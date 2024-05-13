Dirndl and Lederhosen: Once workwear, now fashion statement and a sign of community. What makes Austria’s traditional costums so appealing?

Pop culture such as film and music has helped introduced Austria’s traditional costumes to the world, with one of the most famous cultural ambassadors being The Sound of Music, the classic about Salzburg's singing Trapp family.

However, the traditional Austrian dress is far more than just a film prop or an Alpine cliché. A deep love and passion for Dirndl and Lederhosen are firmly rooted in most regions. Traditional attire symbolises regional identity, community, and living traditions—genuine and authentic in its origins. In the past, Tracht reflected a person’s profession, social status, and wealth. Today, Dirndl and Lederhosen are worn for festive occasions but remain part of everyday life. Traditional dress continues to serve as daily workwear in agriculture, restaurants, and hotels—just as it has for generations.