The Most Beautiful Palace Gardens in Austria
Austria’s castles are spread out like pearls on a necklace from east to west, offering plenty of chances to discover its history. But it’s not just the castles themselves that are worth visiting – the gardens, parks, and pleasure gardens around them, carefully designed with great detail, are true gems of garden design.
A perfect blend of architecture and nature
Austria's palace gardens are full of variety, from beautiful flowerbeds to alpine gardens, and from romantic designs to water features. Many of these gardens are centuries old, providing a refreshing retreat in summer. It's no surprise that visitors enjoy a relaxing stroll through these beautiful green spaces.
The people of Austria have always had a strong connection to nature and architecture. From an early stage, they started creating gardens to enjoy the beauty of nature. Today, Austria’s stunning palace gardens invite you to walk, explore, and unwind.
Meet Austria's palace gardens
Gardens of love
Gardens of Ambras Castle
Archduke Ferdinand II had the palace built as a retreat for his secret wife, Philippine Welser. Many legends surround the lady of the castle.
Palace gardens and biodiversity
Herberstein Castle Gardens
There’s much to explore: A zoo with animals from all over the world and gardens designed to follow the sun, with colourful themed flower beds.
Rosegg Castle Gardens
In the wildlife park, visitors can explore the historic castle hill and see over 300 animals. A walk through the labyrinth to the castle is also worth it.
Schönbrunn Palace Park
The oldest zoo in the world is the main attraction at Schönbrunn. Tip: Make sure to set aside plenty of time to explore the vast palace grounds and the palace itself.
Prince Eugene and botany
Vineyard or castle garden?
Palace gardens like no other
Rosegg Castle Gardens
In the 2,400 m² labyrinth, visitors navigate through paths lined with 3,000 hornbeams, creating a hedge that stretches over one kilometre.
Laxenburg Palace Park
Centuries-old trees and a ten-kilometre network of paths, along with vast meadows and water features, offer relaxation and tranquillity.
Palace gardens with impressive technical features
Esterházy Palace Park
Where a café now stands, the monarchy's first Watt steam engine was once located. It powered the water system for the four ponds and the greenhouses of the Orangery.
Palace gardens with elegance
Eggenberg Palace Park
Planned as an architectural representation of the universe, framed by five gardens.
Mirabell Gardens
The baroque pleasure garden’s orientation towards the cathedral and fortress highlights the cityscape of Salzburg.
Schönbrunn Palace Park
What a view from the Gloriette over the park, the Crown Prince's Garden, and the maze!
Climate Protection Information
Castle gardens are not only peaceful retreats for relaxation, but also vital habitats for many animal and plant species. Many palace gardens are now transforming their green spaces into wildflower meadows, like the Gloriette meadow in Schönbrunn Palace Park in Vienna, which has become a haven for insects.
In Salzburg’s parks, "wild corners" are encouraged to bloom, and even traffic islands are becoming bee pastures. Mowing schedules are now adjusted to support local flora and fauna.
Whether it’s a castle park, traffic island, or grass verge, every green space contributes to biodiversity.
Sustainability is also being embraced in travel: ÖBB is turning road embankments, grass verges, and station meadows into bee paradises, complete with beehives and honey!
