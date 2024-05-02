Take a deep breath in nature – it's easy in Austria! High altitude, clean air, a bracing climate, and the power of water will instantly revive your spirits.

Some places change things – not spectacularly, but quietly. Climatic health resorts in Austria are among them. What makes them stand out is measurable: pure, clear air, special climatic conditions, and geographical havens of tranquility. Everyone coming here will find the perfect environment to regenerate, even if the effects might only be noticeable after a few days. Your head will become clearer. Sleep will become deeper. And breathing will become calmer. Climatic health resorts are places that don't distract, but lead you back – to more balance, more strength, more yourself.

Let us introduce you to seven of Austria's most beautiful climatic health resorts.