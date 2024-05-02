SalzburgerLand in Summer
Alpine summer with hiking, cycling, bathing lakes and family excursions
Introduction
A summer holiday in SalzburgerLand feels like a light and breezy day by the lake, a hearty snack at a mountain hut, or a picnic in the countryside with your loved ones. In SalzburgerLand, nature takes centre stage. The warm season even has its own name here: "Almsommer" or Alpine Summer. It’s all about active days and enjoying the outdoors – pure Alpine lifestyle! The people of SalzburgerLand love all kinds of outdoor activities in the fresh air. And how could they not, with such an abundance of lakes, forests, mountains, and Alpine pastures?
Around 1,740 alpine huts open their doors in summer. These welcoming mountain huts serve regional specialities and drinks, and sometimes host lively alpine festivals. Families will find themed hiking trails, nature playgrounds and child-friendly rest areas throughout the region. Those using the SalzburgerLand Card enjoy additional benefits at many attractions, from cable cars and museums to adventure parks.
The Hohe Tauern National Park is a highlight for nature lovers, with waterfalls, alpine landscapes and rich biodiversity waiting to be explored. The Salzburger Seenland invites visitors to swim, try stand-up paddling or simply relax by its crystal-clear lakes. The Salzkammergut, partly located in SalzburgerLand, has been a popular summer retreat for almost 200 years, combining gentle alpine scenery with historic towns such as Salzburg.
Whether it is luggage-free hiking, mountain bike tours, guided alpine walks or wellness in the mountains, summer in SalzburgerLand offers experiences for families, couples and anyone who enjoys nature, outdoor activity and regional cuisine.
SalzburgerLand Card
This visitor card gives you access to attractions and excursion destinations in the province of SalzburgerLand and the city of Salzburg.
Meet SalzburgerLand
Top highlights
Hohe Tauern National Park
The Alps' largest national park exceeds even the boldest expectations: The protected region boasts over 250 peaks above 3,000 metres and 342 glaciers in the midst of pristine nature. At its heart is the Großglockner. Standing at 3,798 metres, it is Austria’s highest mountain, towering over the massif. The famous Großglockner High Alpine Road offers a thrilling, winding drive up to Austria’s highest viewing platform.
The homeland of eagles, ibex, and marmots can be explored with the guidance of national park rangers, while the National Park Museum in Mittersill creatively showcases the park’s highlights.
Regions
Lungau
Encompassing 15 picturesque villages, peaks, pastures, and mountain lakes, Lungau will enchant you.
Hochkönig
At 2,181 metres above sea level, Hochkönig mountain is ideal for hiking, cycling, and stopping off at an Alpine hut.
Tennengau
Awe-inspiring hiking routes between the Alpine Osterhorn group and the karst massif of the Tennengebirge.
Grossarl Valley
Choose between scenic hiking and mountain biking routes, then stop off at the Valley Museum.
Saalfelden-Leogang
Summer feeling with hiking, cycling, events and culture between Steinernem Meer and Leoganger Steinberge.
Cities and places
Salzburg, city of Mozart
From music festivals to impressive baroque architecture, Salzburg is always worth a visit.
Saalbach-Hinterglemm
Mountain biking in summer, skiing in winter: Active holidays are always on the agenda in Saalbach-Hinterglemm.
Saalfelden-Leogang
Known for fast-paced outdoor activities, cultural highlights, and the incomparable mountain world.
Mauterndorf
A small, tranquil town in the Lungau region, steeped in tradition, and surrounded by the Hohe Tauern mountains.
Bad Gastein
Historic spa town with thermal springs, Belle Époque architecture, and impressive Alpine landscapes.
Wagrain-Kleinarl
Mountains as far as the eye can see, lots of activities - and a true sense of sustainability.
Top day trip: Salzwelten salt mines
As early as the 6th century BC, Celts were settling in Hallein near Salzburg due to local salt deposits. However, the name "Salzburg" (literally, "Salt Fortress") wasn't documented until around 755. From 1190 onwards, the thriving salt trade brought wealth and influence to Salzburg's archbishops – the baroque buildings inspired by Italian architecture still bear witness to this today. The Salzach River was the most important transport route for salt.
The annexation to the Habsburg Monarchy in 1816 brought an end to the trade, as the Habsburgs favoured the salt mines in Hallstatt and Bad Ischl. The Hallein saltworks in SalzburgerLand were finally closed in 1989. Today, visitors can still experience the salt mine on an impressive guided tour.
Top events
Famous personalities
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Born in Salzburg, musical genius Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart left his mark on the city.
Franz Xaver Gruber
The teacher composed the world-famous Christmas carol "Silent Night", a symbol of peace and solidarity.
„The Sound of Music“
Few musical films have left such a lasting global impact as The Sound of Music. Filmed in Salzburg and throughout SalzburgerLand, it brings together music, landscape and the true story of Maria Augusta Trapp and her remarkable singing family in a timeless cinematic experience. What began as a personal story grew into a worldwide success that has shaped generations.
Many of the film's locations can still be visited today: Hellbrunn Palace, the Mirabell Gardens in the city of Salzburg, the Basilica of Mondsee, and St Gilgen on Lake Wolfgang. These are places where film scenes and real landscapes overlap – and where the music still seems to echo.
Recipes
Pinzgauer Schotten
Enjoy this Austrian cheesecake with raspberries, larch tops, and sorrel ice cream.
Unique places to stay
Why is Alpine farming so important?
Alpine farming helps preserve the cultural landscape and ensures the safety of valleys, as managed Alpine pastures prevent avalanches and mudslides.
It prevents overgrowth, which in turn promotes biodiversity.
Up to 70 different herbs can grow per square metre on Alpine meadows (compared to an average of just seven in the valley). This biodiversity is crucial for nature.
Alpine farmers and herders produce valuable dairy products from the milk of cows, sheep, and goats.
Alpine pastures offer an energising retreat in a beautiful mountain landscape.