Small Ski Resorts in Austria

In these small and charming ski resorts, snow-covered mountain panoramas meet historic chocolate-box villages.

The Home of Winter Magic

Winter in Austria means immersing yourself in the beauty of the landscapes and experiencing the alpine lifestyle together. This can be particularly felt when skiing, winter hiking through snowy forests, or cross-country skiing along frozen rivers.

The connection and mindfulness towards nature are particularly strong in alpine regions. These quiet retreats tend to be high-altitude villages in the Alps. In the past, they were often inaccessible for weeks during winter; today, they are well-connected. Their accommodations, provided by welcoming hosts, offer modern amenities such as wellness facilities and excellent cuisine, while preserving heir unique character.

The combination of snowy mountain views and historic old towns makes it easy to unwind and fully enjoy a winter holiday.