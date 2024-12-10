Hiking Along Wild Waters
Explore Austria's gorges, ravines, and waterfalls
Step into the world of Austrian gorges and waterfalls, where millions of water droplets dance in the air and the thunderous roar drowns out all distractions. Breathe in the pure, moss-scented air and feel the serenity of pristine nature. As you wander the narrow trails beside roaring mountain streams, the stresses of everyday life melt away, leaving you refreshed and rejuvenated.
Austria's most beautiful gorge hikes
Sigmund Thun Gorge in Kaprun
Take a 30-minute walk along specially constructed boardwalks and bridges into this breathtaking gorge shaped by glaciers.
Seisenberg Gorge in Weißbach Nature Park
This picturesque gorge serves as the entry point to the surrounding nature park, offering a scenic one-hour trail that's ideal for families.
Liechtenstein Gorge in Pongau
One of the longest and deepest gorges in the Alps, Liechtenstein gorge features a "Helix" staircase, spiraling 30 metres down into its dramatic depths.
Gimbach Cascades
Take a 1-hour hike along the crystal-clear Gimbach stream near Lake Attersee - or explore it by combining hiking and snorkeling.
Dr. Vogelgesang Gorge in Upper Austria
Named after a local doctor who campaigned for the gorge to be publicly accessible, this gorge offers an easy 1.5-hour hike for the whole family.
Wolfsschlucht Gorge in Upper Austria
Starting from Bad Kreuzen town centre, hike along dozens of small waterfalls and natural pools that were used as baths in the old days.
Ötschergräben in Lower Austria
A unique gorge system shaped by the forces of the Ötscherbach stream lies at the foot of Ötscher mountain.
"Wild Waters" trail in Schladming
A 16 km trail along wild waters, from calm, crystal-clear streams to thundering waterfalls.
Bärenschützklamm Gorge in Styria
Hike along a pristine stream set between limestone walls up to 300 metres high.
Tscheppaschlucht Gorge in Carinthia
Cascading waters amidst rare wildflowers makes for a unique hiking experience.
Austria's most beautiful waterfall hikes
Gartl Waterfall in Carinthia
Located in Hohe Tauern National Park in Carinthia, this hike leads through lush forests to a pristine waterfall.
Grawa Waterfall in Tirol
The mighty Grawa waterfall is the widest waterfall in the Eastern Alps. At its foot, you can relax on wooden loungers and take in the spectacle.
Krimml Waterfalls in SalzburgerLand
At 380 metres, the Krimml Waterfalls are the fifth highest waterfall in the world and offer an unforgettable day out.
Stuibenfall Waterfall in Tirol
Surrounded by lush green or snow-white landscapes, the Stuiben Falls are a delight at any time of year.
Golling Waterfall near Salzburg
With water torrents plunging down over 75 metres in two stages, Golling is a breathtaking day out for the entire family.
Tips
Ideal lighting:
If it is a very bright day, it is preferable to take photos in the morning or evening when the sun is low. Too much light prevents sufficiently long exposure times. If there's less light, such as in a forest or gorge, midday is the perfect time for a photo shoot. But beware: Too high an ISO value will result in a grainy effect.
Camera settings:
Create a "veil effect" by using a long exposure time (approx. four seconds) - the longer, the "softer" the water becomes. Too long an exposure time, however, can lead to no texture being visible at all. Never set your camera more than two f-stops above the correct exposure!
The tripod:
To achieve a soft water effect, never shoot handheld. A tripod is essential for long exposures! Rubber foot pads prevent your tripod from slipping on damp ground.
FAQs
