The Best Restaurants in Vienna
We present: The crème de la crème of Vienna's culinary scene. Places with accolades and stars that could rival those in New York, Copenhagen, or Tokyo. Yet, they are imbued with the unique Viennese cosiness. Vienna's vibrant gastronomy scene pulses with a strong heartbeat: ba-dum. Can you feel it?
Look and savour: Multitasking is a must at these top culinary spots. Often, it's the sweeping views over the city’s rooftops that rival the dishes, sometimes it's the view of the Vienna River or the shimmering Danube. There’s plenty to see, smell, and taste: double jackpot.
A place of conviviality, a microcosm of everyday life, a second living room: the Viennese inns and taverns, or "Wirtshaus" and "Beisl" are nothing short of institutions. If you want to understand the Viennese soul this is the place to be. These top spots serve the finest traditional Viennese cuisine, but some also venture into progressive cooking.
Top-Restaurants in Vienna
The infamous Steirereck in the Stadtpark is one of the best restaurants in the world: Heinz Reitbauer refines regional products in a truly sophisticated way. At the historic Palais Coburg, Silvio Nickol creates artful dishes from seasonal ingredients alongside the country’s most extensive wine list. Great creativity is also the key ingredient at the Vestibül in the Burgtheater, offering traditional-modern dishes. At Apron, you’ll find contemporary interpretations of traditional Austrian cuisine, with an open kitchen for full transparency. For an intimate experience, visit Restaurant Doubek in the 8th district (Josefstadt): In a dark, stylish setting, up to 16 exquisite courses are served from the open-fire kitchen.
Gourmet Restaurants in Vienna
At Tian, Paul Ivic serves up exclusively vegetarian dishes at the highest level, experimenting with regional rarities of the best organic quality – from root to leaf. At Konstantin Filippou, you dine in a modern setting on black natural wood tables. His purist cuisine masterfully plays with taste contrasts. Aend is known for its minimalist approach, with avant-garde chef Fabian Künzel deliberately ignoring culinary trends. Similarly unconventional, Mraz & Sohn in the 20th district (Brigittenau) serves creative 15-course menus in a casual atmosphere. In the 19th district (Döbling) on the outskirts, Amador surprises with exquisite international gourmet cuisine, prepared by namesake Juan in a rustic brick-vaulted cellar.
Restaurants With a Special Ambience
The Meierei im Stadtpark, part of Steirereck restaurants, serves the finest Viennese cuisine from breakfast to dinner, all while offering a charming view of the Vienna River and its promenade. What initially appears to be a ship is actually the Motto am Fluss restaurant. Located on the lively Danube Canal, it serves contemporary international dishes with an Austrian focus. Visit Kelsen restaurant in the Parliament for regional dishes with a modern twist and a view of the city centre. Do & Co at Stephansplatz offers a fabulous city view (and an open kitchen!), serving classic Viennese cuisine, sushi, sashimi, oysters, and champagne. Cheers, Vienna!
Restaurants With a Special View in Vienna
At Das Loft in the Sofitel Vienna – located on the 18th floor! – you can enjoy "Viennese cuisine with culinary inspirations from around the world" from early morning until late at night. You can also just come for a drink and watch the sun slowly set over the city. From the rooftop terrace of the Herzig restaurant, you get the best view of Schönbrunn and the Gloriette, accompanied by highly original dishes. A bit further outside the city, at Klee am Hanslteich, you'll find yourself in a wooded ambience next to a tranquil pond, far from the urban hustle. Here, you can enjoy Austrian classics and light Mediterranean dishes. The Pfarrwirt in Döbling, Vienna's oldest inn, entices with its garden. Under the old chestnut trees, your Tafelspitz, Wiener Schnitzel, and apple strudel will taste especially delightful.
The Best Inns and Taverns in Vienna
For upscale Viennese cuisine, from Frittatensuppe and Tafelspitz to Apfelstrudel accompanied by exclusively Austrian wines, visit Huth Gastwirtschaft in the 1st district (city centre). Similarly traditional, the Restaurant zum Weißen Rauchfangkehrer offers a similar menu in four different dining rooms – a true institution!
For "food without fuss," regional and with urban flair, try Labstelle, a modern take on the traditional inn. In a more private setting, Buxbaum Restaurant in the historic Heiligenkreuzerhof in the 1st district serves refined Austrian cuisine with contemporary accents. Schreiners Gastwirtschaft in the 7th district (Neubau) is a peaceful oasis, featuring a charming garden, reliably good local cuisine and a cosy atmosphere.
The Best Inns and Taverns in Vienna
The legendary Plachutta, highly esteemed for its Tafelspitz and top-notch Viennese cuisine, has four locations in Vienna. The Gmoakeller, near the Vienna Konzerthaus, is a Viennese institution serving the local classics in an authentic Viennese-inn atmosphere. Those who appreciate a fusion of creative international and traditional Austrian cuisine should visit Zwischenbrückenwirt in the 20th district (Brigittenau). Pichlmaiers zum Herkner is a charming suburban tavern in the 17th district (Hernals) with a rich history, serving local classics like Beuschel and Schnitzel, as well as Mediterranean specialities. In the 10th district (Favoriten), Meixners Gastwirtschaft offers down-to-earth, uncomplicated cuisine, served with the charming Viennese wit.
Guide MICHELIN Austria 2025
This might also be interesting
Cool Spots for Hot Summer Days
There’s no better way to spend summer in green Vienna than at natural bathing spots, in leafy parks and gardens – or with a chilled drink at a rooftop bar.
Climatic Health Resorts in Austria
High altitude, clean air, a bracing climate, and the power of water: Austria's climatic health resorts will instantly revive your spirits.
Family Hotels
In Austria's family hotels, holidays become an adventure for the whole family. Together, you'll discover new worlds, try new things, and create lifelong memories!
Narrow-gauge Railways in Austria
If you fancy travelling like in the old days—pulled by a steam locomotive or on narrow-gauge tracks—Austria is home to a number of historic railway lines.
Gifts and souvenirs from Austria’s traditional manufacturers
Anyone who talks about the art of giving knows the value of choosing high-quality gifts and souvenirs with care and lasting worth.
Vegan and Vegetarian in Austria: Your Ultimate Foodie Guide
Vegan or vegetarian? Discover Austria's plant-pased food scene– from hearty dishes to fancy set menus, always full of flavour and regional variety.
Longevity
Plenty of exercise and sleep, less stress - and new technologies: Wellbeing is being rethought. Here's where to boost your longevity in Austria!