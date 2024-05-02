SalzburgerLand in Winter

Snow-covered mountains, frozen lakes, waterfalls in striking ice formations, and glacier regions: Winter holidays in SalzburgerLand captivate those with an eye for beauty

SalzburgerLand offers different sides when it comes to winter holidays. You can have a peaceful and romantic time, whether on a horse-drawn sleigh ride, a hot air balloon trip, a walk through snow-covered landscapes, or a snowshoe hike in the mountains.

For those who prefer the fast-paced, energetic side of SalzburgerLand, the region’s ski resorts offer plenty of sporting challenges. Skiing, cross-country skiing, sledging, and thrilling trend sports provide excitement, adrenaline, and the anticipation of a hearty snack in an Alpine hut.