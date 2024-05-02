The Best Restaurants in Lower Austria
Contemporary yet grounded, with a dash of experimentation: Haute cuisine in Lower Austria is as impressive as it is delicious—from the Waldviertel to the Weinviertel, from the Wachau to the Vienna Woods. Often, the true stars of the dishes are the rare, top-quality ingredients sourced from the region, alongside the creative chefs who bring them to life.
Lower Austria's diversity is reflected not only in its culinary offerings but also in its stunning landscapes. This region has it all—ranging from alpine heights to lowland plains, from dry grasslands to the lush Danube wetlands. The views of the Danube River are particularly captivating from many locations. It’s a true delight that some of the finest dining spots are found right on the water's edge, while others are beautifully nestled in nature—perfect for a breath of fresh air!
The traditional Lower Austrian inn, or Wirtshaus, is a cultural treasure. Here, everything comes together: warm hospitality, characterful hosts, and exceptional regional dishes that are honest and unpretentious—from crispy roast pork to Marchfeld asparagus, and the famous Wachau apricot dumplings. Below is a selection of the best places to unwind and enjoy these culinary delights.
Top Restaurants in Lower Austria
Landhaus Bacher in the Wachau is renowned far beyond the borders of Lower Austria, with a long-standing culinary tradition. Thomas Dorfer continues this legacy with a contemporary touch, infusing it with a huge dose of creativity and ease. Innovation and creativity also shine at Triad in the Bucklige Welt, where Uwe Machreich surprises diners with seasonal and regional menus, featuring ingredients sourced from his own vegetable garden. The cuisine at Gut Oberstockstall is a celebration of seasonal flavours, prepared using the finest ingredients, and complemented by biodynamic wines—all set in a picturesque environment that exudes a keen sense of design and aesthetics. A place to truly relax! Much like Esslokal in Hadersdorf am Kamp near Krems, where the art of transforming local ingredients with Far Eastern flavours into unpretentious 'feel-good' dishes is mastered to perfection.
Gourmet Restaurants in Lower Austria
In the mood for a touch of luxury? Toni Mörwald serves contemporary Austrian cuisine at the highest level at Toni M. in Feuersbrunn. Stefan Hueber’s "Wirtshausküche 2.0" at Hueber der Wirt offers clever, innovative dishes based on traditional, regional ingredients. The motto at Gasthaus Nährer near St. Pölten is "Honour the old, nourish the new." Mike Nährer embraces the 'nose to tail' philosophy, sometimes with a bit of experimental flair, in a newly built venue that's as impressive as the food. At Hofmeisterei Hirtzberger in the Wachau, alongside Lower Austria's largest wine list (with over 2,000 selections!), you'll find natural, regional cuisine with modern touches. The Genusswirtschaft in Mailberg, once a traditional grocer and now a gourmet hotspot, creatively transforms local ingredients in an open kitchen, right before your eyes.
Restaurants with a Special Ambience in Lower Austria
At Gasthaus zur Palme in the Mostviertel, Theresia Palmetzhofer, named Female Chef of the Year 2023, masterfully enhances the natural treasures of the surrounding area—ranging from alpine fish and beef to Dirndln (Cornelian cherries). Innovation is also key at Der Floh in Langenlebarn on the Danube, where minimalistic dishes made from rare ingredients sourced within a 66 km radius ("Radius 66") are served in his village inn and idyllic "Donaugartl." The renowned "Essl-Backhendl" and other traditional and contemporary seasonal dishes are highlights at Landgasthaus Essl, where diners also enjoy views of the Danube. The Haslauerhof is famous for its grand view over the Danube wetlands, although the high-quality, internationally influenced Wirtshaus cuisine might steal the spotlight. At the Restaurant am Tulbingerkogel, a lovely terrace overlooking the greenery is the perfect setting to savour fresh, refined cuisine.
Restaurants with a Special View in Lower Austria
From the Hotel Schachner in Maria Taferl, you can gaze out over the foothills of the Alps, while enjoying dishes crafted with artisanal precision. Fresh fish from the hotel's own lake is served at the Fischerwirt in Ernsthofen, where it’s presented in a picturesque garden setting. The motto at the contemporary and stylish Kolm is “Waldviertel, seasoned with the world,” and the expansive windows create a sensation of dining amidst nature. Michael Kolm continually surprises with creations that feature exotic influences. At Hotel-Restaurant Schloss Dürnstein, the new head chef, Nadine Stangl, presents “fresh, boldly creative dishes,” all with an unbeatable view of the Danube. You can also enjoy a postcard-perfect view of the mighty river from the Süddeck in Tulln, where regional dishes are interpreted with a Mediterranean twist in a relaxed atmosphere from morning until night.
Inns in Lower Austria
The Hotel-Restaurant Hopfeld in Stockerau stands out as a culinary flagship, offering both year-round classics—highlighting the local organic beef—and vibrant seasonal dishes. At the Landgasthof zur Linde in the Vienna Woods, Dry Aged Beef, freshly caught fish, and garden vegetables are skillfully refined. Pollak’s Wirtshaus at the Retzbacherhof serves traditional Weinviertel dishes, from fried chicken to pastries, with a no-frills approach. The Landgasthaus Winkelhofer in the Weinviertel utilizes ingredients from its own farm, processing everything “from nose to tail” with a blend of creativity and authenticity. At Gasthof Buchinger in the Waldviertel, you can enjoy “true, simple, and natural cuisine,” with exemplary collaboration with local suppliers.
Taverns in Lower Austria
The Franz Joseph Wirtshaus presents a modern aesthetic while serving a menu that combines traditional classics with bold new creations. Wagner’s Wirtshaus in Hollabrunn follows a similar approach, offering regional and seasonal dishes in the best traditional pub style, yet without overlooking contemporary trends. Located in the picturesque Wienerwald, the newly renovated Stockerwirt strikes a harmonious balance between tradition and modernity, complemented by an impressive wine selection. The Alte Backhaus in Wiener Neustadt excels in crafting only the finest ingredients from selected local producers with meticulous craftsmanship. On the other hand, the Kaiser von Österreich features a blend of Austrian and Mediterranean cuisine. The charming ambience of the historic small Bürgerhaus in Krems provides a delightful setting for this welcoming pub.