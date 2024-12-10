Salzburg is one of the most renowned cultural cities in the world, captivating visitors both as a Baroque backdrop and a stage for high-profile cultural events.

The Salzach river flows quietly through the city as Salzburg turns into a glittering winter wonderland. Hohensalzburg Fortress towers above the rooftops on the steep cliffs of Festungsberg hill. The illuminated windows of cafés and restaurants invite you to escape the cold with hot chocolate or mulled wine in a cosy atmosphere, away from the hustle and bustle. On Cathedral Square's Christmas market, the sounds of "Silent Night" – the famous carol that originated in Salzburg – fills the air.

Mozart and the musical heritage of Salzburg

Salzburg is inextricably linked with Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, whose birthplace and musical legacy have left a lasting mark on the city. Concerts, museums, and the annual Mozart Festival keep his spirit alive, making Salzburg a must-visit destination for music lovers.

Architecture and culture in harmony

The ideal blend of tradition and modernity gives Salzburg its unique charm. As a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the city maintains its historical character while embracing contemporary architectural design. The result is a vibrant place that seamlessly merges past and present, enchanting visitors from around the world.