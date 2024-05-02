Is there anything more beautiful than watching the sun rise on the ski slopes? Here we go with early-morning-skiing!

Wake up, Early Birds! The most beautiful slopes for early risers While others are still asleep, the early birds among skiers and snowboarders are already carving towards the morning winter sun. Early birds are the first to make their tracks in the snow and experience peace and freedom. To make early morning skiing possible, some winter resorts in Austria open their lifts before regular operating hours. An unforgettable experience that is definitely worth leaving your cosy hotel bed for.