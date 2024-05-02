Austria's Snow-Sure Ski Areas
Some skiing areas in Austria are known to be more snow-sure than others, thanks to their geographical location. When the weather gods mean well, you can enjoy unlimited skiing fun all winter long. In addition to perfectly groomed pistes for beginners and advanced skiers, the below ski areas also offer wonderful opportunities for activities away from the slopes: Cross-country skiing with impressive views of the snow-covered mountain panorama, tobogganing through forests, or winter hikes, which are a great way to spend some quality family time. These 16 snow-sure ski resorts will make all your winter dreams come true.
Großglockner Heiligenblut
The ski area is located at the upper end of the Mölltal valley in Carinthia. It offers 100 kilometres of pistes, many of them well suited for families. Always in sight: Austria's highest mountain, the impressive Großglockner.
Dachstein Krippenstein
The Dachstein Krippenstein features modern lifts, an 11-kilometre-long valley run, a fantastic 360-degree panoramic view of the Salzkammergut, cosy huts and many sporty activities. The region is a hot spot for freeriders.
Gastein
The Gastein Valley in SalzburgerLand unites a total of four interconnected ski areas - with pistes for those with little experience as well as pros. Thanks to the ultra-modern Schlossalmbahn cable car, everyone can be in the centre of the ski area in no time.
Hochkar
The most snow-sure and highest ski resort in the Lower Austrian Pre-Alps: Its altitude and climate make Hochkar one of the most popular ski resorts. With 8 lifts, 27 slopes, a children's area, and a freeride centre, it offers endless skiing fun. From the Hochkar summit at 1,808 metres, you can enjoy a fantastic panoramic view.
Ski Arlberg
Arlberg in Tirol takes winter sports to a new level. The ski area impresses with its size, cosy huts for pitstops at and ultra-modern infrastructure.
Turracher Höhe
Skiing, cross-country skiing and winter hiking until after Easter: The geographical location and altitude make it possible in this resort! The high plateau on the border between Carinthia and Styria is a mecca for winter sports enthusiasts.
The Tauplitz / Bad Mitterndorf
The Tauplitz is the largest single ski area in Styria, located in Ausseerland-Salzkammergut, the heart of Austria. Thanks to their favourable location, the 43 kilometres of pistes are considered to be some of the most snow-sure areas in the Alps.
Hauser Kaibling
One of the largest ski areas in Austria with direct access to the Schladming-Dachstein ski region. As part of the Schladming 4-mountain ski area in the Styrian Enns Valley, the Hauser Kaibling ski region is connected to the Planai and Hochwurzen.
Wildkogel Arena
Here, you'll find a snow-covered winter wonderland, with a family-friendly and snow-sure ski area, plus the world's longest toboggan run. The Wildkogel Arena is perfectly located between the Hohe Tauern National Park and the Kitzbüheler Alps.
Obertauern
Carve the first tracks into the powder snow in one of the largest ski areas in Austria. 100 kilometres of pistes amidst the fantastic mountain range in SalzburgerLand await.
Zillertal Arena
Fun on the piste, rustic huts, perfectly groomed slopes, dreamy side valleys: Skiers and snowboarders will find everything they could wish for their winter holiday in this Tirolean ski resort.
Ischgl
This ski region sits high above Ischgl in the Paznaun Valley and extends up to 2.872 metres above sea level. Whether boarding or skiing, fun park or freeriding area - Ischgl is a hotspot for winter sports fans.
Serfaus-Fiss-Ladis
Tirol's largest ski area at the foot of the Samnaun group is a gem with countless highlights for families, sporty holidaymakers and foodies.
Kühtai
Wide pistes, fantastic deep snow slopes, and countless huts and bars are what this ski area in the Stubai Alps is all about. Many hotels are located right on the 47 kiometres of slopes and allow guests to ski-in/ski-out from their doorstep.
Obergurgl-Hochgurgl
One of the most snow-sure ski resorts in the Alps sits at the far end of the Ötztal. Obergurgl-Hochgurgl owes its appeal its sunny pistes and modern mountain lifts. Winter sports enthusiasts can enjoy a long ski season until April.
Silvretta-Montafon
In the ski area in the Vorarlberg Alps, holidaymakers will find perfect conditions on 140 kilometres of pistes and 70 freeride routes. Half of the slopes in Silvretta-Montafon are located at over 2,000 metres above sea level.
