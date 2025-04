Skiing again at last! All the dates for the start of the season in Austria's best ski resorts.

The winter season openings in Austria mark the long-awaited start of the ski season for winter sports enthusiasts. When the first lifts in resorts such as Ischgl, Sölden, or Saalbach-Hinterglemm begin to operate, there's a palpable sense of excitement in the air. The anticipation of finally getting back on the slopes is tangible.

These days are often celebrated with major events, concerts, and sporting highlights. The first turn in fresh snow, the crisp mountain air, and the feeling of ushering in winter make the winter season openings a special experience for all winter sports lovers.

Please note:

Our list provides an overview of the season openings and events for each province. Please note that not all dates for the 2024/25 winter season are available yet. We are working to continuously add and update the information.

As weather conditions may lead to changes, please also check the website of the respective region or cable car operator, or contact the local tourism board directly.