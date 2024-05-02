St. Pölten in Summer
A city between Baroque and Modernism

Visit St. Pölten in Winter
St. Pölten, the capital of Lower Austria, is full of contrasts: Roman traces and Celtic influences meet baroque, art nouveau and modern architecture.

A forward-thinking city

St. Pölten is always looking to the future, as evidenced by its impressive modern architecture. Enjoy classical and contemporary music performances in the glass-fronted Festspielhaus, stroll through the ultra-modern government district with the architecturally impressive "Landtagsschiff" - the aerodynamic-looking seat of the province's government - or enjoy the views from Klangturm tower.

Capital of the Baroque

At the same time, St. Pölten stands on historical foundations. The city has the oldest documented city charter in Austria, granted by Bishop Konrad of Passau in 1159. It is also considered a capital of the Baroque, with a veritable building boom transforming the city during that era. Make sure to take a walk through the magnificent old town to see the town hall and St. Pölten cathedral.

Quick facts about St. Pölten
Population:approx. 58,860 (as of 2024)
Province:Lower Austria
Area:108.44km²
Favourite viewpoint:Klangturm tower (77m)

Lower Austria Card
The local guest card includes free entry to about 350 attractions throughout Lower Austria.

Baroque city centre: St. Pölten's gem

Former synagogue: Place of remembrance and cultural centre

Museum of Lower Austria: Local history and nature

Festspielhaus: Music, theatre and dance

Klangturm: The city's most beautiful views

The Dirndltaler-Pielachtaler circular hiking trail

Multi-day e-bike tour through the Mostviertel region

Traisental cycle path

The Traisental path is perfect for a family cycling trip: The 111-kilometre route leads through the Traisental wine country in the Mostviertel region and boasts varied landscapes, from the gentle hills south of the Danube to the mountains of the Mostviertel Alps.

The overall route consists of several sections you can pick and choose from. Our recommendation for families with children: start in Mariazell or Kernhof and ride to Traismauer.

Abbeys, monasteries, castles and palaces: Sights in Lower Austria

Freiraum Sankt Pölten

Rock concerts, unconventional theatre performances, readings and film screenings.

Frequency Festival

Annual music festival featuring international rock, electronic and hip-hop artists.

Tangente St.Pölten

Culture festival featuring exhibitions, art performances and workshops.

Eating and drinking in Lower Austria: Between the Danube and vineyards

Culinary delights in Lower Austria

Palatschinken - Austrian Pancakes

Enjoy Austria's version of pancakes with apricot jam.

Liptauer Cheese Spread

This great spread is served in typical Heurigen wine taverns.

Potato Noodles with Poppy Seeds

As a main course or dessert, potato noodles with poppy seeds are a real treat.

Steamed Catfish with Chervil Turnips and Mushroom Foam

During the winter season, turnips take centre stage in the kitchen.

How to make your city trip sustainable

  • Use public transport

  • Borrow a city bike

  • Use the bike rental service in your hotel

  • Use refillable drinking bottles

  • Don't have your room cleaned and towels changed every day

  • Book an accommodation with an environmental certificate

More tips to travel sustainably

Lower Austria's top restaurants

Traditional country inns, taverns and restaurants

Lower Austria has a strong culinary heart - from the traditional to the experimental, but always down to earth. If you do one thing in this region, make sure to visit a traditional Austrian "Wirtshaus" (inn). These quaint places are where hospitality, characterful locals and excellent regional dishes come together - from crispy roast pork to Marchfeld asparagus and apricot dumplings from the Wachau.

St. Pölten has many activities and attractions on offer, from castles and palaces to outdoor adventures and museums. Here are some of our favourites:

Traisen River originates in the Traisen Valley, flows through St. Pölten and into the Danube. Both sides of the Traisen are flanked by beautiful floodplain landscapes featuring running and cycling routes. The area is also ideal for roller-skating and walking.

The Museumscard (Museum Card) allows you to visit all museums and exhibition venues in St. Pölten all year round with just one ticket. It includes one-time free admission to:

