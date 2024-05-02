The Best Restaurants in Styria
The abundance of goodness from Styria’s fields, forests, and lakes is truly remarkable. The region’s treasures can be refined, combined, interpreted, and transformed in countless ways. Master chefs at numerous acclaimed eateries and top restaurants enchant with their unique styles and innovative approaches. Pure poetry!
Known as the "Green Heart of Austria," Styria boasts the highest forest coverage in the country and is also wonderfully mountainous, captivating nature enthusiasts with its lakes, gardens, and vineyards. The scenic diversity matches the exceptional culinary offerings found at charming locations by the water or nestled in lush greenery.
Styrian classics like Backhendl (fried chicken), Käferbohnensalat (bean salad with pumpkin seed oil), and trout with a polenta crust are just a few of the regional specialities awaiting you in the local inns. Traditional home-cooked meals are served at the highest level, often combined with modern twists and always with great warmth—a hallmark of Styria.
Top Restaurants in Styria
Haute Cuisine with a Down-to-Earth Touch: In the Jugendstil ambience of Steirerschlössl in Zeltweg, you can savour contemporary takes on Styrian classics with international accents. The finishing touch: fresh herbs. At Weinbank in Ehrenhausen, Gerhard Fuchs offers a subtle, elegant cuisine paired with perfectly matched wines—all without a menu. His offerings also feature delicacies from Friuli and Istria. In Bad Gleichenberg, the Rauch siblings focus on local ingredients, which are innovatively processed and presented as a “reflection of the season.” Christoph Mandl at Saziani Stub’n in Straden surprises with unpretentious, straightforward dishes and excellent wines from his own estate. Heinz Reitbauer’s Steirereck am Pogusch is renowned as one of the best inns in the country, with many ingredients sourced from their own farm, which boasts no fewer than 500 different plants and herbs.
Gourmet Restaurants in Styria
Schlosskeller Südsteiermark is a top destination for those who love surprises—when it comes to the menu, you never know what's coming. What’s certain, however, is that it will be creative, meticulously crafted, and locally sourced. "Our plates are a stage for rural farming," says Andreas Krainer of his new Styrian cuisine, which he serves at the Hotel restaurant Krainer in Langenwang. At the intimate Johanns Living in Bruck an der Mur, traditional dishes are served with a forward-thinking twist. A standout dish is the unforced goose liver with blood sausage and tripe. More expansive is Schloss Gabelhofen, where the thoughtful regional cuisine is rich in flavour, often featuring game from the estate’s own hunt and fish from local waters. Gasthaus Haberl in Ilz remains true to its regional and seasonal culinary traditions, while still embracing the present—and it impresses with a fine wine list.
Restaurants with a Special View in Styria
Fancy an aperitif on a wooden boat? You can enjoy one at Restaurant Seeplatz'l on the shores of Grundlsee, with your hearty regional main course served on the lakeside terrace. Right by the legendary Toplitzsee, Fischerhütte is the place to go for fresh trout and char. Wirtshaus Lilli, located on the beautiful main square in Fehring, offers more than just elevated traditional pub cuisine; both the charming garden and modern dining rooms also host imaginative fine dining. Intriguing! On the South Styrian Wine Road, the enchanting Lilli & Jojo’s Wirtshaus offers a fabulous view of the vineyards, matched by the seasonal and regional surprise menus crafted by culinary talent Joachim Gradwohl. Nestled in the mountains of Ausseerland, Geiger Alm is a small alpine hut where big culinary things happen—of international calibre—as Dominik Utassy lets his imagination run wild.
Restaurants with a Special Ambience in Styria
Lurgbauer is nestled in a peaceful side valley of the Mariazell region, where "farm to table" is taken to the highest level, featuring, among other delights, their own Angus beef. In the heart of the stunning Almenland Nature Park, ZeitRaum offers "regio-global cuisine" crafted from wholesome ingredients by Stefan Eder. Don’t miss the sweet stars: the pralines! At Wirtshaus Maitz, a sun terrace overlooks the vineyards of South Styria, where you can enjoy top-quality regional dishes (highly recommended: the Cordon Bleu), Mediterranean-inspired creations, and fine wine. Restaurant Schlossberg in Graz boasts an incredible view over the city, almost rivalling its international and refined yet hearty cuisine. Another gem, Das James, is set in a unique location on the golf course in Bad Aussee, with stunning mountain views. The kitchen? Classic with a global twist.
Restaurants in Styria
Genuss Gasthaus Kohlröserlhütte at Ödensee serves a delightful mix of hearty dishes, light indulgences, and innovative creations ranging from rustic and traditional to refined and exclusive, with fresh fish included. At Kehlberghof in Graz, you'll find contemporary comfort food with a creative twist, offering a glimpse beyond the usual. Restaurant Mayer in St. Martin am Grimming combines traditional inn classics with surprise menus, including vegan and vegetarian options. A similar approach is taken at Wirtshaus Wörgötter in Ligist, where typical inn cuisine meets fine dining. At Kogel3 in Leibnitz, you can enjoy both regional traditions and worldly flavours in a casually elegant setting with a view of the vineyards. A perfect combination!
Inns in Styria
Johann Genussraum in Schladming shows that urban and alpine styles can harmonize beautifully, just like the blend of classic and modern cuisine. At the Genusstreffpunkt Höfer in Weinitzen near Graz, traditional Austrian dishes are given a contemporary twist. For a deeper culinary experience, opt for the "Genussreise," a five-course menu with seasonal highlights. Harkamp in Saustal, nestled among the vineyards, offers a delightful blend of inn and restaurant, with house wines complementing popular dishes like wine soup and fried chicken. ARX Restaurant in Rohrmoos-Schladming impresses with dishes that are both traditional and innovative, enhanced by herbs from the garden, alongside a selection of natural wines. At the Retter Bio-Restaurant in Pöllauberg, only handpicked organic ingredients from within a 25 km radius are used, with vegan options available—a true pioneer in organic cuisine!
Guide MICHELIN Austria 2025
