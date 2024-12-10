Action and Adventure Holidays in Austria
Where the wild ones get their energy boost

Austria is your adventure playground! No matter if you go zip-lining, canyoning or parachuting: Nature and the adrenaline rush will go right under your skin.

Peace and quiet? Not here! This is where action and adventure take centre stage. Austria is a playground for anyone who thrives on a holiday packed with high-octane thrills: when the adrenaline kicks in, the downhill rush gets under your skin, and experiences are measured by how much courage they demand. It’s not about how wild you are – it’s about how alive you want to feel. Leaping into the depths, climbing dizzying heights, and facing the challenges of water – that’s what an action-packed adventure holiday in Austria is all about.

If conquering the skies is your thing, take off in a hot-air balloon, soar over gorges on a flying fox, or parachute into a stunning alpine panorama. Down below, rapids and (glacial) lakes await for rafting, canyoning, diving or wakeboarding. Bring your curiosity and your courage – and get ready for an outdoor adventure full of thrills!

AUT in the wild

Zip Lining and Flying Fox

Soaring over deep gorges, rivers or treetops these high-speed zipline rides combine adrenaline-pumping thrills with breathtaking natural scenery. Perfect for adventure-seekers keen to experience Austria’s landscapes from a whole new perspective.

Climbing: Rock, focus, and freedom

Climbing in Austria

Whether it's the adrenaline kick on a via ferrata or an action day at a high ropes course - experience an unforgettable climbing adventure in Austria.

Climbing in Austria

Climbing parks and high ropes courses

Putting body and mind to the test at lofty heights: Fun and thrills are guaranteed in the climbing parks and high ropes courses.

Climbing parks & high rope courses

Water, wind, and wow-moments

Wakeboard and Waterski

Wakeboarding and waterskiing in Austria combine speed with spectacular nature. Glide across the water at dream locations, surrounded by mountains and the carefree feeling of summer.

Amid mountains, cliffs and lakes, Austria reveals its adventurous side – with powerful moments that both exhilarate and ground you.

„AUT in the wild"

Water adventures: Raw, pure, and powerful

Canoeing and kayaking

Austria's rivers and lakes are ideal for a canoe or kayak tour. The most beautiful regions in summer and winter.

Paddle away on rivers and lakes

Rafting in Austria

Austria is famous for its culture, history, and stunning landscapes. The Alps offer thrilling adventures on scenic rivers and through dramatic gorges.

Rafting in Austria

Frosty Adventures on Austria's Glaciers, Lakes & Rivers

If you're curious about Austria's wild and cool side, you've come to the right place: Read all about outdoor experiences in, on and around ice and glacier water.

Icy adventures in Austria

Diving in Austria

Descend into weightlessness! Glide into a magical underwater world with a flick of your fins and discover its secrets. You can't get further away from everyday life.

Diving in Austria

Full speed ahead!

Wild water SUP on the river

White-water SUP combines the balance of stand-up paddling with the challenge of waves and rapids. A sporty experience far from calm lakes – perfect for those in search of something out of the ordinary.

Hot air ballooning: Adventures up in the air

Filzmoos: Special hot air balloon tour at dawn

St. Johann: High-altitude thrill above the Kitzbüheler Alps

Thermenland in Styria: Balloon ride and wellness

Tannheimer valley: Across the Alps in summer and winter

Steyr: Austria's oldest town from a birds-eye-view

Apfelwirt in Stubenberg: The only balloon hotel in Austria

Between heaven and heartbeat

Skydiving

Mountain- and Gravel biking

Mountain Biking in Austria

Past gorges and through deep green forests - with only your own pulse beating in your ears. Cycling in Austria is particularly fun on these trails.

Mountain Biking

Gravel Biking

Find out more about the trend sport and the varied Gravel Austria route.

Gravel Biking

You might also like

Coolcation in Austria: The most beautiful places to refresh

Coolcation stands for summer holidays in cool places. If you want to escape the heat, you can cool down and relax in the Austrian Alps and at refreshing lakes.

Coolcation in Austria

Camping and Glamping

Experience nature with all your senses from the moment you open your eyes in the morning: Camping is a unique holiday philosophy – discover Austria's most beautiful spots

Camping and Glamping

Hiking along wild waters

From gorges and ravines to waterfalls, these are the most beautiful hiking routes along wild waters in Austria.

Explore now

High-Altitude Trails in Austria

Hike from hut to hut and feel the freedom above the valleys - hiking on Austria's high-altitude trails simply makes you happy.

High Altitude Trails

Long-distance hiking

If you can't get enough of hiking in the mountains, simply pack your rucksack for several days. Long-distance hiking in Austria, what an experience!

Long-distance hiking

Austria is just "Lebensgefühl"

Discover Austria's undiscovered side! Feel Austria's "Lebensgefühl" (attitude to life) with exciting experiences, extraordinary discoveries, and hidden treasures.

Austria is just "Lebensgefühl"

National Parks and Biosphere Reserves in Austria

Austria's strictly protected national parks and biosphere reserves offer visitors the chance to discover nature in its original state and experience its scenic beauty.

National Parks and Nature Parks

Stargazing in Austria

Star parks, starry picnics, and star gardens: where Austria’s night skies shine brightest. Here are the places where stargazing becomes an unforgettable experience.

Best places for stargazing
Discover the Best of Austria