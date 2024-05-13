Restaurant Steirereck
Heinz Reitbauer: Pioneering spirit with 3 stars

At the Steirereck Vienna, you'll meet foodies, Michelin-star collectors, and ingredient enthusiasts

In the heart of Vienna’s Stadtpark stands Restaurant Steirereck, its exterior reminiscent of a mirrored pavilion. Everyone wants to see the creations of this three-star chef, everyone wants to taste his dishes.

The variety on the bread trolley—featuring around 25 different types—is the first hint of the meticulous research behind each plate. But for Heinz Reitbauer, simply finding a great ingredient isn’t enough; his goal is to truly understand an apple, a cut of meat, or a mushroom with a scientist’s precision.

The ingredients on the menu come from the family’s own farm in Styria—specifically Pogusch—as well as from the immediate surroundings of Vienna. At Steirereck, Heinz Reitbauer and his wife Birgit welcome everyone with open arms. Together, they are an unbeatable team in Vienna’s Michelin-starred culinary scene.

Facts & Figures
Location:In Vienna's Stadtpark
Guide MICHELIN:3 stars
Gault&Millau:5 toques
falstaff:4 forks
World's 50 Best Restaurants:22nd place
Cooking from the heart
His cuisine is a tribute to regional ingredients, showcasing the masterful preparation of rare vegetables and native freshwater fish. At Steirereck, tradition and modern techniques come together with passion to highlight the distinct character of each ingredient.

3 questions for Heinz Reitbauer

At Steirereck, we are constantly searching for the flavours and tastes of our country because they create a connection—to our families, our homeland, and our culture.

It takes a deep passion for gastronomy and a team that works in perfect harmony. Everyone involved must maintain their enthusiasm for the extraordinary—only then is it possible to achieve such a high level of performance every day.

It should be an inner calling to engage deeply with the craft. We live in our own little world, dreaming of things that often seem unattainable—or perhaps one day will become reality. It’s a constant cycle: always striving for a goal, yet never feeling pressured.

Yes, agriculture is very important to us. A diverse, natural, and sustainable cultural landscape is the only way to enable high-quality, seasonal cuisine. And that very diversity is what we love.

The world of Steirereck

From Stadtpark in Vienna to Pogusch in Styria

Steirereck

At Restaurant Steirereck in Vienna's Stadtpark, you can experience modern Austrian cuisine. Here, Heinz and Birgit Reitbauer bring their culinary philosophy to life

Steirereck Restaurant

Meierei

The Michelin-starred Steirereck is also home to Meierei im Stadtpark, offering regional delights such as strudels, cheese, and wine.

Steirereck Meierei

Pogusch

Enjoy the delicious farm-to-table specialities at the Wirtshaus am Pogusch! Stay in treehouses nestled in the forest, birdhouses with mountain views, or cosy cabins

Steirereck at Pogusch
Contact details
Restaurant Steirereck

Steirereck

Am Heumarkt 2A

1030 Vienna

전화번호: +43 1 713 31 68

wien@steirereck.at
Restaurant Steirereck

