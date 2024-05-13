Creative chefs process hops, apples and vegetables from regional producers into fine dishes in the local inns and gourmet kitchens.

Keeping it real!

Good things can only be prepared with good ingredients. That's why the farmers and creative chefs from Upper Austria place particular value on top quality and short transport routes. Upper Austria is the land of beer, bread and craftsmanship. It is typical of Upper Austria to toast with a regionally brewed beer at the pub table, to go on a herb hike together and to invite guests to enjoy Stanglfisch (fish on a stick) by the lakeshore.

From the granite highlands of the Bohemian Massif, across the Danube and the urban area of Linz, to the mountains and lakes of the Salzkammergut to the high alpine landscapes - being close here is a promise worth exploring.

From the oldest salt mine in the world to fly-fishing - Upper Austria’s culinary scene is something you can taste and experience. And the best part? There’s no need for filters here, neither for holiday pictures nor the cuisine. That’s because Upper Austria’s chefs stick to what’s real. The region and its flavours are so diverse already, no extras are needed.