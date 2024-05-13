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Art and Culture in Austria
Museums and castles, UNESCO world heritage sites, music and festivals: Experience the cultural highlights

Austria's rich history and its creative personalities have given rise to a remarkable heritage of art, culture, music, and landmarks. A true cultural adventure awaits!

Castles and palaces, monasteries, UNESCO World Heritage Sites, museums, and galleries: all these cultural treasures, along with thousands of other sights across the provinces, are waiting to be discovered. Austria, the land of great composers and world-renowned works, showcases both classical and modern music in grand concert halls and at open-air festivals.

For those looking to trace the ideas and works of famous personalities, Austria offers countless opportunities. The country's cultural spirit shines through in its customs, nature-loving traditions, and craftsmanship. The magic lies in its high-quality blend of creativity, authenticity, and sustainability.

Cultural treasures, art and history

Austria's cultural treasures preserve the baroque splendour of historic libraries, ornate palace gardens and UNESCO World Heritage sites. Here, cities, architecture and history come together to create an experience rich in art, culture and tradition.

Cities and cultural regions: Sights & culinary delights

From urban cultural highlights to Alpine regions such as Altaussee, the Salzkammergut or the Bregenzerwald, Austria's cities and cultural regions combine history, pleasure and nature to create new experiences.

Gastein valley: Thermal spas and alpine culture

A traditional and once glamorous health resort in the Gastein Valley, known for its thermal springs, hiking trails and winter sports facilities.

Holidays in the Gastein Valley

Cultural highlights: Experiences with Austria-feeling

Lipizzaners at the Spanish Riding School, baroque splendour in Schönbrunn Palace, the sound of Vienna in the Musikverein, Melk Abbey in gold leaf and marble, and Carnuntum as a living Roman city – experience Austria's culture in its most authentic forms.

Music highlights: Festivals, events & musical geniuses

Austria resonates in every tone: classical music in grand halls, jazz under the open sky, pop festivals in the Alps. Castle and city festivals blend music, art and cuisine. Mozart, Strauss, Beethoven and others make Austria a land of musical discovery.
Climate Protection Tips

Heritage protection – a synonym for sustainability

The preservation of historic buildings is a significant initiative in Austria for climate protection. Why?

  • Heritage protection helps save resources. Existing structures are maintained, which means new construction projects do not need to be realized in green spaces.

  • Heritage protection plays an important socio-cultural role by contributing to the preservation of historical buildings. This can strengthen regional identity and enrich the cultural offerings.

  • Many historical buildings were originally constructed from natural materials, often sourced locally. Restoration efforts aim to use these materials to maintain the buildings' authenticity.

  • The habitats of various plant and animal species can also be protected.

Sustainable travel

FAQs

Austria's cultural gems include castles and palaces, monasteries, UNESCO World Heritage sites, and outstanding museums and galleries. The country is also home to numerous music and festival venues – from classical concerts to contemporary festivals.

Yes, advantage cards offer discounts at museums, city tours, and on public transport. Some experiences are free, while others provide reduced prices. The cards are available at tourist information offices or participating accommodations.

Travel and city cards

Must-sees include Schönbrunn Palace, St Stephen's Cathedral, Melk Abbey, Carnuntum, Ambras Castle, the Belvedere, the Hofburg, the Musikverein and the Spanish Riding School – true icons of Austrian culture.

Yes, Austria is famous for its rich musical heritage. Tracing the lives and works of those who created something remarkable is deeply inspiring – and there are many fascinating places to do so. Composers such as Mozart, Schubert, Bruckner and Strauss all worked here. Their former residences, music festivals and concert halls are among Austria's main cultural attractions.

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