The Most Beautiful Places to Get Married in Austria

Giant Ferris Wheel

Vienna's Giant Ferris Wheel was built by an English engineer in 1896, in honour of Emperor Franz Joseph. It was badly damaged during the war and restored thereafter.

Your wedding ceremony can be performed in one of the Jugendstil cabins, beginning as you start your ascent and completed when reaching the highest point. Up to 10 people (including bride, groom, and registrar) can be part of the ceremony in one of the Gourmet cabins.

In the "Salettl" below the Giant Ferris Wheel, you can have 45 guests seated, or 70 guests standing.

At the event location "Panorama" you'll have space for bigger events from 50 - 150 guests seated.