Klagenfurt
City, mountain and lake in one holiday

Fancy enjoying culture with all your senses, conquering mountains and jumping into a turquoise lake? Klagenfurt has got it all!

Located on the turquoise Lake Wörthersee, the small city of Klagenfurt is sometimes called the "Renaissance Gem". Italian master builders have left their mark on the 800-year-old city with excellently restored palaces, courtyards and squares.

Start your stroll through the old town at Neuer Platz (New Square), where the city's most famous landmark awaits you - the Lindwurm Fountain, guarded by a dragon-like animal that is the stuff of local legends. Walk along the magnificent facades of the city centre, award-winning for their historic beauty and exemplary preservation, and soak in the Mediterranean atmosphere.

Quick facts
Population:approx. 105,000 (as of 2023)
Province:Carinthia
Area:120.1km²
Altitude:446m
Favourite viewpoint:Pyramidenkogel (100m)

Local's tip

Visit Austria's oldest pedestrian zone between Kramergasse and Wienergasse, opened in 1961.

Meet Klagenfurt

Lindwurm fountain

Minimundus adventure park

Klagenfurt Cathedral

Alter Platz

Lake Wörthersee

Carinthia Museum of Modern Art

Botanical Garden

Activities in and around Klagenfurt

Guided tour of Klagenfurt's old town

Restaurant favourites in Klagenfurt

Landhaushof

A traditional Austrian restaurant with cosy seating areas under vaulted ceilings.

La Bottega

Klagenfurt's best Italian-style pizza, with a thin crust and just the right amount of delicious toppings.

Bierhaus zum Augustin

A cosy spot with vaulted ceilings and wooden tables, serving traditional and seasonal Austrian cuisine.

Restaurant Vogelhaus

You'll be spoilt with a five-course menu and the best wines in this fine-dining spot.

أماكن فريدة للإقامة

Hotel Sandwirth Klagenfurt

Seepark Hotel

Hotel Moser Verdino Klagenfurt

For green tavellers

Holiday by train and bus

Want to explore Klagenfurt whilst being kind to the environment? For short distances within the city, rent a bicycle at one of ten Nextbike stations via their app. If you plan to venture further afield, you can rent both bicycles and e-bikes at stations throughout the region.

Get the Wörthersee Plus Card to use regional "S-Bahn" trains and buses free of charge and explore Lake Wörthersee or the nearby mountains.

If arriving by train, the local shuttle service will take you straight to your accommodation.

Guest cards for Klagenfurt and Carinthia

The Kärnten Card allows you to visit more than 100 points of interest within the province of Carinthia, including mountain railways, panoramic roads and museums.

With the free Wörthersee Plus Card, you'll get discounts and free admission at a number of attractions within the Wörthersee region and Klagenfurt.

You'll receive your guest card upon check-in at your accommodation.

FAQs

Located in the south of Austria, Klagenfurt is the provincial capital of Carinthia, which borders Italy. The small city lies on the banks of Lake Wörthersee, allowing visitors to combine an urban holiday with day trips into the mountains.

  • The Lindwurm fountain in the centre of central square Neuer Platz (New Square) is the city's most famous landmark.

  • Minimundus adventure park showcases models of famous buildings from around the world on a scale of 1:25.

  • Pyramidenkogel observation tower offers spectacular views over Lake Wörthersee and the Alps.

  • A magnificent Renaissance building, the Landhaus houses the Carinthian Provincial Museum and the impressive Hall of Arms.

  • The Maria Theresa Monument honouring the Habsburg monarch can be found on Alter Platz (Old Square).

  • The Carinthia Museum of Modern Art offers changing exhibitions of modern art.

