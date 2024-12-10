Holidays in the Austrian Mountains
Hiking, family holidays, skiing - Lebensgefühl in the Alps
Introduction
Why do we love the mountains? For holidaymakers in the Alps, the mountains are as moving as they are for the people who call them home. Locals have lived in step with nature for centuries – no wonder, when 63% of Austria is high alpine terrain. Farmers look after pastures, move their cattle across steep slopes and know every path and spring.
A mountain holiday is full of variety. In summer, families hike from hut to hut, children climb rocks, and mountain lakes offer the perfect place to cool off. In winter, the snow sparkles and the choice is wide: skiing, winter hiking, snowshoeing, tobogganing or cross-country skiing – Austria’s snowy peaks are made for active holidays.
And that’s why the mountains are so special. Reaching a summit and looking out over the world gives a sense of freedom that’s hard to match. People in the Alps work to keep this landscape intact – caring for trails, pastures and natural treasures with respect and responsibility.
Mountain activities all year roundWhether it's hikes to rustic mountain huts, climbing adventures on the rocks, mountain biking or trail running down a steep hill – Austria’s Alps are made for active holidays all year round.
Cool mountain activities in winterWinter in Austria's mountains is action and fun combined: Skiing on well-prepared slopes, tobogganing with the family, snowshoe and winter hiking through picturesque landscapes - a variety that excites!
Walking, moving, climbing a mountain and coming back down – it’s a reflection of life.Peter Habeler, Austrian extreme mountaineer
Summit hikes and hiking toursFrom challenging summit tours to family-friendly hiking trails and trail runs on the alpine pastures: Austria’s mountains offer the right adventure for every level of fitness – complete with sunrise views, breathtaking panoramas and a hearty snack at the hut.
Schladming-Dachstein: Riesneralm summit trail
Take the cable car to the mid-station, then follow the single trail across three peaks and two alpine pastures – ideal for trail running enthusiasts!
Summit tour Hochkönig: Hiking freedom in SalzburgerLand
Climbing the 2,941-metre Hochkönig via the main ascent: A challenging 17.7-kilometre route with 1,580 metres of elevation gain for experienced mountaineers.
Salzkammergut: Summit hike on the Schafberg
From St. Wolfgang via Dorneralm to the Schafberg in 3.5 hrs at an altitude of 1,783 m. A summit tour with magnificent views and a spectacular panoramic view from the top.
Wilder Kaiser: Easy hiking trails in the Kaiser mountains
Down in the valley, there are plenty of family-friendly hiking trails suitable for pushchairs, many of which can be easily combined with a ride on the cable car.
The 10 highest peaks in Austria
Großglockner: 3,798 m / Glockner Group in Tirol and Carinthia
Wildspitze: 3,768 m / Ötztal Alps in Tirol
Weißkugel: 3,738 m / Ötztal Alps in Tirol
Hofmannspitze: 3,722 m / Glockner Group in Tirol and Carinthia
Großvenediger: 3,666 m / Venediger Group in Tirol and Salzburg
Hinterer Brochkogel: 3,628 m / Ötztal Alps in Tirol
Hintere Schwärze: 3,624 m / Ötztal Alps in Tirol
Similaun: 3,599 m / Ötztal Alps in Tirol
Großes Wiesbachhorn: 3,564 m / Glockner Group in Salzburg
Vorderer Brochkogel: 3,562 m / Ötztal Alps in Tirol
Alpine guide search: Find mountain guides here for a safe summit experience
Up high on viewing platforms & panorama roadsMarvel at the impressive Alpine and lake panoramas from Austria’s viewing platforms. Experience the Großglockner High Alpine Road with its history and mountain culture. And enjoy every bend of the Silvretta High Alpine Road.
The most beautiful Alpine regions in AustriaThe Alpbachtal is known for its charming mountain villages, the Ötztal boasts more than 250 three-thousand-metre peaks for adventurers, while Kitzbühel exudes mountain glamour. Austria’s Alpine regions surprise with their nature, traditions and distinctive character.
Austria's Alpine National ParksNational parks are among the most valuable natural spaces, with conservation a top priority. Around 75% of the land remains untouched by commercial use, giving plants and animals space and time. The parks also offer opportunities for recreation, education and research.
Spa hotels, chalets and Alpine hutsFrom spa hotels to mountain huts, nature, tradition and comfort go hand in hand. Spa hotels offer wellness, gourmet dining and views, while alpine pastures are key to the landscape and perfect for hiking.
Hotel Post Bezau in the Bregenz forest
Guided hikes, herbal workshops, yoga in nature, and wellness treatments ensure the finest alpine feeling at 600m above sea level.
Höflehner Nature and Wellness hotel in Schladming-Dachstein
Located at 1,117 metres above sea level, the 5,000 m² Premium Alpin Spa offers six water worlds and 12 saunas for ultimate relaxation.
A break at the Alpine hut
Welcome to the heights! Breathe in the crisp mountain air, soak up the breathtaking views, hear the distant sound of cowbells – and savour fresh alpine produce.
Why is Alpine farming so important?
Alpine farming helps preserve cultural landscapes and protects valleys by reducing the risk of avalanches and landslides.
Farmers and dairymen produce high-quality, often organic, dairy products from cows, sheep and goats.
Alpine pastures offer a natural space for relaxation in the mountains.
They also prevent overgrowth, supporting biodiversity.
More herbs and plant species grow on alpine meadows than in the valley – a vital asset for nature.