SalzburgerLand in Winter
Holidays between skiing, tobogganing, ice skating and romantic trip destinations
Introduction
SalzburgerLand offers different sides when it comes to winter holidays. You can have a peaceful and romantic time, whether on a horse-drawn sleigh ride, a hot air balloon trip, a walk through snow-covered landscapes, or a snowshoe hike in the mountains.
For those who prefer the fast-paced, energetic side of SalzburgerLand, the region’s ski resorts offer plenty of sporting challenges. Skiing, cross-country skiing, sledging, and thrilling trend sports provide excitement, adrenaline, and the anticipation of a hearty snack in an Alpine hut.
Events in SalzburgerLand
Find must-see highlights during your stay in SalzburgerLand's calendar of events.
Meet SalzburgerLand in winter
Top highlights
Winter sports in SalzburgerLand
From the frozen lakes in the north of SalzburgerLand, a string of winter sports regions stretches southwards: from the Skicircus Saalbach Hinterglemm Leogang Fieberbrunn to Obertauern, Werfenweng, and Kitzsteinhorn. The winter lifestyle wouldn’t be complete without the legendary ski huts and the popular Alpine cuisine, featuring dishes like potato gröstl, kaspressknödel dumplings, or wild blueberry cake.
Ultra-modern cable cars, floodlit slopes, public transport, and ski circuits ensure that SalzburgerLand’s ski resorts make for a sustainable winter season.
Regions
Lungau
Out of the city, into the Lungau countryside! The southernmost winter paradise in SalzburgerLand is known for its tranquillity and pristine nature.
Hochkönig
120 km of slopes, 34 lifts, 85 km of winter hiking trails, and 40 km of cross-country trails - a wonderful place to spend the winter.
Gastein Valley
Discover top ski areas, first-class accommodation and spa experiences, all featuring that special alpine charm.
Obertauern
100 km of slopes and guaranteed snow from November to May: Come for the skiing, stay for the snowkiting, tobogganing and cross-country skiing.
Saalfelden-Leogang
Winter fun with downhill and cross-country skiing, snowshoeing and peaceful moments between the Steinernes Meer and Leoganger Steinberge – with lots of family activities.
Tennengau
Located between the Osterhorn Group and the karst massif of the Tennengebirge mountains, the region offers (cross-country) skiing, ice skating and sleigh rides.
Grossarl Valley
The Grossarl Valley offers a 10-seater gondola lift, pristine pistes, an exclusive summit restaurant, and ideal family skiing.
Cities and places
St. Gilgen
Also known as the "Mozart village", this lakeside town boasts beautiful landscapes and a very special Christmas market.
Saalbach-Hinterglemm
Mountain biking in summer, skiing in winter: Active holidays are always on the agenda in Saalbach-Hinterglemm.
Saalfelden-Leogang
Known for fast-paced outdoor activities, cultural highlights, and the incomparable mountain world.
Bad Gastein
Historic spa town with thermal springs, Belle Époque architecture, and impressive alpine landscapes.
Wagrain-Kleinarl
Mountains as far as the eye can see, lots of activities - and a true sense of sustainability.
Alpine wellness in SalzburgerLand
Invigorating sulphur baths, soothing saline pools, inhalation therapies, and swimming in mineral-rich waters – the healing power of water underpins the many thermal baths and indoor pools throughout the region. Floating in a heated outdoor pool, you'll gaze up at the snowy mountain peaks and experience true Alpine wellness.
And then, once your body and mind are warm and relaxed, the fresh outdoor air will revitalise you while skiing, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, or simply enjoying a peaceful walk.
Top events
Famous personalities
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Born in Salzburg, musical genius Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart left his mark on the city.
Franz Xaver Gruber
The teacher composed the world-famous Christmas carol "Silent Night", a symbol of peace and solidarity.
The Sound of Music
Edelweiss, Edelweiss…! One of the most successful Hollywood musicals of all time, The Sound of Music was filmed in the city of Salzburg and throughout the SalzburgerLand province. The memories of Maria Augusta Trapp and her famous musical family became a global hit on screen.
Today, fans from around the world visit Hellbrunn Palace and the Mirabell Gardens in Salzburg, the Mondsee Basilica and St. Gilgen on Lake Wolfgangsee in SalzburgerLand.
Recipes
Pinzgauer Schotten
Enjoy this Austrian cheesecake with raspberries, larch tops, and sorrel ice cream.
Fillet of Trout with Forest Mushrooms
The secret ingredients are the forest mushrooms and fresh herbs.
Unique places to stay
How to make your winter holidays more eco-friendly
Choose sustainable ski resorts
Book eco-certified hotels
Spend your winter holiday at an organic farm
Plan your journey by train
Use sustainable transport within the ski resort
Enjoy regional, seasonal, and organic food
Try slow winter activities
Hohe Tauern National Park
Over 250 peaks above 3,000 metres and 342 glaciers can be found in the pristine region of the Alps' largest national park. At its heart is the Großglockner, Austria’s highest mountain, towering at 3,798 metres. The famous Großglockner High Alpine Road offers thrilling, winding drives – though it’s closed in winter.
Explore the great outdoors with the help of a national ranger, and you might just spot eagles, ibex, and marmots. The National Park Museum in Mittersill creatively showcases the park’s highlights under one roof.