close to the water: on foot through gorges, by bike along lakeshores, by kayak on rivers or white-water rafting in the rapids.

At swimming lakes, the day begins with a jump into the water; at waterfalls, you feel the cool spray on your skin; along riverbanks, you cycle at your own pace. Lakes, rivers, waterfalls and gorges show Austria from different angles — sometimes calm, sometimes powerful. The waterways accompany your hikes, cycle tours and day trips, letting you experience this element in all its forms.

The water experience: Excursions and activities

What does water feel like? Sometimes still and clear, sometimes powerful and wild. In Austria, it becomes the stage for memorable experiences — wild swimming, canoeing or kayaking, boat trips, diving, rafting, fishing or walking routes that follow lakes and rivers.

Frosty Water Adventures

Cycling and hiking: Active days at Austria's lakes

Lakes reveal themselves from ever-changing angles on circular routes. Whether on foot, by bike or mountain bike, the trails follow shorelines, wind through forests and lead to viewpoints around Austria's lakes.

Hiking around Lake Achensee

The 22.2km circular walk follows the lakeshore, crosses the Mariensteig to the Gaisalm and returns to Pertisau with views of Lake Achensee.

Lake Achensee

Hike around Lake Lunzer See

You'll walk around Lake Lunz on an easy circular route covering 4.85 km. The route is also suitable for families.

Lake Lunzer See

Cycle tour around Lake Mondsee

The route, which is around 26 km long and mostly flat, runs along the shore of Lake Mondsee and is particularly suitable for cycling.

Lake Mondsee loop

Hike around Lake Lünersee

An approximately 6.25 km circular trail leads around the Lünersee in Vorarlberg, ideal for families and mountain enthusiasts.

Lake Lünersee loop

Cycle tour around Lake Wörthersee

From Velden, the route runs for 48.3 km along the shores of Lake Wörthersee. Along the way, the lakeside scenery, villages and the Keutschach Valley alternate.

Lake Wörthersee loop

Hike around the Langbath lakes

The Langbath lakes in Upper Austria are two idyllic mountain lakes that are surrounded by a hiking and cycling trail of around 7 km.

Langbath lakes loop

MTB loop at Lake Weissensee

On 31.5 km you circle Lake Weissensee by mountain bike. The route requires stamina and a good technique.

Lake Weissensee loop

Hike around Lake Gosausee

A hike along the picturesque Lake Gosau in the Salzkammergut is a real nature experience. The 4.2km circular trail offers views of the Dachstein & surrounding mountains.

Lake Gosausee loop

Lake Neusiedl cycle path in Burgenland

The 117.5km cycle route leads through Burgenland and parts of Hungary along the steppe lake. Watch out for the wind direction!

Lake Neusiedl loop

Hike & bike around Lake Wolfgangsee

The 27km hike and bike route runs through St. Wolfgang, St. Gilgen and Strobl along the lake shore and through the Blinklingmoos.

Lake Wolfgangsee loop

Austria's largest waterfalls

Waterfalls are among Austria's most striking natural features. Water thunders over rock ledges, collects in pools and gradually reshapes the landscape. Hiking trails and viewpoints in many areas bring you close to the spectacle.

Krimml waterfalls

With a drop of 380m, the Krimml waterfalls are amongst the highest in Europe. The hike runs along various viewpoints close to the falls.

Krimml waterfalls

Stuibenfall waterfall in the Pitztal

The Stuibenfall plunges an impressive 159m. The panoramic hiking trail leads over bridges and viewing platforms along the falls.

Stuibenfall waterfall

Myra waterfalls in the Viennese Alps

The Myra falls with a total hight of 125m are especially popular with families for their cascading streams and the idyllic forest trail.

Myra waterfalls

Wildenstein waterfall at Lake Klopein

The Wildenstein waterfall lies just a stone’s throw from Lake Klopein, where dense forests gradually open up to reveal the thundering cascade.

Wildenstein waterfall

Salza waterfall in Schladming-Dachstein

The 40m high Salza waterfall is easily reachable on a 3.8km hike along the Salza river through the forest.

Salza waterfall

Grawa & Sulzenau waterfalls in Stubai valley

This 4.3km mountain trail leads to three waterfalls, with the Sulzenau Fall as the centrepiece — a dramatic 200m drop through the rock.

Grawa & Sulzenau waterfalls

Golling waterfall in Golling

With a drop of 76m, the Golling Waterfall plunges over the rocks in two stages. A short footpath leads to the waterfall.

Golling waterfall

Spectacular gorges

Every gorge in Austria tells its own story – shaped by geological forces over thousands of years and the effects of the weather. These walkable natural wonders feature deep rock-cut ravines, roaring waterfalls and steep cliff faces.

Wolfsklamm: Stairs and waterfalls

This 6km walk leads through the Wolfsklamm gorge via numerous steps, walkways and bridges, ending at St Georgenberg Abbey.

Wolfsklamm gorge

Tscheppa gorge: Tschauko Falls and Devils Bridge

The 4.4km walk leads through the Tscheppa Gorge to the 26m high Tschauko Waterfall and across the Devil's Bridge.

Tscheppa gorge

Bürser gorge: Wild forest and 'Konglomerat'

The 5km walk takes you through the Bürser Gorge with its primeval-like woodland.

Bürser gorge

Liechtensteinklamm: A gorge of spectacular colours

Walkways and a 30-metre-high helical staircase lead through the Liechtensteinklamm gorge, flanked by rock faces up to 200 metres high.

Liechtensteinklamm gorge

Ysperklamm: Cascades and rock formations

Between boulders, the Ysperklamm winds its way downhill through the Waldviertel. The 2km hiking trail leads through dense forests and narrow passages.

Ysperklamm gorge

Dr. Vogelsang gorge: Waterfalls amidst dense forests

More than 500 stairs made of wood and stone lead through the 2.7km gorge, passing by waterfalls and moss-covered stones.

Dr. Vogelsang gorge

Bärenschützklamm gorge: Ladders and cascades

This challenging hike takes you through the Bärenschützklamm gorge, past cascades and waterfalls, via more than 160 ladders and bridges.

Bärenschützklamm gorge

Austria's longest rivers

Whether cycling along the water, kayaking or stand-up paddling – Austria’s rivers offer a wide range of experiences. Hiking, swimming and boating add to the diversity of activities these river landscapes provide.

The Danube: From Mühlviertel to the Marchfeld

Cycling along the 350km Danube Cycle Path, boat tours through the Wachau valley and excursions through the floodplains along Austria’s longest river.

The Danube river

The river Mur: From the Hohe Tauern to the Graz basin

The Mur flows through Austria for 125 km, with kayak routes, gravel banks and floodplain forests along its course.

The river Mur

The Inn river: From Tirol to the Innviertel

About 350 km of the Inn river run through Austria. You'll find shoreline paths, river islands, and boat trip options.

The Inn river

The Drau river: East Tirol to the Carinthian Jaun valley

The Drau flows through Austria for 264 km, its course shaped by sandbanks and river islands. Cycling routes and boat trips bring you to the water's edge.

The Drau river

The Enns: From the Radstädter Tauern to the Gesäuse

White-water rafting, paddle tours and hikes are just some examples of activities you can do along the Enns river, which runs through Austria for 254 km.

The river Enns

The Salzach river: From the Kitzbüheler Alps to Flachgau

The Salzach river - flowing through Austria for 225 km - leads to nature reserves, the Tauern Cycle Path, and historic towns like Salzburg and Hallein.

The Salzach river

The Traun river: Through the Salzkammergut

The Traun flows for 153 km from the Salzkammergut to the Danube. Hiking trails, canoe trips and riverside towns line its course.

The Traun river

The Kamp river: From the Waldviertel to the Weinviertel

Hikes through the Kamp valley, canoe tours, and wine tastings make for the perfect symbiosis of nature, activity and enjoyment on 159 km.

The Kamp river
Habitat restoration in Austria

More space for rivers

Rivers naturally shift course over time — forming side channels, moving their banks and creating gravel beds. Many of these natural processes were restricted in the past through straightening and engineering works. At a number of rivers in Austria, restoration measures are now being implemented, with the aim of giving waterways more room where possible. These include reconnecting side channels, allowing floodplains to develop and reshaping riverbanks. One flagship project is the restoration of the Liesingbach in Vienna.

Such measures give rivers more space so that water can spread more freely during high flows and the natural dynamics of the waterway can reassert themselves. The result is a variety of current patterns, shallow-water zones and floodplains — all part of the natural character of many river landscapes. Depending on the project, new riverbank paths, viewpoints or access points may also emerge, offering additional ways to experience river landscapes on foot, by bike or from the water.

Source: Austrian Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, Climate and Environmental Protection, Regions and Water Management

FAQ

Austria is defined by lakes, rivers, waterfalls, gorges and ravines. They offer a wide range of water-based activities throughout the year — from hiking and cycling to swimming, paddling, rafting and boat trips.

The Danube, Inn, Drau, Enns, Salzach, Traun, Mur and Kamp are among Austria's longest rivers. They connect Alpine regions, valleys and plains, and have shaped the Austrian cultural landscape for centuries.

Among the most popular water experiences are the Krimml Waterfalls in SalzburgerLand, the Grawa Waterfall in Tirol, and gorges such as the Liechtensteinklamm, the Bärenschützklamm and the Tscheppaschlucht.

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