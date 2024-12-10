Diving in Austria's Most Beautiful Lakes and Rivers
A diverse wildlife, mysterious underwater worlds, and unique diving spots.

Descend into weightlessness! Glide into a magical underwater world with a flick of your fins and discover its secrets. You can't get further away from everyday life.

Sunken forests, fields of water lilies, shipwrecks and craggy rocks seem to shine through a filter in the crystal-clear water - turquoise blue to emerald green, depending on the depth of the lake, and almost too beautiful to be real. There are many moments inviting you to pause: A shy pike, a nimble stone crab, a school of fish whisking by, grabbing your attention, or the species-rich fauna in general. No doubt, your underwater adventure will be an unforgettable experience.

Spectacular underwater adventures in Austria

Canyoning in the Gimbach cascades

Ice diving in Lake Weissensee

BMW Dixi dive entry point: Wreck diving

Ice diving in Lake Neufeld: Crystal-clear and deep

Magic Dive in the Traun river: Against the current

Apnoe diving in Lake Attersee: Discover your limits

Diving in Tirol's mountain lakes

Lake Lechausee

This diving mecca is located near the village of Weißenberg am Lech. The lake is 6m (20ft) deep and allows you to see up to 20m (66ft) under water.

Lake Blindsee

This turquoise green mountain lake with its pure spring water reaches temperatures of more than 25º C. Watch large zander resting on tree trunks.

Lake Fernstein and Lake Samarang

The two crystal clear mountain lakes rank among the purest waters in the Alps, and even made it on the list of the 100 most beautiful diving sites.

Lake Achensee

Tirol's largest lake is nestled between the Karwendel and Rofan mountains. In the clear, cold water divers will find an exciting underwater parkour.

Lake Plansee

Go explore at this lake: At the bottom you'll find an old carriage, a hay cart and a wooden sledge.

Diving school in Tirol

When it comes to diving lessons, equipment, service, ice or mountain diving, look no further. Tirol's number one diving school has been around for 40 years.

Cool diving spots in SalzburgerLand

Lake Fuschl

Not far from the city of Salzburg, this Salzkammergut lake is home to various fish and crayfish species, as well as eels. Recommended entry point: The village of Fuschl.

Lake Wolfgangsee

The Falkenstein Wall plunges vertically 120m into the lake and continues for another 90 metres underwater. Entry point: The Franzosenschanze dive site near St. Gilgen.

Lake Zell

Renowned for its rich, healthy underwater world and stunning mountain panorama, with views of the Kitzsteinhorn glacier.

Diving schools in SalzburgerLand

Diving station Lake Wolfgangsee

Diving and snorkelling, with accessible options available on request.

Diving school Zell am See

Sport diving and guided dives.

Diving in Carinthia's most beautiful lakes

Lake Klopeiner See

The warmest bathing lake in Austria is known among divers for its large population of nocturnal catfish. You can also marvel at two Roman-era dugouts.

Lake Ossiach

Located at the foot of the 1,900m (6,234ft) high Gerlitzen, Lake Ossiach features numerous species of fish - including the Waller, which can grow up to 2m long!

Lake Wörthersee

In Carinthia's largest lake, divers will find an enchanting underwater world with water lily forests, stonewort algae and a jungle of milfoil.

Lake Weissensee

The turquoise blue lake can be found between the Drautal and Gailtal Alps. It is particularly known for its diverse fish population and diving options.

Diving schools in Carinthia

Tauchshop Klagenfurt

Offers trips for families and children to all Carinthian lakes, led by more than 20 diving experts.

PADI diving school in Millstatt

Takes guests to the deepest lake in Carinthia - Lake Millstatt, guided dives and taster courses, equipment for adults and children from the age of 10.

Diving Weissensee

Taster courses and diving for advanced divers, ice diving in winter.

Diving highlights in Styria

Lake Altaussee

The underwater forest in the so-called "dark blue inkwell" makes a great hiding place for fish and an unforgettable experience for human explorers.

Lake Grundlsee

The region is one of the most beautiful diving hotspots in Europe, think steep rock faces, shallow water zones and a particularly great variety of fish.

Exciting diving spots in Upper Austria

Lake Traunsee

At 191m (627ft), Lake Traunsee is the deepest lake in Austria. Liebesinsel, Karbach, Schwarze Madonna or Löwenwand are especially popular with divers.

Lake Attersee

With its numerous diving bases - including the Alexenau between Weyregg and Steinbach - Lake Attersee is a popular diving area.

Lake Mondsee

The warmest lake in the Salzkammergut. Harnischwand, Kreuzstein and a steep rock face between Scharfling and St. Lorenz are worth a dive.

Diving schools in Upper Austria

Adventure Diving Traunsee

From taster courses to dive master, diving excursions in the Salzkammergut region

Diving centre Dachstein-Salzkammergut

Diving excursions, diving from a boat, and scuba tours.

Diving school Koralle Mondsee

All-year-round diving, taster courses, diving licence.

Diving Centres

Find here a list of diving centres in Upper Austria.

Diving in Lower Austria

Lunz am See in the Mostviertel region

Lunz am See is the entry point to three diving areas right in the middle of the densely wooded foothills of the Alps, which are under nature protection.

Lake Erlauf

The idyllic mountain lake is a popular diving spot due to its clear visibility and fish diversity.

Austria's most beautiful bathing lakes

Lake Weissensee: Wonder of Nature

Crystal clear waters and emerald green surroundings. At Lake Weissensee in the middle of the Gailtal Alps, there is one thing to enjoy above all else: Serenity.

Lake Attersee in the Salzkammergut Region

Hiking, swimming, and event-hopping: In the Attersee-Attergau region of the Salzkammergut, mountains, lakes, and culture come together seamlessly.

Lake Achensee

Created by huge glaciers 20,000 years ago, the mountain lake lies majestically between the Karwendel mountains and the Brandenberg Alps.

Lake Neusiedl

Reed belts, salt marshes and meadows in the national park alternate with vineyards and sunny bathing spots: This is where natural paradise meets lifestyle.

Lake Wolfgangsee

Lake Wolfgangsee is nestled between forests, meadows and mountain landscapes in the Salzkammergut.

Lake Wörthersee

As the largest lake in Carinthia, Lake Wörthersee offers summer holidays, excursion destinations and water sports.

Lake Mondsee: Gateway to the Salzkammergut

Lake Mondsee, Schafberg, and Drachenwand create the perfect mix of lake and mountain for Austria's typical Salzkammergut idyll.

Lake Constance

The Bodensee-Vorarlberg region beautifully combines urban life with a love of nature.

Diving memories

Our tips for the perfect underwater photo

  • Get to know all the functions of your camera before you head on your diving adventure.

  • For the best light, go shooting at lunchtime when the sun is at its highest point.

  • Underwater strobes or flashlights perfectly capture the colours in the depth.

  • The closer the subject, the more challenging the shot: Hectic movements will most likely chase fish, eels or crabs away!

  • Use the continuous shooting mode to maximise your chance for a great picture.

  • Point the wide-angle lens at the same level as your underwater model for a lively close-up shot.

  • Respect nature by avoiding disturbance to animals and keeping a sufficient distance to avoid disrupting their natural behaviour.

Climate Protection Tips

How do we keep our bathing lakes clean and healthy?

  • Bathing lakes are vital habitats for animals and plants, so please respect protected areas.

  • Only use designated shore areas for swimming and diving.

  • Take all the rubbish with you.

  • Do not use the lake as a toilet.

  • Avoid feeding fish and waterfowl – food waste adds unnecessary nutrients.

  • Allow sunscreen to absorb before swimming, as its oily residue pollutes the water surface.

Sustainable travel

