Action and Adventure Holidays in Austria

Peace and quiet? Not here! This is where action and adventure take centre stage. Austria is a playground for anyone who thrives on a holiday packed with high-octane thrills: when the adrenaline kicks in, the downhill rush gets under your skin, and experiences are measured by how much courage they demand. It’s not about how wild you are – it’s about how alive you want to feel. Leaping into the depths, climbing dizzying heights, and facing the challenges of water – that’s what an action-packed adventure holiday in Austria is all about.
If conquering the skies is your thing, take off in a hot-air balloon, soar over gorges on a flying fox, or parachute into a stunning alpine panorama. Down below, rapids and (glacial) lakes await for rafting, canyoning, diving or wakeboarding. Bring your curiosity and your courage – and get ready for an outdoor adventure full of thrills!
Soaring over deep gorges, rivers or treetops – these high-speed zipline rides combine adrenaline-pumping thrills with breathtaking natural scenery. Perfect for adventure-seekers keen to experience Austria’s landscapes from a whole new perspective.
Climbing: Rock, focus, and freedom
Climbing in Austria
Whether it's the adrenaline kick on a via ferrata or an action day at a high ropes course - experience an unforgettable climbing adventure in Austria.
Water, wind, and wow-moments
Wakeboarding and waterskiing in Austria combine speed with spectacular nature. Glide across the water at dream locations, surrounded by mountains and the carefree feeling of summer.
JETLAKE Water Sports Centre on the Danube
WakeAndSki at Lake Traunsee
Wake and Surf in Bregenz
Amid mountains, cliffs and lakes, Austria reveals its adventurous side – with powerful moments that both exhilarate and ground you.
Water adventures: Raw, pure, and powerful
Canoeing and kayaking
Austria's rivers and lakes are ideal for a canoe or kayak tour. The most beautiful regions in summer and winter.
Rafting in Austria
Austria is famous for its culture, history, and stunning landscapes. The Alps offer thrilling adventures on scenic rivers and through dramatic gorges.
Frosty Adventures on Austria's Glaciers, Lakes & Rivers
If you're curious about Austria's wild and cool side, you've come to the right place: Read all about outdoor experiences in, on and around ice and glacier water.
Full speed ahead!
White-water SUP combines the balance of stand-up paddling with the challenge of waves and rapids. A sporty experience far from calm lakes – perfect for those in search of something out of the ordinary.
Hot air ballooning: Adventures up in the air
Between heaven and heartbeat
