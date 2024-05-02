Lakes and waterfalls, Alpine meadows, forests, and an enchanting mountain world: In SalzburgerLand, you'll feel close to nature, airy and light.

A summer holiday in SalzburgerLand feels like a light and breezy day by the lake, a hearty snack at a mountain hut, or a picnic in the countryside with your loved ones. In SalzburgerLand, nature takes centre stage. The warm season even has its own name here: "Almsommer" or Alpine Summer. It’s all about active days and enjoying the outdoors – pure Alpine lifestyle! The people of SalzburgerLand love all kinds of outdoor activities in the fresh air. And how could they not, with such an abundance of lakes, forests, mountains, and Alpine pastures?

Around 1,740 alpine huts open their doors in summer. These welcoming mountain huts serve regional specialities and drinks, and sometimes host lively alpine festivals. Families will find themed hiking trails, nature playgrounds and child-friendly rest areas throughout the region. Those using the SalzburgerLand Card enjoy additional benefits at many attractions, from cable cars and museums to adventure parks.

The Hohe Tauern National Park is a highlight for nature lovers, with waterfalls, alpine landscapes and rich biodiversity waiting to be explored. The Salzburger Seenland invites visitors to swim, try stand-up paddling or simply relax by its crystal-clear lakes. The Salzkammergut, partly located in SalzburgerLand, has been a popular summer retreat for almost 200 years, combining gentle alpine scenery with historic towns such as Salzburg.

Whether it is luggage-free hiking, mountain bike tours, guided alpine walks or wellness in the mountains, summer in SalzburgerLand offers experiences for families, couples and anyone who enjoys nature, outdoor activity and regional cuisine.