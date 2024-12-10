Experience Culinary Styria
Savour cordiality!

Between apple trees, vineyards, and pumpkin fields, the gently hilly province attracts visitors with a variety of local and regional specialties.

From glaciers to vineyards

A journey through the Green Heart of Austria – a distinction Styria earned by having the highest proportion of forest in the country – leads from the Dachstein glacier to the pleasure capital Graz, to the healing springs of the thermal region and the rolling hills of the wine regions. Despite these different types of landscapes, the people are united by one characteristic: Styrian cordiality. It is characterised by uncomplicated curiosity, spiced with generosity and a portion of serenity.

One could say that pumpkin seed oil runs through the veins of the Styrians. The green gold lends this delicate, nutty flavour to dishes such as Grazer Krauthäuptel Salad, Fried Chicken Salad, the Runner Bean Salad and desserts. Visitors can taste crisp and sweet apple varieties from Arlet, Gala, Crown Prince Rudolf to Elstar on the Apple Road, which winds its way through eastern Styria. In the cold spring water in the Alps, char, trout and mountain prawn cavort. Southern flair and fruity wines can be enjoyed at wine festivals and in Buschenschanken (wine taverns) along the Styrian Wine Routes. A charming corner of the world with warm-hearted people. This is "genuinely Styrian."

Foodie favourites in Styria

Alpine cuisine by award-winning chef Richard Rauch

Styrian Apple Road

Graz – Austria's Culinary Capital

Thermal & vulcanic land Styria: A culinary treasure trove

Wine Roads in Styria

Alpine cuisine in Styria

Enjoy Kasnocken (Austrian Mac'n'Cheese) with Styrian cheese, Ennstaler lamb roast or Bauernkrapfen in a rustic alpine hut with a view of the peaks. Have breakfast on the lake on a wooden boat or dine on an Aussee char, a brown trout, or mountain prawns from fresh spring water on the lake terrace.

However, this is only a small excerpt from the Styrian menus in the Alps. This year, as part of the Styrian "Almkulinarik by Richard Rauch" in the Schladming-Dachstein region, top chef Richard Rauch is once again creating surprising dishes from regional products together with 14 mountain hut owners. And because Styrians have discovered their love of wine as well as beer, a fitting Styrian wine is recommended with each new dish.

Gourmet huts in Styria

Brandalm, Ramsau am Dachstein

At Brandalm, the hosts are passionate about sustainable farming. Enjoy tasty dishes straight from their farm, served up on the wooden terrace or in the cozy dining room.

Brandalm

Restaurant Kohlröserlhütte, Bad Aussee

A culinary journey with local roots awaits guests at Manfred Mayer's Kohlröserlhütte in the Ödensee nature reserve.

Kohlröserlhütte

Restaurant Fischerhütte, Grundlsee

The fish prepared at the restaurant "fisher hut" by Lake Toplitz come from the Ausseerland, but the restaurant is also known for its delicious traditional home-cooking.

Restaurant Fischerhütte
Styrian Apple Road

In Eastern Styria, the Styrian Apple Road is a real apple extravaganza! Fruit farms show off their apples with flair, each variety boasting fun names like Topaz, Pinova, Gala, Golden Delicious, Idared, and Jonagold. These apples are turned into everything from juices and nectar to cider, spirits, and liqueurs. Don't miss out on Apple Road wine – a zesty, low-alcohol treat that's perfect for those hot summer days, made from the Dalinbel variety. You can taste homemade goodies at the Styrian Fruit Tree Museum 'House of Apples' or in charming farm shops.

Styrian Apple Road

Culinary tips along the Apple Road

Edle Säfte Eberl, Albersdorf-Prebuch

At the Eberl family's Delikatessen Workshop, fresh fruit is transformed into delicious juices and sauces.

Edle Säfte Eberl

Fruit Farm Schneeflock, Puch bei Weiz

Guests love the award-winning ciders, juices, and fine spirits available at the farm shop of the Schneeflock fruit farm in the apple village of Puch near Weiz.

Fruit Farm Schneeflock

Fruit Farm Knaller, Puch bei Weiz

The Knaller family has been in the fruit farming business for ages. Besides their charming farm shop, they've also got a self-service spot.

Fruit Farm Knaller
Graz – Austria's Culinary Capital

The Culinary Capital Graz owes this recognition to the friendly and innovative restaurateurs who rely on local products and embrace creativity. At farmers' markets like the ones on Kaiser Josef Markt or Lendplatz, during culinary city tours or at the "Long Table" on the Hauptplatz, locals, visitors, chefs and farmers come together. Foodies are everywhere in the city: whether at the Graz clock tower overlooking the rooftops of Graz, having lunch in the inns of the old town, or at picnics in the castle park.

Culinary experiences in Graz

Delikatessen Frankowitsch, Graz

Frankowitsch belongs to Graz like the clock tower. It has been spoiling visitors in the old town with rolls, delicacies and patisserie since 1932.

Delikatessen Frankowitsch

Genießerei am Markt, Graz

A vibrant mix of grocery and market cuisine awaits at the confectionery on Kaiser-Josef-Platz. From 6 pm, it can be exclusively booked for events.

Genießerei am Markt

Herzl Weinstube, Graz

A Styrian wine bar in the heart of Graz's old town, set in a 17th-century building. The veggie dishes made from Styrian products are a delightful surprise.

Herzl Weinstube
Styrian thermal & volcanic region

In the Styrian "Thermen- & Vulkanland Region," Route 66 leads to the culinary delights of southeastern Styria: to pumpkin seed oil pressed from the seeds of Styrian oil pumpkins, to the blue-violet speckled runner beans that are processed into runner bean salad, soups, strudels and spreads, or to crispy fried chicken and fine Vulcano ham. The southern flair of the region attracts creative cooks and farmers who look forward to your visit at their farm stores, taverns, inns and manufactories.

Thermen- & Vulkanland Steiermark

Culinary experiences in the Thermen- & Vulkanland

Gasthaus Haberl & Fink's Delikatessen, Ilz

Guests at Gasthaus Haberl enjoy traditional fare with a creative twist. The deli is right next door, and you can buy delicious goodies in jars at the farm shop.

Gasthaus Haberl & Fink's

Hofladen Bäcksteffl, Halbenrain

At Martina Summer's farm shop, guests experience the world of scarlet runner beans and pumpkin seeds.

Hofladen Bäcksteffl

Vulcano Restaurant, Feldbach

Guests at the Vulcano Restaurant and on the sun terrace can look forward to variations of Vulcano ham and specialities from the Styrian Vulkanland..

Vulcano Restaurant
Styria's eight Wine Roads

The eight wine roads in Styria are spread over three winegrowing regions:

  • The Thermen- und Vulkanland, where the vines are rooted in volcanic rock.

  • Southern Styria, where the landscape is characterised by steep vineyards, orchards, forests and modern wine-growing architecture.

  • Western Styria, a small but important rosé wine region, where Schilcher wine is made from the Blauer Wildbacher grape.

Everywhere, visitors encounter the Klapotetz, a wooden windmill of sorts that rattles in the vineyards to scare away the birds. It is the emblem of the Styrian wine country and the winemaking tradition. Visitors like to cycle or hike from Buschenschank to Buschenschank (wine tavern) and taste Styrian wines such as Welschriesling, Morillon/Chardonnay, Schilcher, Gelber Muskateller and Sauvignon blanc along the eight wine roads accompanied by Styrian delicacies.

Wine roads in Styria

Culinary experiences along the wine routes

Buschenschank & Winery Haring, Eibiswald

The Haring family serves Schilcher, Welschriesling, Weißburgunder, Gelber Muskateller or Sauvignon blanc from the Reggenberg along with a hearty traditional repast.

Buschenschank & Winery Haring

Winery Sabathihof, Glanz an der Weinstraße

At the Pößnitzberg, along the South Styrian Wine Road, the Dillinger family serves down-to-earth, authentic and creative dishes and South Styrian wines.

Weingasthof Sabathihof

Winery & Buschenschank Schneeberger, Heimschuh

Guests can experience the taste of the Sausal with cheese, woolly pork, fish, and vegan plates. These are served with fruity wines from the vineyard.

Winery & Buschenschank Schneeberger

Traditional Styrian foods and recipes

Styrian fried chicken

Styrian fried chicken salad

Trout fillet with mushrooms

Styrian pot roast

FAQ

A culinary journey through Styria takes you from the Dachstein Glacier, through the culinary capital Graz, to the thermal springs in the Thermen- & Vulkanland, and finally to the wine regions. Here is a selection of the top restaurants in Styria

The culinary capital Graz boasts numerous award-winning restaurants. They owe their success to the warm and innovative chefs and restaurateurs who rely on local products and demonstrate bold creativity.

Discover the Best of Austria