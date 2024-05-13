Fancy enjoying culture with all your senses, conquering mountains and jumping into a turquoise lake? Klagenfurt has got it all!

Located on the turquoise Lake Wörthersee, the small city of Klagenfurt is sometimes called the "Renaissance Gem". Italian master builders have left their mark on the 800-year-old city with excellently restored palaces, courtyards and squares.

Start your stroll through the old town at Neuer Platz (New Square), where the city's most famous landmark awaits you - the Lindwurm Fountain, guarded by a dragon-like animal that is the stuff of local legends. Walk along the magnificent facades of the city centre, award-winning for their historic beauty and exemplary preservation, and soak in the Mediterranean atmosphere.