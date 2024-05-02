Cool Spots for Hot Summer Days
Here, you'll find the best places to cool down and refresh in Vienna:
Natural bathing spots
Dive into summer right in the heart of the city: Vienna is home to numerous natural bathing spots perfect for cooling off on hot days. Whether it’s the calm shores of the Old Danube, the spacious Danube Island, or the idyllic Kaiserwasser – you’ll find refreshing escapes right in the middle of town. The Lobau, with its ancient trees and direct access to the water, offers a true sense of nature within the urban landscape.
Vienna offers a total of 63 kilometres of free access to natural bathing waters. Water quality at these spots is regularly monitored at eleven sites, with the results published for the public.
Danube Island
Bathing, boating, biking or picnic: The Danube Island is Vienna's urban relaxing hotspot - ideal for an active break in the middle of the city.
Old Danube
Swimming in the Old Danube: Quiet bays and lidos, boat hire and charming jetties - a refreshing summer classic very close to the city centre.
Parks and gardens
Vienna is one of the greenest cities in Europe – nearly half of its area is made up of parks, gardens and woodlands. From grand grounds like Schönbrunn Palace Park and the Burggarten to peaceful oases such as Türkenschanzpark or the Botanical Garden by Belvedere Palace, there are countless places to relax, take a stroll or simply breathe. Vienna’s green spaces are also perfect for a picnic – right in the city, yet close to nature.
Burggarten
With its palm house, Mozart monument and sunbathing lawns, the Burggarten is an elegant retreat in the heart of Vienna - ideal for relaxing and lingering.
Volksgarten
The Volksgarten is a delight with a view of the Hofburg, fragrant rose gardens and the Theseus Temple - a haven of peace on Vienna's Ringstrasse.
Stadtpark
Nature meets art in Vienna's Stadtpark: wooden benches and walking paths invite you to linger - the golden Johann Strauss monument is a popular photo motif.
Green Prater
Wide meadows, shady avenues and plenty of space for walking, cycling or relaxing await you in the green Prater - in the centre of Vienna and yet very quiet.
Summer scene on the Danube Canal
There’s no better place to spend a balmy summer evening than along the Danube Canal. Cool beats, chilled drinks and a culinary journey from oriental street food to juicy burgers – with or without meat – await. Add to that the unique waterside vibe, surrounded by colourful lights, street art, landmarks and a laid-back atmosphere. Come hungry, grab a seat, sample your way through the offerings and simply go with the flow.
Beach bar Hermann
Sun loungers, DJ sounds, cool drinks and street food await you on the Danube Canal - ideal for relaxed summer evenings in the centre of Vienna.
Rooftop bars
Summer above Vienna’s rooftops feels like a mini holiday. Rooftop bars like Dachboden at the 25hours Hotel, Aurora at the Andaz, or Lamée Rooftop offer stunning views, creative cocktails and a relaxed vibe – right in the city, yet a world away from the hustle and bustle. Whether at sunset or under the stars.
AURORA
On the 16th floor of the Andaz Vienna am Belvedere, open fireplaces and a sweeping view over the rooftops of Vienna to the Kahlenberg await you.
MOOONS
Located right next to the main railway station, the rooftop bar offers a clear view of the south of Vienna and the Belvedere Park - with casual drinks and urban flair.
„Zur Libelle“
Located on the roof of the Leopold Museum in the Museumsquartier, the bar offers a sweeping view over Vienna's city centre - from the Hofburg to St. Stephen's Cathedral.
Cultural retreats
Vienna is full of places where culture and tranquillity go hand in hand. The courtyards of the MuseumsQuartier invite you to linger, while the Lainzer Tiergarten blends nature with history – home to the Hermesvilla, once Empress Elisabeth’s retreat. The Steinhof grounds with Otto Wagner’s church offer peace and panoramic views. And in the Vienna Woods, the area known as Am Himmel is home to the Tree of Life circle and the Sisi Chapel.
MuseumsQuartier
It's not just the museums that offer variety - the Enzos (courtyard furniture) in the MQ's inner courtyards also invite you to relax outside.
Lainz Game Preserve
Nature, culture and relaxation in the Lainzer Tiergarten. The Hermesvilla, once Sisi's retreat, hosts exhibitions - the Hermes restaurant offers Viennese cuisine.
Steinhof grounds recreation area
Wide meadows, old tree-lined avenues and a view of the imposing Otto Wagner Church make the Steinhofgründe a special place for walks in Vienna.
This might also be interesting
Vienna Woods
As a biosphere reserve, the region blends nature, sustainable use, outdoor activities and cultural traditions – from hiking and biking to wine taverns and heritage sites.
Kahlenberg
Vienna's Kahlenberg is an excursion destination with history and a magnificent panorama, ideal for city walks, historical highlights and unforgettable views.
Coolcation in Austria
Coolcation stands for summer holidays in cool places. If you want to escape the heat, you can cool down and relax in the Austrian Alps and at refreshing lakes.
Day trips from Vienna
Uncover new perspectives in nature, culture, and cuisine on your day trips from Vienna. Easily accessible by train and bus, these trips offer a quick, stress-free escape.
Vienna in Summer
Vienna combines architecture, music, and charm - a city that inspires. Here are our top highlights.