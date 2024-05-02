Lower Austria in Winter
In the snow, at the thermal spa, in the city, or amidst stunning landscapes
Introduction
Austria’s largest province, with the state capital St. Pölten, lies in the northeast along the Danube – a region rich in cultural heritage and natural beauty! And with the diverse landscapes also including the Vienna Alps, winter sports are a popular pastime here. From skiing and ski touring to snowshoeing and cross-country skiing, Lower Austria offers countless ways to enjoy a winter holiday full of active delights.
How would you describe the lifestyle in Lower Austria in one word? Indulgent! Snow experiences are always accompanied by culinary breaks. There’s always a mountain hut or one of the region’s popular inns showcasing traditional Austrian hospitality. But the true star here is wine. The people of Lower Austria have a particular fondness for it – so much so that they celebrate their fine wines as a ‘fifth season’ during the so-called Wine Autumn.
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Meet Lower Austria in winter
Top highlights
Tours
Advent in Lower Austria: Advent markets and Christmas excursions
Regions
Danube region
Picturesque landscapes, valuable cultural treasures, exquisite culinary delights, and fine wines – the Danube region is a cornucopia of pleasures.
Viennese Alps
Where the Rax, Schneeberg, and Semmering mountains start to lose their height, the land of 1,000 hills begins: the Bucklige Welt, a magical region.
Waldviertel
Dense forests, mystical rocky outcrops, poppy fields and ponds form the backdrop to the pristine, natural region of Lower Austria.
Weinviertel
Vines as far as the eye can see: The region of wine taverns and cellar lanes is best discovered by bike or on foot.
Vienna Woods
An idyllic forest setting and yet only a stone's throw away from the metropolis of Vienna: The region with its rustic wine taverns already inspired Ludwig van Beethoven.
Cities and places
Melk
The beautiful old town and the baroque monastery with its famous library are the gateway to the Wachau valley.
Baden near Vienna
The charming spa town with its baroque old town was the summer retreat of the nobility.
Top events
Famous personalities
Oskar Kokoschka: Pioneer of Expressionism
Born in Pöchlarn on the Danube, the famous expressionist painter always remained connected to his homeland.
Egon Schiele: Master of international modernism
Egon Schiele, who was born in Tulln, is best known for his often bizarre portraits as well as his landscape paintings.
Recipes
Unique places to stay
What can we do to protect biodiversity?
Respect nature. Stay on marked paths and take your rubbish with you.
Use sustainable mobility. Discover public transport or go by bike.
Be considerate of wildlife. Observe animals from a safe distance.
Enjoy consciously and organically. Choose local and sustainable food and products.
Strengthen biodiversity. Protecting and preserving biodiversity is crucial for the ecological balance.