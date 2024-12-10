Woman in dirndl holding wildflower bouquet on blooming mountain meadow, coniferous forest in background.
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SalzburgerLand in Summer
Alpine summer with hiking, cycling, bathing lakes and family excursions

Visit SalzburgerLand in Winter
Lakes and waterfalls, Alpine meadows, forests, and an enchanting mountain world: In SalzburgerLand, you'll feel close to nature, airy and light.

A summer holiday in SalzburgerLand feels like a light and breezy day by the lake, a hearty snack at a mountain hut, or a picnic in the countryside with your loved ones. In SalzburgerLand, nature takes centre stage. The warm season even has its own name here: "Almsommer" or Alpine Summer. It’s all about active days and enjoying the outdoors – pure Alpine lifestyle! The people of SalzburgerLand love all kinds of outdoor activities in the fresh air. And how could they not, with such an abundance of lakes, forests, mountains, and Alpine pastures?

Around 1,740 alpine huts open their doors in summer. These welcoming mountain huts serve regional specialities and drinks, and sometimes host lively alpine festivals. Families will find themed hiking trails, nature playgrounds and child-friendly rest areas throughout the region. Those using the SalzburgerLand Card enjoy additional benefits at many attractions, from cable cars and museums to adventure parks.

The Hohe Tauern National Park is a highlight for nature lovers, with waterfalls, alpine landscapes and rich biodiversity waiting to be explored. The Salzburger Seenland invites visitors to swim, try stand-up paddling or simply relax by its crystal-clear lakes. The Salzkammergut, partly located in SalzburgerLand, has been a popular summer retreat for almost 200 years, combining gentle alpine scenery with historic towns such as Salzburg.

Whether it is luggage-free hiking, mountain bike tours, guided alpine walks or wellness in the mountains, summer in SalzburgerLand offers experiences for families, couples and anyone who enjoys nature, outdoor activity and regional cuisine.

Quick facts about SalzburgerLand
Capital city:Salzburg
Area:7,156 km²
Population:approx. 572,900 (as of 2025)
Highest mountain:Großvenediger (3,674 m)
National Park:Hohe Tauern
Spas:6

SalzburgerLand Card
This visitor card gives you access to attractions and excursion destinations in the province of SalzburgerLand and the city of Salzburg.

Events in SalzburgerLand
Find highlights during your stay in SalzbugerLand's calendar of events.

Meet SalzburgerLand

Top highlights

Hohe Tauern National Park: Pristine Alpine nature

Alpine Summer: The Alpine nature experience

Krimml waterfalls: Europe's highest waterfalls

Alpine cuisine: Traditional recipes, local ingredients

180 bathing lakes: Water fun of the highest quality

Thermal baths & wellness: Oases of well-being and relaxation

Castles and palaces: History brought to life

Eisriesenwelt: Cave experience as spectacular natural wonder

Activities in SalzburgerLand

Pristine & protected

Hohe Tauern National Park

The Alps' largest national park exceeds even the boldest expectations: The protected region boasts over 250 peaks above 3,000 metres and 342 glaciers in the midst of pristine nature. At its heart is the Großglockner. Standing at 3,798 metres, it is Austria’s highest mountain, towering over the massif. The famous Großglockner High Alpine Road offers a thrilling, winding drive up to Austria’s highest viewing platform.

The homeland of eagles, ibex, and marmots can be explored with the guidance of national park rangers, while the National Park Museum in Mittersill creatively showcases the park’s highlights.

Explore Hohe Tauern National Park

Day trips in SalzburgerLand

Regions

Lungau

Encompassing 15 picturesque villages, peaks, pastures, and mountain lakes, Lungau will enchant you.

Visit Lungau

Hochkönig

At 2,181 metres above sea level, Hochkönig mountain is ideal for hiking, cycling, and stopping off at an Alpine hut.

Visit Hochkönig mountain

Gastein Valley

A hotspot for artists, yogis, and gourmets with a special Alpine charm.

Visit Gastein Valley

Obertauern

Fresh mountain air with fantastic views at 2,500 metres above sea level.

Visit Obertauern

Tennengau

Awe-inspiring hiking routes between the Alpine Osterhorn group and the karst massif of the Tennengebirge.

Visit Tennengau

Grossarl Valley

Choose between scenic hiking and mountain biking routes, then stop off at the Valley Museum.

Visit Grossarl Valley

Saalfelden-Leogang

Summer feeling with hiking, cycling, events and culture between Steinernem Meer and Leoganger Steinberge.

Visit Saalfelden-Leogang

Wagrain-Kleinarl

230 km of hiking paths, 150 km of bike routes and activities from soccer golf to alpaca hikes.

Visit Wagrain-Kleinarl

Cities and places

Salzburg, city of Mozart

From music festivals to impressive baroque architecture, Salzburg is always worth a visit.

Visit Salzburg

St. Gilgen

Also known as the "Mozart village", this picturesque town is a romantic natural paradise.

Visit St. Gilgen

Saalbach-Hinterglemm

Mountain biking in summer, skiing in winter: Active holidays are always on the agenda in Saalbach-Hinterglemm.

Visit Saalbach-Hinterglemm

Zell am See

Glacier, mountains, lake - a wonderful mix, characteristic of SalzburgerLand.

Visit Zell am See

Saalfelden-Leogang

Known for fast-paced outdoor activities, cultural highlights, and the incomparable mountain world.

Visit Saalfelden-Leogang

Mauterndorf

A small, tranquil town in the Lungau region, steeped in tradition, and surrounded by the Hohe Tauern mountains.

Visit Mauterndorf

Bad Gastein

Historic spa town with thermal springs, Belle Époque architecture, and impressive Alpine landscapes.

Visit Bad Gastein

Wagrain-Kleinarl

Mountains as far as the eye can see, lots of activities - and a true sense of sustainability.

Visit Wagrain-Kleinarl

Maria Alm

An idyllic village in summer and winter, with direct access to the Hochkönig mountains.

Visit Maria Alm
Experience 2,600 years of history

Top day trip: Salzwelten salt mines

As early as the 6th century BC, Celts were settling in Hallein near Salzburg due to local salt deposits. However, the name "Salzburg" (literally, "Salt Fortress") wasn't documented until around 755. From 1190 onwards, the thriving salt trade brought wealth and influence to Salzburg's archbishops – the baroque buildings inspired by Italian architecture still bear witness to this today. The Salzach River was the most important transport route for salt.

The annexation to the Habsburg Monarchy in 1816 brought an end to the trade, as the Habsburgs favoured the salt mines in Hallstatt and Bad Ischl. The Hallein saltworks in SalzburgerLand were finally closed in 1989. Today, visitors can still experience the salt mine on an impressive guided tour.

Visit the Salzwelten mines

Top events

Famous personalities

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Born in Salzburg, musical genius Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart left his mark on the city.

Explore Mozart's Salzburg

Franz Xaver Gruber

The teacher composed the world-famous Christmas carol "Silent Night", a symbol of peace and solidarity.

Learn more

Joseph Mohr

The priest wrote the lyrics to "Silent Night", which would go on to become a world-famous Christmas carol.

Learn more
Legendary melodies

„The Sound of Music“

Few musical films have left such a lasting global impact as The Sound of Music. Filmed in Salzburg and throughout SalzburgerLand, it brings together music, landscape and the true story of Maria Augusta Trapp and her remarkable singing family in a timeless cinematic experience. What began as a personal story grew into a worldwide success that has shaped generations.

Many of the film's locations can still be visited today: Hellbrunn Palace, the Mirabell Gardens in the city of Salzburg, the Basilica of Mondsee, and St Gilgen on Lake Wolfgang. These are places where film scenes and real landscapes overlap – and where the music still seems to echo.

Recipes

Salzburger Nockerl

Learn how to make the most famous dessert from Salzburg.

Show recipe

Charr à la Meunière

The clear lakes in Salzburg offer the best conditions for local fish.

Show recipe

Pinzgauer Schotten

Enjoy this Austrian cheesecake with raspberries, larch tops, and sorrel ice cream.

Show recipe

Gugelhupf Cake

Gugelhupf cake, or Marmorgugelhupf, is an absolute classic.

Show recipe

Clear Soup with Semolina Dumplings

Make this classic Austrian first course at home.

Show recipe

Unique places to stay

Naturhotel Forsthofgut 5*: In Leogang, with waldSPA

Cortisen on Lake Wolfgangsee: 4*s boutique hotel

The Hochkönigin in Maria Alm: 4*s

DAS.GOLDBERG: A design hotel with a view

Wiesergut: Modern boutique hotel with traditional roots

Forsthofalm: Wellness and regional gourmet cuisine

Puradies: A spa hotel in the midst of nature

Luxury wellness hotel Nesslerhof Großarl: 5*

Family hotel Kesselgrub in Altenmarkt-Zauchensee: 4*

Hotel Sacher Salzburg: 5* luxury

Oberforsthof in St. Johann: Vier-Sterne-Superior-Hotel

Going green

Why is Alpine farming so important?

  • Alpine farming helps preserve the cultural landscape and ensures the safety of valleys, as managed Alpine pastures prevent avalanches and mudslides.

  • It prevents overgrowth, which in turn promotes biodiversity.

  • Up to 70 different herbs can grow per square metre on Alpine meadows (compared to an average of just seven in the valley). This biodiversity is crucial for nature.

  • Alpine farmers and herders produce valuable dairy products from the milk of cows, sheep, and goats.

  • Alpine pastures offer an energising retreat in a beautiful mountain landscape.

Learn more about sustainable travel

FAQs

  • Cycle along rivers or pedal high up into the mountains

  • Hike over Alpine pastures to the summit and enjoy a panoramic view of lakes and glaciers.

  • Go golfing in front of mighty mountain ranges and lakes.

  • From windsurfing to white-water rafting, enjoy a variety of water sports.

  • Saalbach Hinterglemm

    The valley in the middle of the Pinzgau grass mountains is an ideal holiday destination for mountain bikers and families.

  • Hochkönig

    This mighty mountain (2,181 m) and its surroundings are perfect for an active holiday.

  • Gastein Valley

    Magnificent Art Nouveau buildings give the valley its special charm.

  • Zell am See-Kaprun

    A wonderful mix of glacier, mountains, and lake.

  • Obertauern

    Inspiring views, magnificent Alpine hikes.

  • Lungau

    The region's Alpine peaks, pastures, and mountain lakes are best explored on foot or by bike.

  • Hohe Tauern National Park

    The region boasts over 250 peaks over 3,000 metres and 342 glaciers.

  • Wolfgangsee: A picturesque lake in the Salzkammergut region, surrounded by the mountains of the Dachstein massif.

  • Lake Zell: A large lake near Zell am See, popular for water sports such as sailing, windsurfing, and swimming.

  • Lake Fuschl: A beautiful lake in the Salzkammergut region, known for its clear water and tranquil atmosphere. Fuschlsee is a popular destination for swimming, boating, and walking.

  • Hintersee: A picturesque mountain lake in the Tennengebirge mountains, surrounded by impressive rock formations.

  • Wallersee: Famous for water sports such as sailing, surfing, and fishing.

  • Mattsee: Popular due to its crystal-clear water and charming surroundings, Lake Mattsee is a popular destination for water sports such as swimming, sailing, and windsurfing.

  • Lake Obertrum: Part of the Trumer lake district in Flachgau, Lake Obertrum is a popular destination for water sports such as sailing, surfing, and stand-up paddling.

The SalzburgerLand Card is an all-in-one pass offering access to nearly 180 experiences and attractions in the city of Salzburg and the wider SalzburgerLand region. Available for either 6 or 12 days, this guest card includes:

  • Lakes and swimming pools

  • Castles and palaces

  • Museums and exhibitions

  • Show mines

  • Nature adventures

Top highlights in SalzburgerLand include the city of Salzburg (a UNESCO World Heritage Site), the Krimml Waterfalls, the Hohe Tauern National Park, the Grossglockner High Alpine Road, the traditional Alpine Summer (Almsommer), as well as 180 swimming lakes and six thermal spas.

SalzburgerLand combines alpine nature with culture and regional cuisine. The Hohe Tauern National Park, vibrant towns, swimming lakes and authentic alpine huts create memorable experiences throughout the year.

Located in the heart of Austria, close to the Bavarian border, the region is perfectly placed for varied discovery – from mountains and lakes to cultural highlights.

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