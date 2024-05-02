Horse-drawn sleigh with three people on snowy landscape, farmhouses and snow-covered firs in background.
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SalzburgerLand in Winter
Holidays between skiing, tobogganing, ice skating and romantic trip destinations

Visit SalzburgerLand in Summer
Snow-covered mountains, frozen lakes, waterfalls in striking ice formations, and glacier regions: Winter holidays in SalzburgerLand captivate those with an eye for beauty

SalzburgerLand offers different sides when it comes to winter holidays. You can have a peaceful and romantic time, whether on a horse-drawn sleigh ride, a hot air balloon trip, a walk through snow-covered landscapes, or a snowshoe hike in the mountains.

For those who prefer the fast-paced, energetic side of SalzburgerLand, the region’s ski resorts offer plenty of sporting challenges. Skiing, cross-country skiing, sledging, and thrilling trend sports provide excitement, adrenaline, and the anticipation of a hearty snack in an Alpine hut.

Quick facts about SalzburgerLand
Capital:Salzburg
Area:7.156 km²
Population:approx. 572,900 (as of 2025)
Highest mountain:Großvenediger (3,674 metres)
Ski areas:57
Thermal spas:6
National Park:Hohe Tauern

Events in SalzburgerLand
Find must-see highlights during your stay in SalzburgerLand's calendar of events.

Meet SalzburgerLand in winter

Top highlights

Family holidays: Conquer the mountains together

Skiing in world-class ski resorts

Cross-country skiing on perfect trails

Ice climbing: Cool adrenaline kick

Winter romance: Horse-drawn carriage rides

Alpine cuisine in SalzburgerLand

Winter activities in SalzburgerLand

The choice is yours

Winter sports in SalzburgerLand

From the frozen lakes in the north of SalzburgerLand, a string of winter sports regions stretches southwards: from the Skicircus Saalbach Hinterglemm Leogang Fieberbrunn to Obertauern, Werfenweng, and Kitzsteinhorn. The winter lifestyle wouldn’t be complete without the legendary ski huts and the popular Alpine cuisine, featuring dishes like potato gröstl, kaspressknödel dumplings, or wild blueberry cake.

Ultra-modern cable cars, floodlit slopes, public transport, and ski circuits ensure that SalzburgerLand’s ski resorts make for a sustainable winter season.

Skiing in SalzburgerLand

Day trips in SalzburgerLand

Regions

Lungau

Out of the city, into the Lungau countryside! The southernmost winter paradise in SalzburgerLand is known for its tranquillity and pristine nature.

Lungau

Hochkönig

120 km of slopes, 34 lifts, 85 km of winter hiking trails, and 40 km of cross-country trails - a wonderful place to spend the winter.

Hochkönig

Gastein Valley

Discover top ski areas, first-class accommodation and spa experiences, all featuring that special alpine charm.

Gastein Valley

Obertauern

100 km of slopes and guaranteed snow from November to May: Come for the skiing, stay for the snowkiting, tobogganing and cross-country skiing.

Obertauern

Saalfelden-Leogang

Winter fun with downhill and cross-country skiing, snowshoeing and peaceful moments between the Steinernes Meer and Leoganger Steinberge – with lots of family activities.

Saalfelden-Leogang

Tennengau

Located between the Osterhorn Group and the karst massif of the Tennengebirge mountains, the region offers (cross-country) skiing, ice skating and sleigh rides.

Tennengau

Grossarl Valley

The Grossarl Valley offers a 10-seater gondola lift, pristine pistes, an exclusive summit restaurant, and ideal family skiing.

Grossarl Valley

Wagrain-Kleinarl

Winter fun here means enjoying Snow Space Salzburg, experiencing slopes, quiet winter trails, tobogganing, après-ski and snow-covered landscapes in the SalzburgerLand.

Wagrain-Kleinarl

Cities and places

St. Gilgen

Also known as the "Mozart village", this lakeside town boasts beautiful landscapes and a very special Christmas market.

St. Gilgen

Saalbach-Hinterglemm

Mountain biking in summer, skiing in winter: Active holidays are always on the agenda in Saalbach-Hinterglemm.

Saalbach-Hinterglemm

Zell am See

Glacier, mountains, lake - a wonderful mix, characteristic of SalzburgerLand.

Zell am See

Saalfelden-Leogang

Known for fast-paced outdoor activities, cultural highlights, and the incomparable mountain world.

Saalfelden-Leogang

Bad Gastein

Historic spa town with thermal springs, Belle Époque architecture, and impressive alpine landscapes.

Bad Gastein

Wagrain-Kleinarl

Mountains as far as the eye can see, lots of activities - and a true sense of sustainability.

Wagrain-Kleinarl

Maria Alm

An idyllic village in summer and winter, with direct access to the Hochkönig mountains.

Maria Alm

Mauterndorf

A small, peaceful place in Lungau, steeped in tradition and surrounded by the Hohe Tauern mountains. Wonderful for winter hiking and cross-country skiing.

Mauterndorf
Take a break from the everyday

Alpine wellness in SalzburgerLand

Invigorating sulphur baths, soothing saline pools, inhalation therapies, and swimming in mineral-rich waters – the healing power of water underpins the many thermal baths and indoor pools throughout the region. Floating in a heated outdoor pool, you'll gaze up at the snowy mountain peaks and experience true Alpine wellness.

And then, once your body and mind are warm and relaxed, the fresh outdoor air will revitalise you while skiing, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, or simply enjoying a peaceful walk.

Spas in SalzburgerLand

Top events

Famous personalities

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Born in Salzburg, musical genius Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart left his mark on the city.

Explore Mozart's Salzburg

Franz Xaver Gruber

The teacher composed the world-famous Christmas carol "Silent Night", a symbol of peace and solidarity.

Learn more

Joseph Mohr

The priest wrote the lyrics to "Silent Night", which would go on to become a world-famous Christmas carol.

Learn more
The sound of a global success

The Sound of Music

Edelweiss, Edelweiss…! One of the most successful Hollywood musicals of all time, The Sound of Music was filmed in the city of Salzburg and throughout the SalzburgerLand province. The memories of Maria Augusta Trapp and her famous musical family became a global hit on screen.

Today, fans from around the world visit Hellbrunn Palace and the Mirabell Gardens in Salzburg, the Mondsee Basilica and St. Gilgen on Lake Wolfgangsee in SalzburgerLand.

Recipes

Salzburger Nockerl

Learn how to make the most famous dessert from Salzburg.

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Pinzgauer Schotten

Enjoy this Austrian cheesecake with raspberries, larch tops, and sorrel ice cream.

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Charr à la Meunière

The clear lakes in Salzburg offer the best conditions for local fish.

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Clear Soup with Semolina Dumplings

Make this classic Austrian first course at home.

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Fillet of Trout with Forest Mushrooms

The secret ingredients are the forest mushrooms and fresh herbs.

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Root Meat from Bluntau Char

Try out this recipe originating from Styria.

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Gugelhupf Cake

Gugelhupf cake, or Marmorgugelhupf, is an absolute classic.

Show recipe

Unique places to stay

Naturhotel Forsthofgut 5*: In Leogang, with waldSPA

Wellness Hotel Nesslerhof 5*: In Grossarl

Family Hotel Kesselgrub 4*: In Altenmarkt-Zauchensee

Hotel Sacher Salzburg 5*: Luxury in Salzburg

The Hochkönigin 4*sup: In Maria Alm

Miramonte: Modern design hotel in Bad Gastein

Cortisen 4*sup: Boutique hotel on Lake Wolfgang

DAS.GOLDBERG: Mountain views, Swiss stone pine, gold, water

Wiesergut: Modern boutique hotel with traditional roots

Oberforsthof in St. Johann: 4*s hotel

Tips for a sustainable winter

How to make your winter holidays more eco-friendly

  • Choose sustainable ski resorts

  • Book eco-certified hotels

  • Spend your winter holiday at an organic farm

  • Plan your journey by train

  • Use sustainable transport within the ski resort

  • Enjoy regional, seasonal, and organic food

  • Try slow winter activities

Sustainable winter holidays
Nature conservation in SalzburgerLand

Hohe Tauern National Park

Over 250 peaks above 3,000 metres and 342 glaciers can be found in the pristine region of the Alps' largest national park. At its heart is the Großglockner, Austria’s highest mountain, towering at 3,798 metres. The famous Großglockner High Alpine Road offers thrilling, winding drives – though it’s closed in winter.

Explore the great outdoors with the help of a national ranger, and you might just spot eagles, ibex, and marmots. The National Park Museum in Mittersill creatively showcases the park’s highlights under one roof.

Hohe Tauern National Park

FAQs

In SalzburgerLand, you'll find the following large ski areas:

  • Skicircus Saalbach Hinterglemm Leogang Fieberbrunn with 270 km of slopes

  • Snow Space Salzburg (Flachau, Wagrain, St. Johann in Salzburg) with 120 km of slopes

  • Obertauern with more than 100 km of slopes

  • Saalbach Hinterglemm:

    Nestled in the Pinzgau grass mountains, this valley is a popular spot for mountain bikers and families alike.

  • Hochkönig:

    The majestic Hochkönig mountain, standing at 2,181 metres, offers a serene setting for a range of activities.

  • Gastein Valley:

    Elegant Art Nouveau houses from the Belle Époque era add unique charm to this scenic valley.

  • Zell am See-Kaprun:

    A beautiful combination of glacier, mountains, and lake awaits in this picturesque region.

  • Obertauern:

    With peaks reaching 2,500 metres, the breathtaking Alpine scenery is ideal for hiking.

  • Lungau:

    Explore peaks, alpine pastures, and mountain lakes on foot or by bike.

  • Hohe Tauern National Park:

    This vast, protected landscape features over 250 peaks exceeding 3,000 metres and 342 glaciers.

  • Lake Wolfgangsee: A picturesque lake in the Salzkammergut region, surrounded by the mountains of the Dachstein massif.

  • Lake Zell: A large lake near Zell am See, popular for water sports such as sailing, windsurfing and swimming.

  • Lake Fuschl: A beautiful lake in the Salzkammergut region, well-known for its clear waters and peaceful atmosphere, ideal for swimming, boating, and shoreline walks.

  • Lake Hintersee: A picturesque mountain lake in the Tennengebirge mountains, surrounded by impressive rock formations.

  • Lake Wallersee: Known for water sports, including sailing, surfing, and fishing.

  • Lake Mattsee: Popular for its crystal-clear water and charming surroundings, Lake Mattsee is a popular destination for water sports such as swimming, sailing, and windsurfing.

  • Lake Obertrum: Part of the Trumer lake district in Flachgau, this lake is popular for water sports such as sailing, surfing, and stand-up paddling.

The SalzburgerLand Card is an all-in-one pass offering access to nearly 180 experiences and attractions in the city of Salzburg and the wider SalzburgerLand region. Available for either 6 or 12 days, this guest card includes:

  • Lakes and swimming pools

  • Castles and palaces

  • Museums and exhibitions

  • Show mines

  • Nature adventures

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