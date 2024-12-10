Wellness with a View: Relaxation Amidst the Alpine Panorama
Austria's nature as a source of strength
Whether it's a swim in the lake, the sight of green forests, the warmth of the morning sun on the mountain, or relaxing in a wellness resort with a view, Austria's nature helps us relax. The peaceful surroundings engage our senses: The scent of rain, the birdsong in the forest, and the colourful spring flowers in the meadows. Being in nature helps us feel calm, find our rhythm, and be more present.
Wellness resorts with panoramic views
The Alps, covering two-thirds of Austria, with their diverse landscapes of water, forests, and mountains, provide the perfect backdrop for wellness resorts with stunning views. Self-care made simple. These moments connect us with nature and spark pure joy. A holiday in Austria becomes a wholesome experience, strengthening the body and calming the mind.
Mountain Resort Feuerberg: Relax on "Cloud 7"
Feel the power of the mountains and enjoy views over Carinthia at Feuerberg Mountain Resort’s panoramic wellness centre, 1,766 metres above sea level. Relax in the infinity pool with views of the Karawanken peaks or the panorama pool with a glass pavilion. In summer, take a dip in the alpine lake.
To detoxify, try the rock sauna in the Gerlitzen rock, the Himalayan salt sauna, the infrared heart sauna, or the concert sauna with panoramic views. For relaxation, unwind in "Wolke 7" (Cloud 7) with views of the Carinthian lakes.
Kristallhütte in Zillertal: Lifestyle with perspective
The Kristallhütte, at 2,147 metres in the Hochzillertal Kaltenbach ski area, is a popular hotspot in the Alps. The luxurious Alpine Lodge suites, made with local larch wood, fine fabrics, and elegant marble, offer stunning views and every comfort, thanks to their summit location.
The wellness area above the suites offers panoramic views, a Swiss stone pine sauna, an aroma steam bath, a relaxation area with a tea bar, and a cosy nest for two with a waterbed, ensuring a lasting feel-good experience.
Boutique Hotel Coolnest: A stylish eco-hotel
The Wellnest at the Coolnest Hotel combines relaxation with breathtaking views of the surrounding mountains. The rooftop infinity pool appears to blend seamlessly into the Zillertal Alps, while the panoramic sauna and alpine herb steam bath provide soothing warmth. Large glass fronts invite nature indoors, with massages and beauty treatments enhancing the sense of rejuvenation. After a day in the mountains, it’s the perfect place to unwind – with a view that lingers in the memory.
AQUA DOME: Wellness in the Ötztal Alps
The outdoor pools resemble glowing spaceships, and the glazed thermal spa offers views of the Ötztal Alps. The AQUA DOME is an architectural experience as much as a wellness one.
The 4-star superior Hotel AQUA DOME Tirol Therme Längenfeld is an oasis of peace and regeneration. Its extraordinary spa and sauna area is linked by a futuristic bathrobe corridor. The rooms and suites, with natural materials, wood, and warm colours, offer alpine-modern comfort.
Hotel Fernblick in Montafon: Panorama on Stilts
Perched at 1,100 metres above sea level on the Bartholomäberg, the Fernblick holiday hotel lives up to its name. The panorama sky pool, supported by stilts, rises 20 metres above the slope, offering front-row views of nature.
Next to it, guests can relax in the panoramic whirlpool. Inside the hotel, the "Feingefühl-Badehaus" provides balance for body and mind, with relaxation rooms filled with soothing fragrances and flavours.
Seewirt Mattsee: Lakeside Hotel
For those who love indulgence and romance, the charming village of Mattsee offers a cosy retreat. Nestled between Lake Mattsee and Lake Obertrum, guests can unwind at the "Himmelreich" spa. Spread across three floors, it features a Finnish sauna, herbal steam bath, brine grotto, cosy relaxation area, and large double loungers.
The panorama pool lets you feel at one with the lake, while the roof terrace is perfect for sunbathing in summer. Seewirt Mattsee also offers romantic services, including a hot air balloon ride for couples looking to float on cloud nine.
Im Weißen Rössl: Lake Wolfgang Retreat
Lake Wolfgangsee in the Salzkammergut is like a giant bathtub filled with crystal-clear water, surrounded by stunning mountains. At the romantic hotel Weißes Rössl in St. Wolfgang, guests can step directly into the water, even in winter, with the 30-degree warm lakeside spa and Rössl pool.
The hotel features a 1,500 m² wellness area, including pools, a panoramic sauna, and a relaxation room with lake and mountain views. For detox and relaxation, the Sool steam bath and Spa & Beauty treatments with high-quality products offer the perfect way to recharge.
More highlights: Wellness resorts with Alpine panorama
Climate Protection Tips
Regional food
Natural materials from Austria
Protection of fauna, flora and biodiversity
Energy concepts (photovoltaics, district heating, heat recovery)
Waste separation concepts
SDGs for purchasing, disposal, energy, mobility
