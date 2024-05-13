Experience culinary Upper Austria
Enjoy authenticity!

Creative chefs process hops, apples and vegetables from regional producers into fine dishes in the local inns and gourmet kitchens.

Keeping it real!

Good things can only be prepared with good ingredients. That's why the farmers and creative chefs from Upper Austria place particular value on top quality and short transport routes. Upper Austria is the land of beer, bread and craftsmanship. It is typical of Upper Austria to toast with a regionally brewed beer at the pub table, to go on a herb hike together and to invite guests to enjoy Stanglfisch (fish on a stick) by the lakeshore. 

From the granite highlands of the Bohemian Massif, across the Danube and the urban area of Linz, to the mountains and lakes of the Salzkammergut to the high alpine landscapes - being close here is a promise worth exploring.

From the oldest salt mine in the world to fly-fishing - Upper Austria’s culinary scene is something you can taste and experience. And the best part? There’s no need for filters here, neither for holiday pictures nor the cuisine. That’s because Upper Austria’s chefs stick to what’s real. The region and its flavours are so diverse already, no extras are needed.

Foodie favourites in Upper Austria

Savour the flavours of Upper Austria

10 up and coming top chefs

13 must-try inns in Upper Austria

9 unique culinary delights to experience in Upper Austria

Upper Austria's creative top chefs

Finest flavours: From meadow, forest, and field

Culinary experiences in Upper Austria

Two rare treats from the Salzkammergut

Sweet specialties from Upper Austria

FAQ

Good things can only be prepared with good ingredients. That's why the farmers and creative chefs from Upper Austria place particular value on top quality and short transport routes. Upper Austria is the land of beer, bread, and Linzer Torte. It is typical in Upper Austria to toast with a regionally brewed beer at the inn, go on a herb hike together, and invite guests to enjoy Stanglfisch (fish on a stick) by the lakeshore in the Salzkammergut.

From the oldest salt mine in the world to fly-fishing - Upper Austria’s culinary scene is something you can taste and experience. That’s because the chefs at Upper Austria’s top restaurants stick to what’s real. The region and its flavours are so diverse already, no extras are needed.

Upper Austria is the land of sophisticated pub culture—down-to-earth, honest, and sociable. Here are the top ten inns with true Upper Austrian charm.

قد يكون هذا مثيراً للاهتمام أيضاً