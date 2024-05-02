The Best Day Trips from Vienna
Nature, culture, and culinary delights
Introduction
Vienna is vibrant, inspiring, and full of life—but sometimes, nature calls. Just outside the city, a green oasis of gentle hills, dense forests, and scenic river landscapes awaits. Here, nature and culture come together, with historical sites, peaceful vineyards, and hiking trails offering plenty of opportunities for culinary discoveries.
Day trips from Vienna give you a chance to explore the area in all its variety—easy to reach by public transport and without any hassle.
A short train or bus ride from the city, the Wienerwald and Wiener Alpen open up before you. Hiking paths, ridgelines, and monasteries provide the perfect getaway. Further south, the rolling vineyard hills invite you to stroll among the vines, ideally followed by a visit to a traditional Heurigen wine tavern.
Between Krems and Dürnstein, the Danube winds through terraced vineyards in the Wachau Valley, with castle ruins and baroque monasteries in the background. Take a boat ride on the river or a bike tour along the shore, and sample some regional specialties to top off your experience.
If you're craving a cultural adventure, you'll find castles, renowned museums, and spots beloved by artists, combining history and the present day.
Day trips from Vienna reveal a whole new side of the region: hop on, head out, and enjoy nature, culture, and the charm of Austria.
The most beautiful cities around Vienna
Krems an der Donau
This cultural metropolis boasts numerous museums and the highest concentration of fine dining establishments in the country.
Baden bei Wien
A charming spa town with a baroque old town, where nobility once spent their summers. Relax in thermal spas, stroll through parks, and enjoy the culture.
The most beautiful regions around Vienna
The most beautiful sights around Vienna
Laxenburg Palace
The palace consists of two buildings: the Old Palace from the medieval period and the Blue Courtyard from the Baroque era.
Hof Palace
In 2002, the once dilapidated Schloss Hof was awakened from its slumber and restored to bring this magnificent Baroque complex back to its original state.
Regional Gallery of Burgenland
For those who enjoy a change of perspective, contemporary art takes center stage here: visual art, installations, and media art.
Esterházy Palace
The gothic castle, once made the center of courtly life by the Esterházy princes, continues to be a place of vibrant culture today.
Kreuzenstein Fortress
A fortress with a rich history, Kreuzenstein Castle transports visitors to the medieval era. From this vantage point, the castle lords once ruled the surrounding lands.
Traveling by boat, bus, and train
FAQs
Tips for sustainable travel
"Responsible travel" means experiencing a country while also being mindful of nature, climate protection, and fostering fairness in our interactions.
Sustainable travel means...
... respecting and taking responsibility for pristine nature and well-maintained cultural landscapes.
...choosing accommodations with sustainability certifications and promoting gentle mobility.
... being open to mutual understanding in the areas of accessibility and cultural inclusion.