Salzburg in Winter
Mozart's winter wonderland
The Salzach river flows quietly through the city as Salzburg turns into a glittering winter wonderland. Hohensalzburg Fortress towers above the rooftops on the steep cliffs of Festungsberg hill. The illuminated windows of cafés and restaurants invite you to escape the cold with hot chocolate or mulled wine in a cosy atmosphere, away from the hustle and bustle. On Cathedral Square's Christmas market, the sounds of "Silent Night" – the famous carol that originated in Salzburg – fills the air.
Mozart and the musical heritage of Salzburg
Salzburg is inextricably linked with Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, whose birthplace and musical legacy have left a lasting mark on the city. Concerts, museums, and the annual Mozart Festival keep his spirit alive, making Salzburg a must-visit destination for music lovers.
Architecture and culture in harmony
The ideal blend of tradition and modernity gives Salzburg its unique charm. As a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the city maintains its historical character while embracing contemporary architectural design. The result is a vibrant place that seamlessly merges past and present, enchanting visitors from around the world.
Salzburg's most famous dessert, Salzburger Nockerl, is said to represent the three local mountains of Salzburg.
In the Trapp family's footsteps
The Trapp family is a legendary part of Salzburg's history, and yet, some parts of their story are not well-known. Did you know, for instance, that the family lost their fortune in 1933, prompting Maria von Trapp to dismiss all servants and move the family into their quarters? The family's former lodgings were rented out, and when a guest heard her children singing, he encouraged them to enter a folk music competition. This marked the beginning of the journey that inspired "The Sound of Music," one of the most successful musicals of all time.
"The Sound of Music" has given us timeless classics like "Edelweiss", "Do-Re-Mi", and "My Favourite Things", songs still beloved today. Visitors from around the globe come to see the film's shooting locations in Salzburg, from stunning Rococo-style Leopoldskron Palace to beautiful Mirabell Gardens. Tip: book a "The Sound of Music" tour to immerse yourself in the Trapp family's history.
UNESCO World Heritage Site
Located in the heart of Europe, Salzburg is renowned for its unique urban charm, stunning scenery and being the birthplace of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.
The city's prosperity stems from centuries of international salt trade, a resource dubbed "white gold." This allowed the ruling prince-archbishops to create a city often referred to as the "Rome of the North," celebrated for its Italian character, numerous churches and distinct atmosphere.
Discover SalzburgerLand
Top events
Wind instrument Christmas concerts
Listen to the Tower Brass Band at Residenzplatz square.
Mozart Week
In Salzburg, the new year traditionally starts with Mozart Week.
Winterfest circus festival
Enjoy modern circus artistry and captivating acrobatics.
Food and drink in SalzburgerLand: Tradition meets contemporary creativity
The best restaurants in SalzburgerLand
From high-end restaurants and lakeside addresses to contemporary inns: There are many top restaurants in Salzburg that are well worth a visit.
Making cities sustainable
Salzburg and other Austrian cities emphasise the preservation of historic buildings and monuments. This is done not only for cultural reasons, but also contributes to climate protection. How so?
Preserving historic buildings can help save resources. When existing buildings are preserved, fewer new construction projects are necessary.
The preservation of historic buildings can strengthen regional identity and enrich the cultural offering, playing an important socio-cultural role.
Many historic buildings were originally built from natural materials, often sourced in the region. When restoring buildings, efforts are made to use these materials in order to preserve their character.
On an ecological level, fewer new buildings contribute to animals' and plants' habitat protection.
Enjoy all that Salzburg has to offer
The key to unlimited sightseeing in Salzburg is the Salzburg Card, which includes admission to all major attractions, use of public transport and numerous discounts.
Enjoy complimentary entry to popular sites like Hohensalzburg Fortress, Mozart's birthplace and the DomQuartier. The card also includes travel on public transport and discounts on day trips, concerts and leisure activities, making it a convenient and thrifty way to explore Salzburg.
