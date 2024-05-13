Styria
Summer holidays between the Dachstein glacier, thermal baths and wine
Diversity in the "Green Heart of Austria"
Styria impresses with its diverse landscapes, from the mountainous north, through the urban centre with the capital city of Graz, to the gently rolling hills of the south with its vineyards. A remarkable 5,838 metres separate the highest and lowest points of Styria, stretching from the Dachstein, the highest mountain in the region at 2,995 metres, to the Vulkania® healing spring in Rogner Bad Blumau, located 2,843 metres below ground.
Pleasures from Glacier to Wine
It is precisely this diversity of landscapes that both visitors and locals alike appreciate and enjoy throughout the year in its many different forms.
Mountains, forests, lakes, and rivers invite you to be active and take in the stunning surroundings. Styria offers holidaymakers a rich variety of leisure opportunities. However, all regions of Styria share one thing – the warmth of the people and the joy of indulgence: from the Dachstein Glacier to the wine regions.
Styria Card: discover 177 excursion destinations for FREE!
With the purchase of the Styria Card guests receive free admission to 177 excursion destinations and a 30% discount at 24 bonus partners from April to October.
Styria from all perspectives
South Styrian Wine Route
Contemporary vineyard architecture, alongside beautifully revitalised traditional buildings, shapes the landscape here. How vineyards, orchards, forests, and fields have been cultivated and local traditions preserved for generations remains evident today. Nothing about this has changed to the present day.
The Styrian hat with chamois beard
Also known as the Ausseer hat, it once adorned the heads of the wealthy during the Biedermeier era. Today, it is worn by those who value tradition, as well as fans of Styria.
The hallmark of a genuine Styrian hat is the black or green felt with a green band. This iconic symbol of Styria is adorned with a chamois brush or chamois back hair. An additional capercaillie feather signifies the hunter's connection.
The side on which the chamois brush is attached reveals the wearer's origin: Upper Styrians fasten the tuft of hair at the back, while in the rest of Styria, it is worn on the side. Beneath the Styrian hat, the traditional grey Styrian suit made from pure wool and genuine Goiserer shoes complete the typical Styrian outfit for men.
Origin: Early 19th century in Ausseerland
Material: Hair felt
Colour: grey-green
Special feature: Chamois beard, capercaillie feather
The daffodil festival in Ausseerland
The Daffodil as a Herald of Spring: Since 1960, the people of Aussee have dedicated a multi-day festival in May to this delicate flower. The entire Ausseerland "comes into bloom," creating an impressive boat parade featuring hand-decorated sculptures made from millions of white daffodils. This large event, in which almost every local resident takes part, lasts for four days. Accompanied by local brass bands, the Daffodil Queen, and the children's Maypole dance, the Salzkammergut blossoms and welcomes the arrival of summer.
Nature Parks in Styria
Visitors not only have the chance to immerse themselves in the pristine nature of Austria’s "Green Heart," but the seven nature parks also provide a protected habitat for rare plants and animals: