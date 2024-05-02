The Alps in Austria
A natural spectacle of beauty

Their mountain ranges stretch from the west to the east: The Austrian Alps have been inhabited for thousands of years.

In the Austrian Alps, contrasts abound: towering peaks rise skyward, while gentle alpine meadows glow with lush greenery. As the first morning sunlight floods the valley, nature comes alive. A breath of crisp mountain air invigorates, while the eye sweeps over blooming meadows and ancient forests. Here, where marmots whistle and eagles soar, a deep connection to nature is felt.

A hiking holiday in the Alps lets your soul unwind, carried by nature’s rhythm, and time is experienced in its purest, most unforgettable form.

The National Parks in the Alps

Hohe Tauern National Park

In Central Europe's mightiest national park, you can marvel at a unique ecosystem from the valley to the three thousand meter peaks.

Hohe Tauern

Kalkalpen National Park

Following the trail of the lynx – in the last great forest wilderness at the heart of Austria – experience nature in its purest form.

Kalkalpen

Picturesque nature as far as your legs can carry you

Hiking in Austria

Authentic mountain villages to savour

Mountaineering villages in the Alps

Scattered across the Alpine regions, these villages remain quietly hidden: far from noise and hustle, time seems to have stood still in these mountaineering villages. And that’s intentional – their charm lies in tradition, authenticity, and culture. The alpine atmosphere and typical mountain village life have been preserved.

Yet, there’s no need to forgo comfort and convenience. After all, the enjoyment of good food and culture is highly valued in these villages. Whether guests prefer to immerse themselves in a good book or opt for climbing, hiking, or mountain biking, each nature lover can decide for themselves.

Mountaineering Villages

Alpine Cuisine

With simple ingredients yet remarkable skill, Alpine cuisine shines. It’s both hearty and modern, crafted by renowned, award-winning chefs.

Alpine Cuisine

The "new alpine cuisine" lives up to its traditions - but continues to evolve in its preparation. The result: Unique taste experiences.

Alpine Cuisine

Root meat from Bluntau char

Try out this recipe originating from Styria.

Show recipe

Pinzgauer Schotten

Enjoy this Austrian cheesecake with raspberries, larch tops, and sorrel ice cream.

Show recipe

The Cities of the Alps

Villach

The city with Alpine-Adriatic flair on the Drau is best explored on foot!

Discover Villach

Feldkirch

The medieval town was the economic and spiritual centre of western Austria for centuries.

Discover Feldkirch

Bregenz

The provincial capital of Vorarlberg is located on Lake Constance and impresses with its proximity to nature, the Bregenz Festival, and exciting architecture.

Discover Bregenz

Innsbruck

The capital of Tirol "lives" the mountains and its alpine identity like no other city.

Discover Innsbruck

Zell am See

A lake, a glacier and colourful flower meadows - it doesn't get more idyllic than this.

Discover Zell am See

Klagenfurt

Conquer the mountains or jump into the turquoise-blue lake? Klagenfurt offers both.

Discover Klagenfurt

Bad Gastein

The Belle Époque villas are striking reminders of a glamorous era.

Discover Bad Gastein

Excellent Alpine Craftsmanship

The isolation and long winters inspire each generation to express their creativity. Traditions are refined and carried forward, transformed for the present day. In this way, craftsmanship and artisanal workshops remain alive and thriving.

Cheese from back in the days

... reinterpreted. The Milchbuben master cheese dairy has been working in harmony with nature since 1654.

Milchbuben

Custom-made shoe made by hand

140 years ago, a mountain boot was invented in Bad Goisern, which today stands for the highest quality.

Goiserer Shoemaker
Alpine Traditions Throughout the Year

The year begins with Carnival, featuring region-specific customs, followed by Easter with egg painting and "Ratschen Gehen." Maypole festivities, the summer solstice bonfire, and the late summer cattle drive are highlights, with villages celebrating as farmers give thanks for a successful summer.

Christmas traditions include the "Rauhnächte" customs, such as divination rituals and Krampus runs, preserving their authenticity. The dark season is brightened by Christmas, while spring brings the newer Narcissus Festival in Bad Aussee.

Customs with tradition

Alpine History

The "Black Riders" in Lake Gosau

Between 1712 and 1715, conflicts erupted in the heart of the Salzkammergut between Catholics and Protestants. The Emperor sent soldiers into the crisis zone, prompting the Protestants to flee. However, they were caught on the frozen Gosausee by the "Black Riders." As the riders galloped towards the group, their horses broke through the ice, and they drowned. The refugees were saved.

The "Black Riders," also known as "Schwarzreiter," still exist today in the Gosausee: delicious little lake trout with black backs. On hot summer days, when they rise to the surface, the locals say knowingly, "Ah, the Black Riders are making an appearance again!"

Information about the mountain giants

Lakes surrounded by mountains give the Alps their special charm - like Lake Weissensee, Achensee or the Salzkammergut lakes.

The Großglockner is the highest mountain in Austria at 3,798 metres, the Pasterze is the largest glacier in the Eastern Alps.

The Alps stretch from the Vorarlberg Rätikon in the west to the Gutenstein Alps in the east.

Popular among hikers as special natural jewels: The Zillertal Alps and the Hohe Tauern.

Many great hiking routes, tours, hiking villages and alpine pastures can be found in the Ötztal Alps discover

The Alps are divided by mighty rivers such as the Inn and the Salzach.

FAQs

The Austrian Alps are a paradise for outdoor enthusiasts in summer. Popular activities include hiking, mountain biking and exploring picturesque Alpine villages. The mild temperatures, breathtaking landscapes and welcoming hosts make the region particularly attractive for nature lovers.

The best time to travel depends on the activities you want to do. The peak season from December to March is ideal for skiing and winter sports away from the slopes. The warm months from June to October are perfect for hiking, mountain biking and other outdoor activities.

Climate Protection Tips

How do we protect the Alps?

  • Take everything you bring to the mountains back with you, including tissues, packaging, and water bottles, and dispose of it properly.

  • Always stay on marked hiking trails to avoid disturbing wildlife and young forests.

  • Observe wildlife, including cows and sheep, from a respectful distance.

  • Make use of the well-developed network of regional trains and hiking buses.

  • Choose mountain huts that are committed to sustainability and environmental protection.

  • Encourage your children to appreciate nature-what they know, they’ll learn to value.

  • Protect biodiversity: The rangers in the national parks show you how.

