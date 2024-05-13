Traditional Costumes in Austria
About the love and history of Lederhosen, Dirndl and traditional jackets
Pop culture such as film and music has helped introduced Austria’s traditional costumes to the world, with one of the most famous cultural ambassadors being The Sound of Music, the classic about Salzburg's singing Trapp family.
However, the traditional Austrian dress is far more than just a film prop or an Alpine cliché. A deep love and passion for Dirndl and Lederhosen are firmly rooted in most regions. Traditional attire symbolises regional identity, community, and living traditions—genuine and authentic in its origins. In the past, Tracht reflected a person’s profession, social status, and wealth. Today, Dirndl and Lederhosen are worn for festive occasions but remain part of everyday life. Traditional dress continues to serve as daily workwear in agriculture, restaurants, and hotels—just as it has for generations.
Dirndl and Lederhosen: A lifestyle that is fun to wear
How did Tracht develop?
The word Tracht comes from the Old High German term Draht(a), which referred both to the workwear of labourers and the formal attire of the upper class. For the working population, traditional dress had two primary functions: it needed to be practical and suitable for everyday life. Dirndls were made from affordable fabrics, usually wool or linen, while only the privileged upper classes could afford silk, cotton, or other fine materials. Men wore Lederhosen for forestry work and hunting—an activity reserved exclusively for the nobility until the 20th century.
In the mid-19th century, both the aristocracy and the bourgeoisie embraced the trend of Sommerfrische—retreating to the countryside during the summer—and with it, traditional dress. Even Emperor Franz Joseph I was an enthusiastic wearer of Lederhosen. The renowned Salzburg-based Tracht manufacturer Jahn-Markl even created a custom shade called Altschwarz (antique black) specifically for him.
Real craftsmanship: Regions and their traditional costumes
Originals from the traditional costume manufactory
Lanz Trachten
Founded in the 1920s in Salzburg, the workshop helped bring rural Tracht into the fashion mainstream and is now renowned for its high-quality traditional attire.
Tostmann traditional costumes
Since 1949, the manufactory has been crafting high-quality Dirndls and traditional attire for the whole family at its locations on Lake Attersee in the Salzkammergut and in Vienna.
Zillertaler Trachtenwelt
The wide range of traditional and contemporary Tracht for women, men, and children is available in numerous stores across Austria.
Traditional costume tailoring Jahn-Markl
The tailoring workshop—renowned for its craftsmanship and traditional design—has been based in Salzburg since 1408 and even crafted Lederhosen for Emperor Franz Joseph I.
Strohmaier traditional costumes
With its Dirndl and Lederhosen creations, the manufactory in Klagenfurt am Wörthersee aims to preserve and revitalise tradition, bringing Tracht into everyday life.
Moosbrugger Dirndl Workshop
Since 1990, the Dirndl workshop in Bezau has been crafting bespoke Dirndls and traditional attire using the finest fabrics and materials.
The colours reveal the region
What you always wanted to know ..
When it comes to Lederhosen, not washing them is often the best approach. Unlike a Dirndl, a well-worn look is part of what makes Lederhosen special—it’s a sign of authenticity.
A true pair of Lederhosen only gains character over time, developing a distinctive Speckigkeit—a patina, worn areas, or even stains—that makes them unique. Of course, this doesn’t happen overnight but is earned through years of wear on various occasions. However, if the leather becomes stiff, a professional cleaning may still be necessary.
What you always wanted to know ..
The answer is: yes! After all, how the Dirndl apron is tied is no matter of chance . The position of the bow reveals something about its wearer:
Bow on the left: Single and available
If a woman ties her bow on the left, it means she is unmarried and not in a committed relationship. This may even be the origin of the German term anbandeln, meaning to flirt or strike up a romance—because those who tie their bow on the left signal that they are open to meeting someone new.
Bow on the right: In a relationship, engaged, or married
A bow tied on the right indicates that the wearer is already spoken for.
Bow at the back: In mourning
If the apron is tied at the back, it traditionally signifies that the wearer is widowed.
UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage: Traditional handicrafts
Production and use of traditional Montafon costumes
The Goldhauben and traditional costumes in the Mostviertel
Bregenzerwald Juppen and women's costume
Garnier spencer, hat and quilted bodice
Quill embroidery
Production and use of the Linz gold bonnet
Lake Constance hood in lamé lace
Burgenland indigo hand block printing
Climate Protection Info
The preservation of traditions and customs in Austria is closely linked to sustainability. Events such as the Almabtrieb (cattle drive), traditional festivals, and regional craftsmanship reflect a deep respect for nature and its resources. These customs foster appreciation for local flora and fauna while promoting environmental awareness.
Traditions also strengthen social sustainability. Festivals like the Maypole raising, Easter celebrations, or Christmas customs bring communities together and encourage collective efforts to preserve regional heritage. As part of UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage, these rituals, traditions, and crafts are passed down through generations. Visitors who experience these traditions firsthand gain a deeper understanding of Austrian culture—and the Austrian way of life.
