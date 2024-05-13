Glaciers, lakes, forests, spas and even vineyards: Styria - the "Green Heart of Austria" - surprises with a colourful palette.

Diversity in the "Green Heart of Austria"

Styria impresses with its diverse landscapes, from the mountainous north, through the urban centre with the capital city of Graz, to the gently rolling hills of the south with its vineyards. A remarkable 5,838 metres separate the highest and lowest points of Styria, stretching from the Dachstein, the highest mountain in the region at 2,995 metres, to the Vulkania® healing spring in Rogner Bad Blumau, located 2,843 metres below ground.

Pleasures from Glacier to Wine

It is precisely this diversity of landscapes that both visitors and locals alike appreciate and enjoy throughout the year in its many different forms.

Mountains, forests, lakes, and rivers invite you to be active and take in the stunning surroundings. Styria offers holidaymakers a rich variety of leisure opportunities. However, all regions of Styria share one thing – the warmth of the people and the joy of indulgence: from the Dachstein Glacier to the wine regions.