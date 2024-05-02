Winter Hiking in Austria
Strolling through the snow
Winter hikes away from the slopes
The snow glistening in the winter sun swallows the noise and roar, creating silence. Walking through the deep snow-covered landscape, through the Austrian national parks or idyllic winter villages, you will suddenly notice all the sounds more intensely: The crunch of your footsteps, your breath, the gurgling of a frozen stream. The snow and the silence allow us to find ourselves again.
There are hundreds of well-prepared winter hiking paths in Austria: From the Bregenz Forest, over sunny high plateaus up in the mountains, to winter hiking trails through the Hohe Tauern National Park.
For those wanting to experience winter away from the slopes, Vorarlberg offers a true haven for winter walks. The well-marked paths, ranging from easy to challenging, wind through remote villages and pristine winter scenery. Specially designed trails with places to stop and warm up can be found in all regions.
Recharge your batteries in style
Winter walks provide plenty of time to pause and take in the simple pleasures: The fir branches holding fresh powder like a white blanket, the farmhouses dusted with snow, and the smell of snow in the forest. These sensory experiences invigorate both body and mind. Winter walks in Tirol offer a variety of experiences across many regions.
Moments of wonder
Winter hiking in Kufsteinerland
In the Kufstein holiday region, there are peaceful forest routes, romantic lake tours, and routes across meadows and mountain trails.
Winter hiking trails in the Innsbruck Region
The Mieminger Plateau and the Inn Valley are ideal destinations for relaxing winter hikes.
Winter hiking trails in Tannheimer Valley
Winter hikers roam through the snow-covered fairytale landscape of the Tannheimer Valley on perfectly cleared paths.
Winter hiking in the Seefeld Region
The 5 villages in the Seefeld region - Tirol's high plateau - offer a sophisticated network for winter hikes.
Winter hiking in the Achensee Region
More than 150 km of hiking trails around the lake await - an especially romantic experience.
You'll be delighted by the extensive selection of winter walks in SalzburgerLand. The cleared paths, stretching for miles, lead through snowy forests to impressive viewpoints, alpine pastures, and snack stations. There are over 100 km of winter trails at various elevations to explore.
Snow experience
With its snowy forests and sunny slopes, winter hiking in Carinthia is enchanting. The winter landscape of the valleys offers a picture-perfect view and a chance to slow down. It's easy to find peace and relaxation here, step by step.
All things white
Winter hiking in Bad Kleinkirchheim
60 km of prepared winter hiking trails lead through the snowy winter landscape.
Winter hiking in Seebachtal
Lake Stappitz and the icy waterfalls in the Seebachtal valley are the highlights along the way.
Winter hiking on the Koralpe
In the Koraple ski area, the panoramic circular trail opens up views of the entire Lavanttal valley.
When Austria's landscapes are covered in white snow, time spent outside is precious. And in Styria, where over 60 percent of the area are covered by forests, winter is especially magical.
There are many options, from broad walking paths to narrow winter trails. No matter your preference and fitness level, you'll surely find your favourite spot.
Experience Styria in winter
Winter hiking on the Tauplitz
A hike across the wintery high plateau of the Tauplitzalm with beautiful views and cosy huts.
Winter hiking in the Schladming-Dachstein Region
Happiness is... hiking through the magical Styrian snowy landscape in winter.
Winter hike in Pöllauer Tal Nature Park
After the ascent, enjoy a marvellous view over the East Styrian hills.
The winter paths in Upper Austria wind through beautiful winter landscapes, ideal for leisurely, romantic walks. A popular route is the winter walk from Hinterstoder to the picturesque Schiederweiher. This natural gem, with the dammed Krumme Steyr and the mountain panorama of the Großer Priel, was named the most beautiful place in Austria.
Let your mind wander
Snow transforms the Vienna Alps in Lower Austria into a winter paradise with numerous routes available. Around 50 km of cleared walking trails lead through the Göstling Alps around Hochkar in the Mostviertel's eastern Alpine region. In the Waldviertel, certain panoramic and hiking routes are marked and cleared in winter when there is enough snow. For those wanting to admire Annaberg and the surroundings from above, a hike up the 1,377-m Tirolerkogel and stop at the summit hut. The stunning high alpine view - including the Schneeberg, Hochschwab, and the Gesäuse Mountains - is your reward for the two-hour climb.
Panorama trails with alpine views
FAQs
This might also be interesting
Castle and Palace Tours for Children
Climbing medieval towers, dressing up like back in the day, or searching for ghosts: In Austria's castles, history comes alive as a magical journey through time.
Horse Riding Holidays in Austria
The greatest happiness on earth is sitting in the saddle of a horse! Here's how - and where - to make your horse riding holiday in Austria an unforgettable experience.
Cruising in Austria
A fresh breeze, paradise in sight: A boat cruise offers a unique perspective on Austria’s regional treasures from the water.
Kneipp Therapy in Austria
Kneipp therapy is a holistic concept by Sebastian Kneipp – and even an Intangible Cultural Heritage – using water affussions, exercise, nutrition, and medicinal plants.
Road Cycling in Austria
Lush alpine meadows, rugged peaks, gentle fields and shimmering lakes – all rushing past as you ride. The ideal place for it? Austria, of course!
Pleasure hiking in Austria
The culinary delight is the goal: A glass of wine in your hand, a snack and cheese spaetzle on the table. Our tips for culinary hikes.
Pilgrimage routes in Austria
Hiking on Austria's impressive pilgrimage routes: Where nature, activity and relaxation come together in a spiritual way.