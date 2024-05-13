The 9 Most Beautiful Round Trips Through Austria's Nature
From the rugged peaks of the Alps to the gentle hills of Burgenland: Austria's natural treasures are best discovered piece by piece. A round trip through the country is the perfect way to explore it all – with short distances and excellent infrastructure, you can experience diverse landscapes in just a few days.
Countless excursion options and charming accommodations make travelling a relaxed and enjoyable experience, with each region offering its own unique scenery, traditions, and culinary delights.
Carinthian lakes tour
Carinthia is defined by its turquoise, sparkling lakes, framed by majestic mountains. From Klagenfurt, a leisurely drive along the Wörthersee offers a glimpse of lakeside architecture, including historic villas, hotels, and bathing resorts from the imperial era, before reaching Lake Ossiach. A cable car ride to the Gerlitzen Alpe is highly recommended for its panoramic views. In the village of Ossiach, don’t miss the Abbey Church and the cultural event Carinthian Summer. Tip: Be sure to try Carinthian Kasnudeln at the Seewirt lakeside inn!
Next, head to Lake Millstatt, then continue towards Villach for a relaxing visit to Lake Faak before looping back to Wörthersee. End your journey with a visit to the Pyramidenkogel observation tower, offering breathtaking views from the Karawanks to the Hohe Tauern.
Tour details: Approx. 270 km, 2 to 3 days
Grossglockner tour
Austria's most famous road is the Grossglockner High Alpine Road, located in the Hohe Tauern National Park. The journey begins in Zell am See, passing through Bruck in SalzburgerLand towards Carinthia. This 48-kilometre panoramic route ascends over 1,500 metres in altitude, offering numerous viewpoints as it winds through diverse vegetation zones – from meadows and alpine pastures to high mountains and glacier ice – leading to Austria’s highest peak, the Grossglockner, towering at 3,798 metres. A detour to the Edelweissspitze and the Kaiser-Franz-Josefs-Höhe is well worth it, offering breathtaking views and a moment to pause and take it all in.
The route continues through Heiligenblut, with its iconic Gothic church framed by the Grossglockner, and on to Lienz in East Tirol, nestled at the foot of the Lienz Dolomites. From there, the journey leads back via Matrei in East Tirol, the heart of the Hohe Tauern National Park, through the Felbertauern Tunnel, and finally returns to Zell am See.
Tour details: Approx. 190 km, 2 to 3 days
Tip: Don't forget to check about opening times and toll charges on the Grossglockner High Alpine Road and the Felbertauern Tunnel.
Salzkammergut tour
From Salzburg, the birthplace of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, the journey follows the road along the Fuschlsee. In the town of Fuschl, relax as you glide across the lake on the traditional boat "Die Fuschlerin", heading to the Schlossfischerei and back. Next, the route leads to St. Wolfgang on the Wolfgangsee, where three experiences are a must: Visiting the pilgrimage church, savouring Salzburger Nockerl on the lakeside terrace of the Hotel Weisses Rössl, and riding the Schafberg Railway to the summit of the Schafberg for breathtaking views.
The journey continues to the imperial town of Bad Ischl, brimming with charm and history. From there, head to Hallstatt, a picture-perfect village on the shores of the Hallstätter See. Key stops on the return trip include the Gosau Lakes with their stunning views of the Dachstein, the Golling Waterfall, and Hallein, with its historic old town and the Silent Night Museum.
Tour details: Approx. 170 km, 2 to 3 days
Vorarlberg tour
Starting in Bregenz, beautifully situated on Lake Constance, Vorarlberg is best explored on a scenic mountain road tour. The route passes through Feldkirch and Bludenz before reaching the Montafon valley. A must-try here is the Montafoner Sura Kees at the Verbellaalpe. From there, the journey continues along the Silvretta High Alpine Road, an impressive toll road with 34 hairpin bends winding two kilometres up to the Bielerhöhe at 2,032 metres, eventually leading to Galtür in Tirol’s Paznaun Valley.
From St. Anton am Arlberg, the tour takes you over the Arlberg Pass and Flexen Pass to the exclusive ski resort of Lech am Arlberg. The return to Bregenz takes you through the Bregenzerwald, where the bold combination of traditional and modern timber architecture is a striking feature. Finally, wrap up the day in Bregenz with a sunset at the Badehaus am Kaiserstrand.
Tour details: Approx. 280 km, 2 to 3 days
Innsbruck tour
Heading southwest from Innsbruck, the capital of Tirol, you'll arrive in the charming village of Natters by the Natterer See, where you can try luxury camping in sleep barrels or lodge tents. The journey continues into the picturesque Sellrain Valley, surrounded by the Stubai Alps. Particularly scenic is the winding route between Kühtai and Oetz in the Ötztal Valley.
The tour then leads to the Mieminger Plateau nature reserve, passing through Nassereith and Telfs. For the best views of this sunny plateau, stop by the rustic Stöttlalm in Obermieming. The return journey takes you through the renowned ski resort of Seefeld and via Zirl back to Innsbruck.
End your adventure in style: Take the lift to the 13th floor of the chic Rooftop Bar at Hotel Adlers and enjoy the sweeping views over Innsbruck.
Tour details: Approx. 140 km, 2 to 3 days
Styria tour
Starting in Graz, the capital of Styria, the route leads through Gleisdorf to Kaibing. Hidden in the Feistritz Gorge lies Herberstein Castle, surrounded by romantic gardens and an adjoining wildlife park. The journey continues through Hartberg and Rohrbach an der Lafnitz to Vorau, home to Styria’s only Augustinian Canonry – a Baroque masterpiece. The sacristy’s painting, “The Fall of the Damned”, depicting the seven deadly sins, is considered a true work of art.
Next, head to Pöllau and onwards to the pilgrimage site of Pöllauberg, where underground caves and tunnels, over 10,000 years old, lie largely unexplored beneath the region. The return trip passes through Birkfeld, the Feistritz Valley, Anger, and Weiz, before arriving back in Graz. For a perfect finale, ride up to the Schlossberg and savour panoramic views of the old town from the SkyBar Graz.
Tour details: Approx. 180 km, 2 days
Burgenland tour
From Vienna, the journey leads through Bruck an der Leitha to the Neusiedler See, framed by its vast reed belt. Starting in Neusiedl am See, the route continues to Mönchhof, then through Frauenkirchen and St. Andrä am Zicksee into the Seewinkel region – a steppe-like landscape of meadows, pastures, salt flats, and reeds. This is a birdwatcher’s paradise, home to 350 species.
The area is also famed for its exquisite sweet wines, which can be sampled at wineries in Apetlon and Illmitz. The route then heads back via the surfer and kitesurfer haven of Podersdorf to the picturesque wine town of Rust, known for its stunning architecture. From there, travel through Eisenstadt, Burgenland’s capital and the former home of composer Joseph Haydn, before returning to Vienna via Ebreichsdorf and the beautiful Laxenburg Palace Park.
Tour details: Approx. 220 km, 2 to 4 days
Danube tour
The journey through the Danube Valley begins in the picturesque border town of Passau. The landscape becomes truly unique at the Schlögen Loop, where the Danube changes direction twice, each time by 180 degrees. Passing Wilhering Abbey, the route continues to Linz, the capital of Upper Austria. Worthwhile detours include St. Florian Abbey, the Roman town of Enns, and the charming town of Steyr, with its stunning historic centre.
From the fishing town of Grein, the route enters the Wachau, a particularly beautiful UNESCO World Heritage segment of the journey. Vineyards, apricot orchards, and picturesque villages characterise the region. Along the way, the magnificent abbeys of Melk and Göttweig, as well as the towns of Spitz, Weißenkirchen, and Dürnstein, line the Danube. The journey concludes with a visit to the monastery at Klosterneuburg before arriving in Vienna.
Tour details: Approx. 380 km, 3 to 5 days
Waldviertel-Kamptal tour
Krems an der Donau, with its picturesque old town and modern Kunsthalle, serves as the gateway to the Waldviertel. From here, the journey leads to the medieval castle town of Zwettl, home to the impressive Cistercian Abbey. A detour to Rosenau Castle, featuring a Freemasonry Museum, and Rappottenstein Castle is well worth it.
From Friedersbach, continue to the Kampsee, one of the Waldviertel's reservoirs, resembling a fjord-like lake landscape. The route passes through Krumau am Kamp to Altenburg Abbey, a Baroque gem of the Waldviertel. Those interested in falconry should visit Rosenburg Castle.
The journey continues through the Kamptal to the spa town of Gars am Kamp, where a view from the castle offers stunning vistas. Following the river downstream leads to the wine town of Langenlois, where the trip can be beautifully rounded off with a relaxing visit to the Loisium Wine & Spa Hotel.
Tour details: Approx. 250 km, 2 to 4 days
