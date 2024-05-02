Experience Culinary Tirol
Savour the original!

Tirol knows how to do it: Skilfully and over many generations, the province combines classic specialties with new, innovative creations, creating a new taste experience.

Together high above

Tirolean cheese, butter, bacon and sausages do not only taste good on the alpine pastures or while hiking in the mountains as Brettljause: The typical culinary art of the country relies on full flavour and regional ingredients - on alpine pastures and huts as well as in down-to-earth inns and fine gourmet restaurants.

In Tirol, Gröstl with fried egg, Kaspressknödel in a hearty soup or a juicy beef roast await hungry mountaineers. In small alpine dairies, in fruit orchards and the bakery, locals shape Tirolean moments of pleasure with love.

Guests can not only taste but also experience that high-quality food is produced here at lofty heights with all their senses. On Tirolean alpine pastures they indulge in mountain hospitality or marvel at the production of Tirolean alpine cheese or grey cheese. On the Alpine Herb Tour or the Tirolean Schnapps Route, they catch the aroma of regional quality products. A colourful spectacle are the Almabtriebe (cattle drive) at the end of summer, when magnificently decorated cattle, sheep and goats come back to the valleys.

Gourmets follow Tirolean specialties on foot or by bike along gourmet routes and learn more about the cultivation, processing and taste.

Eng Alm: Alpine pastures in the Karwendel

Behind the scenes of the "Maple King of Eng": For generations, the Eng Alpine pasture has hosted a dairy farm and show cheese-making amidst 2,000-year-old maple trees.

Tirolean foodie bike tours

Cycle and enjoy: A hearty breakfast at the start, a crisp, light salad for lunch and a hearty Tirolean meal at the end of the stage.

Tirolean Schnapps Route

Guests can experience the variety of high-quality Trolean fruit brandies and gain an insight into the art of distilling schnapps in numerous distilleries throughout the region.

An entire village distils brandy instead of schnapps

The village, home to 50 distilleries, specialises in fine brandy. In Stanz, Tirol, around 650 people live across 150 households, with 90 producing fine spirits.

At 1,040 metres above sea level, it is the highest fruit-growing region in Europe. Its sunny location and advanced irrigation system enhance the fruit’s aroma and sugar content. Unlike schnapps, fine brandy is made using only fully ripe fruit with 100% fruit content. Connoisseurs can smell the Stanzer plum in the glass and savour its gentle, lingering taste.

Tirolean inns: Enjoyment at a high level

Unterwirt in Ebbs in Tirol

The Unterwirt sisters focus on regional delights in the gourmet restaurant and pub. Tirolean regulars' table culture is practiced in the farmhouse parlour.

The Unterwirt

Gourmet inn Tiroler Hof, Kufstein

Thanks to the young award-winning chef Victoria Fahringer, the Tiroler Hof becomes "Vikoriashome": A boutique hotel with a restaurant and pub as well as a cookery school.

Gourmet inn Tiroler Hof

Gasthof Unterwöger, Obertilliach

Home-made regional products are served at the Unterwöger inn. Dishes of East Tirolean mountain lamb and Tirolean Schlipfkrapfen attract guests to the parlour.

Gasthof Unterwöger

Stanglwirt, Going

In Tirol, many hotels naturally include a fine restaurant. The Stanglwirt in Going is a popular gathering spot for gourmets.

Stanglwirt
Life on the Alm: From the Big City to a Mountain Cabin

What’s it like to leave everything familiar behind and start a new life on an Alm? Clara Tippelt took that bold step and found her new home as the host of a mountain guesthouse in Tirol, Austria.

Life often takes unexpected turns. During her fashion studies in Germany, Clara Tippelt never imagined that a few years later, she would be the proud owner of a mountain cabin on an Austrian Alm. City life had started to feel a bit too confining when Clara fell in love with the vastness of the Austrian mountains. On impulse, she purchased the Boschebenhütte on Patscherkofel near Innsbruck and made it her new home. While life in the cabin can sometimes be challenging, for Clara, there’s nothing better than waking up in the mountains and sharing her life in nature with her guests. As she says, the mountains help her and everyone who visits focus on the present and fully appreciate the beauty of the moment.

Culinary Specialties in Tirol

Cheese Dumplings

A Tirolean classic from the Kössen kitchen treasures, which promises culinary delights and a well-filled stomach.

Recipe Kaspressknödel

Tirolean Kiachl

"Kiachl" are THE delicacy from Tirol. They are eaten sweet with cranberry jam or savoury with sauerkraut.

Tirolean Kiachl recipe

Original Tiroler Prügeltorte

This specialty has been baked over an open fire by farmers in the Tirolean Brandenberg region for generations as a festive pastry for family celebrations.

Buy Tiroler Prügeltorte

Tirolean dumplings

Small Tirolean dumplings are often served in hot beef soup, while larger ones are served with warm sauerkraut or salad.

Recipe Tirolean dumplings

Tirol’s culinary art focuses on full flavours and regional ingredients, found not only in mountain huts and Alpine inns but also in traditional taverns, fine dining establishments, and top restaurants.

In Tirol, you can find hearty dishes like Gröstl with a fried egg, Kaspressknödel in a rich broth, or Schlutzkrapfen awaiting hungry mountain enthusiasts. Tirolean cheese, butter, and bacon are delicious not just on the Alm or during mountain hikes but also as part of a traditional board meal. These typical Tirolean dishes are made with ingredients from local producers, including farms, dairies, orchards, and bakeries.

In traditional Tirolean taverns, guests can enjoy excellent food and drink, and also stay in the attached hotel with modern comforts.

