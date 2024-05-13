Land Art in the Austrian Alps: 6 Must-Visit Places
Immerse yourself in a world where art and nature harmonise amidst the breathtaking Austrian Alps. Rooted in the Land Art movement of the 1960s, Austria's open-air art projects use natural materials like wood, stone, and metal to honour and enrich the Alpine environment. Sculptures and installations seamlessly blend into the majestic landscape, inspiring fresh perspectives and encouraging moments of reflection.
1. "Art on the Mountain" in Zell am See
What is it?
It's "Europe's largest open-air art gallery", featuring over 20 unique sculptures and installations created by renowned artists. These range from giant colorful cups in trees to tree sculptures created from wooden discs. Made from natural materials such as wood, rock, and clay, the works merge with the Alpine landscape and open up new perspectives on nature.
Why should I visit?
Art on the Mountain offers an unforgettable experience for all those who want to enjoy culture in the midst of breathtaking mountain landscapes. The harmonious placement along the hiking trails and ski slopes makes them a year-round experience. Plus, there are several rest areas, playgrounds, and mountain inns along the way.
2. sommer.frische.kunst festival in Bad Gastein
What is it?
sommer.frische.kunst is one of Austria's most important art and culture festivals. In July and August, international artists, art lovers, and curious visitors come together in Bad Gastein to experience contemporary art in a historical setting.
The festival sees exhibitions and events take place at various locations, and visitors can watch artists from all over the world at work. A two-hour art trail with 15 stations in the mountain landscape features interactive installations and monumental sculptures, including the spectacular half-timbered sculpture "Harfen" by German artist Olaf Holzapfel.
Why should I visit?
The combination of impressive Belle Époque architecture, thundering waterfalls, and contemporary art makes the festival a unique experience that underlines Bad Gastein's character as a place of inspiration and creativity.
3. Perspectives Trail in Tirol
What is it?
High above Innsbruck on Nordkette mountain, the Perspectives Trail offers spectacular views. Along the way, ten installations made of Corten steel and larch wood create places of peace and inspiration.
The panoramic trail designed by the architectural firm Snøhetta combines innovative architecture with the imposing Alpine landscape. Along 2.8 kilometres, the path opens up unique perspectives of the city, the Inn Valley, and the surrounding mountains.
Why should I visit?
The Perspectives Trail makes the connection between nature and architecture tangible, while offering breathtaking views over the entire region. It is easily accessible to people of all ages, making it perfect for a family day out.
4. Skyspace Lech
What is it?
Skyspace is an immersive piece of architecture literally embedded in the mountain. If you want to experience its fascination, you have to enter it, as Skyspace Lech is barely visible from the outside. A path leads through a 15-metre tunnel into a circular underground room, where a movable dome provides a view of the outside, the sky, and the weather conditions.
Accessible all year round, Skyspace Lech is located at an altitude of 1,780 metres near the pristine village of Oberlech in Austria's western province Vorarlberg. The hike from the Oberlech cable car mountain station takes 30 to 40 minutes in summer. In winter, the village can be reached on skis.
Why should I visit?
Conceived by American artist James Turrell, this architectural masterpiece changes and intensifies the perception of the sky and offers visitors a unique experience of light and space in the midst of the Alpine landscape.
5. Serfaus-Fiss-Ladis art trail
What is it?
This one-kilometre art trail features creative installations inspired by mountain landscapes, from a giant blue gentian made of wood to oversized ibex horns, and can be walked in 20 minutes. Every year in September, artists come together in Serfaus-Fiss-Ladis for the "Art on the Mountain" event, and create new sculptures on site while you watch. These new exhibits are then added to the art trail, while other works are returned to their creators or purchased by interested art connoisseurs.
Why should I visit?
The easily walkable trail offers new perspectives, while witnessing the creation of art from wood and iron during the "Art on the Mountain" event is a special experience. Have a snack at the BergDiamant panorama restaurant at the Schönjochbahn mountain station - a perfect place to reflect on the unique combination of art and nature and perhaps buy a work of art to take home.
6. BUS:STOP Krumbach
What is it?
It's a collection of the "world's most interesting bus shelters". Throughout the village of Krumbach (population 1,000) in Austria's westernmost province Vorarlberg, each bus stop is a unique piece of art, from a glass pavilion and a jumbled pile of wood to a forest made of branches. Designed by teams of architects from Russia, Spain, Belgium, Norway, Japan, China, and Chile, and built by local craftspeople, the "Buswartehüsle" (Vorarlberg dialect for bus shelter) are inspired by the local landscape and culture. The buildings deal with the location in very different ways. Some take up typical features of the Bregenzerwald region, such as a parlour with table and chairs, a pile of wood, or a stylised forest. Others offer new views of the surroundings.
Why should I visit?
Visit all seven BUS:STOP-Krumbach bus shelters via an easy hike in two to three hours - or take the 820 and 890 regional bus routes from Bregenz. The three moorland inns in Krumbach are ideal places to stop for a bite to eat; try dishes and drinks seasoned with local plants and herbs from the Krumbach moors.
Where can I spend the night?
Find our favourite hotels and B&Bs in the region here.
Even more unusual art projects to discover
Leo's Art Trail in Saalfelden Leogang
This three-kilometre circular hiking trail in Leogang features a rock sculpture reminiscent of a mask and a giant insect with towering wings, among many other works.
The walk takes about an hour. Hikers can stop off at various hotels along the way.
Outdoor art in the Viennese Alps
The Gasteil estate near Vienna is home to fascinating outdoor art exhibitions. Every two years, around 30 artists from Europe and overseas present sculptures and installations. Most of the works are created on site and are specially designed for each exhibition.
The 1.5-hour circular walk to the art objects leads across rolling meadows. Drinks and snacks are available from the nearby "Päuschen" food truck.
SilvrettAtelier Montafon
Every two years in August and September, the Montafon region becomes a meeting place for artists from all over the world. The SilvrettaAtelier event allows visitors to watch them create art and attend meet & greets in a local restaurant.
The venue can be reached from Partenen via Versettla cable car or one of several hiking trails. There is a restaurant right next to the cable car mountain station.
Georunde Rindberg trail
The Georunde Rindberg trail owes its existence to a landslide. In 1999, multiple houses were destroyed, but one building slid downhill while staying largely intact. Today, its crooked walls are home to a small exhibition about the landslide. Other installations along the trail similarly commemorate that event as well as the unpredictability of nature.
The hike to all 13 stations takes about an hour. Stop for refreshments in the nearby village of Sibratsgfäll.
Sustainable art and culture refer to artistic practices and cultural activities that are environmentally conscious and socially responsible. This includes creating art with minimal impact on the environment, using sustainable materials, and promoting issues of ecological awareness and social justice. Similarly, the cultural sector aims to preserve cultural heritage while ensuring that practices are environmentally friendly and accessible to all communities.
Austria's 750 museums exemplify this commitment by implementing sustainability strategies, fostering social inclusion, and ensuring that cultural treasures remain accessible and impactful for future generations.
관련 기사
Austria’s Most Beautiful Places, According to Austrians
Find out about the magical places chosen by Austrians as the country’s most beautiful spots.
Austria Tour: The 11 most beautiful insider tips
Away from the well-known routes through Austria, enchanting insider tips are waiting to be discovered. A journey to destinations that will amaze you.
Round Trips through Austria's Nature
Discover Austria's nature in just a few days. Round trips along impressive landscapes, mountains and lakes.
The most beautiful viewing platforms
Discover viewing platforms and suspension bridges with breathtaking views of Austria's Alpine mountain and lake panoramas.
Sustainable Accommodation
Smart energy, resource conservation, regional products, and social responsibility: Certified sustainable accommodations make holidays greener.
Routes through the Small Historic Towns in Austria
There are many towns in Austria, but the small towns are something special. No wonder, after all, these centuries-old towns are carefully maintained.