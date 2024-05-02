Small Ski Resorts in Austria
The Home of Winter Magic
Winter in Austria means immersing yourself in the beauty of the landscapes and experiencing the alpine lifestyle together. This can be particularly felt when skiing, winter hiking through snowy forests, or cross-country skiing along frozen rivers.
The connection and mindfulness towards nature are particularly strong in alpine regions. These quiet retreats tend to be high-altitude villages in the Alps. In the past, they were often inaccessible for weeks during winter; today, they are well-connected. Their accommodations, provided by welcoming hosts, offer modern amenities such as wellness facilities and excellent cuisine, while preserving heir unique character.
The combination of snowy mountain views and historic old towns makes it easy to unwind and fully enjoy a winter holiday.
Filzmoos
The charming village, sitting at an altitude of 1,000 m (3,280 ft), features traditional farmhouses. For those keen on sports, there is a small, quality ski area with 20 km (12 mi) of slopes and eight lifts. The two ski mountains – Rossbrand (1,600 m / 5,250 ft) and Grossberg (1,380 m / 4,528 ft) – as well as the slopes in the Neuberg area, offer easy terrain for children and beginners, as well as red and black runs for more ambitious and advanced skiers.
The snow sure region is also ideal for cross-country skiing and winter hiking. The impressive landscape around Filzmoos in SalzburgerLand is best explored on a horse-drawn sleigh ride.
A highlight is the annual hot air balloon festival in January. Brightly coloured balloons float over Filzmoos into the night, accompanied by music. The event ends with a fireworks display. What an experience!
Special tip: Filzmoos has 17 "Kraftplätze". A "Kraftplatz" (place of power) is a location believed to have special natural energy or spiritual significance.
Maria Alm
Maria Alm, nestled at 802 m (2,628 f) above sea level in SalzburgerLand, is surrounded by a stunning alpine landscape. The village is marked by buildings from past centuries and the tower of the pilgrimage church. Set against the impressive backdrop of the Hochkönig, it offers visitors a captivating setting for relaxation and outdoor activities away from the crowds.
The Hochkönig ski area features 120 km (75 mi) of slopes and 34 lifts, providing a variety of terrain for skiers and snowboarders. From wide family runs to challenging pistes for advanced skiers, there is something for everyone. This area is part of Ski amadé, Austria's largest ski network, which grants access to a total of 760 km (472 mi) of pistes.
For those looking to go exploring beyond the slopes, Maria Alm offers 30 km (19 mi) of groomed cross-country skiing trails. Snowshoeing and winter hiking paths provide a chance to experience the tranquil natural surroundings. A particularly romantic experience is a horse-drawn sleigh ride through the deeply snow-covered landscape.
Special tip: In Maria Alm, you'll find a 6 km (3.7 mi) long night toboggan run.
Prägraten am Großvenediger
In Prägraten am Großvenediger, winter holidaymakers can enjoy an authentic experience with traditional farmhouses. This is the perfect place to unwind.
The small ski area in Prägraten offers 15 km (9 mi) of slopes and two lifts. Many people have their first skiing experience here. The manageable pistes provide a relaxed skiing experience in a friendly atmosphere.
The village is located in the Hohe Tauern mountain range at an altitude of 1,312 m (4,304 ft) and offers more than just skiing. Cross-country skiers can explore around 20 km (12 mi) of groomed trails through beautiful scenery. Snowshoeing, toboggan runs, and winter hiking paths take you through pristine nature, with views of the surrounding mountains. Ice skating and ice stock sports on natural ice add variety to winter days in East Tirol. An exceptional activity is a guided ski tour on the Großvenediger. The fourth-highest mountain in Austria offers an unforgettable adventure for those seeking a thrill.
Special tip: The region has mountain huts, surrounded by over 60 3,000-metre (9,843 ft) peaks, and nine beautiful valleys to discover.
Heiligenblut
In Heiligenblut, visitors can experience a sense of stepping back in time. Sitting at nearly 1,300 m (4,265 ft) above sea level, this village lies in a picturesque mountain landscape within the Hohe Tauern National Park, watched over by the towering Großglockner, the highest mountain in Austria.
Skiers coming to Heiligenblut will find the Großglockner/Heiligenblut ski area, which features 55 km (34 mi) of slopes and 12 lifts. The slopes range from gentle runs for beginners and families to challenging pistes for advanced skiers. For those who prefer off-piste adventures, there is a 1,500-hectare (3,707-acre) Freeride Arena with six freeride sectors.
In the Großglockner area, winter mountaineering dreams come true. Ski tours bring you close to nature, while those seeking a more relaxed experience can explore the snowy landscape on a winter hike, enjoy a night-time toboggan run on a lit track, or head on a romantic horse-drawn sleigh ride.
Special tip: The backdrop of the Großglockner has earned the village a reputation as one of the most beautiful mountain villages in the Alps.
Gargellen
The village is located in the far corner of Montafon at 1,423 m (4,669 ft) above sea level. It's remarkable how peaceful winter and ski tourism coexist in harmony here. Skiers can enjoy 39 km (24 mi) of slopes and eight lifts. Despite being situated in the high mountains between the Rätikon and Silvretta ranges, the landscape features gentle terrain.
This is the strength of Gargellen: The Vorarlberg resort is far from major traffic and tourist crowds, helping to preserve its authenticity and traditions. This is particularly evident in the picturesque farmhouses, some of which are up to 300 years old.
Special tip: Gargellen is the highest mountain village in the Montafon.
Rauris
Located at 950 m (3,117 ft) above sea level in southern SalzburgerLand, Rauris offers a unique winter setting. The valley, surrounded by snow-covered peaks and dense forests, is an ideal spot for a relaxing winter holiday — and a hidden gem.
The Rauriser Hochalmbahnen ski area features 32 km (20 mi) of slopes and ten lifts. It's small and manageable, with wide, sunny runs perfect for families and beginners. Experienced skiers and snowboarders will also find plenty to enjoy. The east-facing slopes maintain good powder conditions into spring, ensuring a long ski season.
For those wanting to explore the snowy landscape and fresh mountain air, there is a winter hiking trail with a 580-m (1,903 ft) elevation gain. Cross-country skiers can enjoy 30 km (19 mi) of groomed trails. A guided snowshoe tour takes you into the “winter forest” in the depths of the Hohe Tauern National Park.
Special tip: For centuries, the Rauris Valley was considered the centre of gold mining in Austria.
Alpbach
Nestled between the Kitzbühel and Brandenberger Alps, the Alpbachtal offers a stunning winter landscape. Skiers and snowboarders can enjoy the Ski Juwel Alpbachtal Wildschönau area, which features 113 kilometres (70 miles) of slopes and 45 lifts. The children's ski school helps beginners take their first steps on the snow. For those seeking more speed, there's a thrilling toboggan run. It's great fun!
Over thousands of years, the wild waters of the Brandenberger Ache have carved their way through the valley. Today, along with the scenic Tiefenbach Gorge, they provide a picturesque setting. Winter hiking, cross-country skiing, and snowshoeing offer a chance for both body and mind to relax. The charming valley provides plenty of space to leave everyday life behind.
Special tip: Ice skating is possible on Lake Reintalersee in Kramsach if the temperature and ice thickness are right.
Weissensee Lake
Lake Weissensee in the Gailtal region of Carinthia is the starting point for many winter sports activities. Thanks to its location, the lake reliably freezes each year. Just a few minutes away, there's a hidden gem: A small ski area with a ski school and a chairlift. From the wide slopes, you always have a view of the Weissensee — a rare and stunning backdrop. In addition to the lake and ski area, the sunlit Weissensee Valley features 40 km (25 mi) of double-track and skating cross-country ski trails. Cosy ski huts offer a place to recharge for the next run.
For those still energetic after a day on the slopes, ice skates are available. When the ice is officially open, numerous skaters come to practice their spins or play ice stock sport.
Years ago, the small villages around Weissensee committed to sustainability. The Weissensee Nature Park has been recognised several times for its efforts as a model region. Many destinations are easily accessible by bus, so you can leave your car behind. As a Slow Food region, they have a strong focus on local products and restaurants offering delicious regional specialities.
Special tip: At 6.5 sqm (69.9 sqft), the frozen surface of Lake Weissensee is the largest prepared natural ice surface in Europe.
Hinterstoder
Hinterstoder is situated in a picturesque valley at 600 m (1,969 ft) above sea level and is a well-known World Cup skiing location, yet it has retained its original village character. Skiers will find 40 km (25 mi) of slopes extending up to 2,000 m (6,562 ft), making this Upper Austrian ski area reliable for snow. The impressive peaks of the Totes Gebirge provide a stunning backdrop, always visible from the expansive panoramic slopes. The ski area is particularly popular with families thanks to its ski school, practice lifts, and conveyor belts for young children. For those seeking a challenge, there is the World Cup run with a maximum gradient of 60 percent and the Inferno slope with an incline of up to 70 percent.
More after a relaxed holiday? Hinterstoder and its surroundings offer everything you might need for a peaceful winter holiday. Discovering the snowy landscape through winter hiking or snowshoeing is especially soothing here. With 100 km (62 mi) of cleared, sometimes even rolled winter paths, the Pyhrn-Priel region on the edge of the Kalkalpen National Park can be explored anew every day.
Special tip: Hinterstoder is one of the Alpine Pearls and thus one of 25 particularly sustainable resorts in the Alps. The Alpine Pearls fulfill the highest standards for environmentally friendly holidays and are increasingly relying on hiking taxis, valley buses and cable cars.
