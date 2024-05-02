Austria's Snow-Sure Ski Areas

Perfect piste conditions make a perfect skiing day! These are the regions particularly snow-sure thanks to their location and altitude.

Some skiing areas in Austria are known to be more snow-sure than others, thanks to their geographical location. When the weather gods mean well, you can enjoy unlimited skiing fun all winter long. In addition to perfectly groomed pistes for beginners and advanced skiers, the below ski areas also offer wonderful opportunities for activities away from the slopes: Cross-country skiing with impressive views of the snow-covered mountain panorama, tobogganing through forests, or winter hikes, which are a great way to spend some quality family time. These 16 snow-sure ski resorts will make all your winter dreams come true.