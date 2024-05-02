St. Pölten in Winter

St. Pölten, the capital of Lower Austria, is full of contrasts: Roman traces and Celtic influences meet Baroque, Art Nouveau, and modern architecture.

A glimpse into the future

Austria’s youngest state capital is looking ahead. In the modern Festspielhaus – home to the Tonkünstler Orchestra of Lower Austria – classical and contemporary music, dance, and performance are showcased. The innovative government district, featuring the architecturally striking “Landtagsschiff,” also points to the future. The cultural district, with the Landesmuseum and Klangturm, completes this journey towards modern architectural design.

A capital of Baroque

St. Pölten is originally built on historic foundations. The city holds Austria’s oldest officially documented town charter, granted by the Bishop of Passau, Konrad, in 1159. At the same time, St. Pölten is a capital of Baroque architecture. After master builder Jakob Prandtauer moved here in 1689, a construction boom transformed the city, and numerous buildings from this period still stand as testament to that era.