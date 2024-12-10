Between apple trees, vineyards, and pumpkin fields, the gently hilly province attracts visitors with a variety of local and regional specialties.

From glaciers to vineyards

A journey through the Green Heart of Austria – a distinction Styria earned by having the highest proportion of forest in the country – leads from the Dachstein glacier to the pleasure capital Graz, to the healing springs of the thermal region and the rolling hills of the wine regions. Despite these different types of landscapes, the people are united by one characteristic: Styrian cordiality. It is characterised by uncomplicated curiosity, spiced with generosity and a portion of serenity.

One could say that pumpkin seed oil runs through the veins of the Styrians. The green gold lends this delicate, nutty flavour to dishes such as Grazer Krauthäuptel Salad, Fried Chicken Salad, the Runner Bean Salad and desserts. Visitors can taste crisp and sweet apple varieties from Arlet, Gala, Crown Prince Rudolf to Elstar on the Apple Road, which winds its way through eastern Styria. In the cold spring water in the Alps, char, trout and mountain prawn cavort. Southern flair and fruity wines can be enjoyed at wine festivals and in Buschenschanken (wine taverns) along the Styrian Wine Routes. A charming corner of the world with warm-hearted people. This is "genuinely Styrian."