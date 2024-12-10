Snowshoe Hiking in Austria
Following Winter's Trails
Whether you should embark on a snowshoe hike on your own depends on the area, your fitness level, your experience, and the weather and snow conditions.
If you go on a snowshoe hike with a national park ranger, there's a good chance you might spot one of the "Big Five of the Alps": ibex, golden eagle, ptarmigan, chamois, and bearded vulture. These elusive animals are rarely seen in winter, but the ranger knows the best times and places to spot them, for instance in the Hohe Tauern National Park.
They also know the names of the 3,000-metre / 9,800-foot peaks whose rugged, white summits tower into the sky. The Grossglockner and Grossvenediger, the two highest, are usually memorable even to first-time visitors. An added benefit of this adventurous snowshoe hike is the wonderful feeling of happiness as the everyday stresses gradually melt away.
Snowshoe Hiking in Vorarlberg
Snowshoe Hiking in Tirol
Snowshoe Hiking in the Wilder Kaiser Region
Snow-covered meadows and mountains as far as the eye can see.
Snowshoe Hiking in the Alpbachtal Region
Put on your snowshoes and immerse yourself in the winter wonderland of the Tyrolean mountains!
Snowshoe Hiking in the Zillertal Valley
Experience the winter landscape away from the hustle and bustle with guided hikes.
Snowshoe Hiking in the Ötztal Valley
Minimal equipment, lots of nature, and guided tours cross-country through deep snow.
... snowshoes already existed around 12,000 years ago? Ancient rock paintings prove it.
... the extended, moderate activity of snowshoeing boosts fat burning?
... snowshoeing's endurance training positively impacts the cardiovascular system?
... in Mongolia, 6,000-year-old snowshoes were found? They were wooden planks wrapped in fur.
Snowshoe Hiking in the SalzburgerLand
Snowshoe Hiking in the Lungau
The sun-drenched Lungau is known for its scenic beauty and untouched nature.
Snowshoe Hiking in the Saalachtal Valley
Whether you prefer an easy stroll or something more challenging, in the valley or up the mountain, you will definitely find the perfect hike for you.
Snowshoe Hiking in the Raurisertal Valley
Snowshoe Hiking in Saalbach Hinerglemm
Enjoy the wonderful and tranquil sides of the valley on a guided hike.
Snowshoe Hiking in Wagrain-Kleinarl
On family discovery tours, you'll recharge your energy for everyday life.
Snowshoe Hiking in Carinthia
Snowshoe Hiking in Bad Kleinkirchheim
The gentle Alpine snow world of the Nockberge is best explored from Bad Kleinkirchheim.
Snowshoe Hiking at Lake Weissensee
Head into nature! Hike around the lake or on the alpine meadow. With or without a guide.
Snowshoe Hiking in the Villach Region
Experience romantic winter moments at the Dreiländereck, Gerlitzen Alpe, and in the Dobratsch Nature Park.
Snowshoe Hiking in Styria
Snowshoe Hiking in the Schladming-Dachstein Region
Breathe in the fresh air and enjoy the mountains in their natural state, away from the ski resorts.
Snowshoe Hiking at the Tauplitzalm
Experience winter on the high plateau of Tauplitzalm with beautiful views.
Snowshoe Hiking in the Almenland
Explore the beautifully snow-covered winter landscape on the Teichalm, one of the 125 alpine pastures in the largest alpine grazing area in Europe.
Snowshoe Hiking in Upper Austria
At 2,000 metres above sea level, snowshoe hiking on the Rax is a special experience. The Rax cable car conveniently takes hikers to the hiking area, where guided tours with mountain guides are also available. Tours in the Ötscher and Hochkar areas in the Mostviertel region are equally recommended.
