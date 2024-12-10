Relaxing in a wellness pool with stunning views of the Alps - some resorts perfectly blend relaxation for body and mind with extraordinary panoramas.

Austria's nature as a source of strength

Whether it's a swim in the lake, the sight of green forests, the warmth of the morning sun on the mountain, or relaxing in a wellness resort with a view, Austria's nature helps us relax. The peaceful surroundings engage our senses: The scent of rain, the birdsong in the forest, and the colourful spring flowers in the meadows. Being in nature helps us feel calm, find our rhythm, and be more present.

Wellness resorts with panoramic views

The Alps, covering two-thirds of Austria, with their diverse landscapes of water, forests, and mountains, provide the perfect backdrop for wellness resorts with stunning views. Self-care made simple. These moments connect us with nature and spark pure joy. A holiday in Austria becomes a wholesome experience, strengthening the body and calming the mind.