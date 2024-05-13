At the Steirereck Vienna, you'll meet foodies, Michelin-star collectors, and ingredient enthusiasts

In the heart of Vienna’s Stadtpark stands Restaurant Steirereck, its exterior reminiscent of a mirrored pavilion. Everyone wants to see the creations of this three-star chef, everyone wants to taste his dishes.

The variety on the bread trolley—featuring around 25 different types—is the first hint of the meticulous research behind each plate. But for Heinz Reitbauer, simply finding a great ingredient isn’t enough; his goal is to truly understand an apple, a cut of meat, or a mushroom with a scientist’s precision.

The ingredients on the menu come from the family’s own farm in Styria—specifically Pogusch—as well as from the immediate surroundings of Vienna. At Steirereck, Heinz Reitbauer and his wife Birgit welcome everyone with open arms. Together, they are an unbeatable team in Vienna’s Michelin-starred culinary scene.