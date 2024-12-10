Drinking Water in Austria
Information and tips on tap water, water quality and spring water
Introduction
Can you drink tap water in Austria? Yes. Tap water is simply part of everyday life in Austria, and almost the entire water supply comes from groundwater and springs.
Rainfall and the mountains of the Alps feed springs, streams, rivers and lakes. Water is a constant presence on holiday too – hiking along streams and up to waterfalls, swimming in lakes, or simply drinking from the tap. Drinking water is a precious resource, and its quality is checked regularly, from springs and wells all the way to the tap. The requirements for drinking water quality in Austria are set out in the Austrian Drinking Water Ordinance (Trinkwasserverordnung).
Sources:
AGES Austrian Agency for Health and Food Safety
Federal Ministry Agriculture and Forestry, Climate and Environmental Protection, Regions and Water Management
Officially tested and recognised
In the Alpine foreland – in Salzburg, Upper Austria and Lower Austria, for example – and within the Alps themselves lie deep basins where water has collected over long periods. Mineral water in Austria comes from underground sources and is bottled directly at source.
The designation 'natural mineral water' is regulated by law. The water comes from underground sources protected against contamination and must be officially recognised. The basis for this is the Austrian Mineral Water and Spring Water Ordinance (Link in German only). Checks cover origin and composition, among other things. Only once the authorities have granted recognition may a water be described as 'natural mineral water'.
Hiking to 8 water springs in AustriaTo get to the source of Austria's clear water – quite literally – head for where it all begins: a number of days out lead straight to the springs themselves.
Austria's bathing lakesSet in Alpine landscapes, Austria's bathing lakes are known for their clear water. In summer, the programme is swimming, water sports and relaxed hours by the shore.
Vienna's drinking water and its history
Vienna's drinking water comes mainly from the spring catchment areas of the Rax, Schneeberg, Schneealpe and Hochschwab. Two mountain spring pipelines carry it from the Alps to Vienna.
The foundations were laid in the 19th century, when contaminated household wells in Vienna caused disease and high mortality. The geologist and politician Eduard Suess therefore campaigned for a new water supply, with springs outside the city supplying the population. The first choice fell on the spring areas around the Schneeberg and the Rax.
The First Vienna Mountain Spring Pipeline opened in 1873, and parts of its route can be walked today on the 1. Wiener Wasserleitungsweg trail. The Second Vienna Mountain Spring Pipeline followed in 1910, bringing water from the Hochschwab area to Vienna. Between them, the two pipelines still tell a piece of the city's history.
Vienna's historic fountainsVienna's mountain spring water doesn't only flow through the mains. The City of Vienna looks after around 55 monumental and historic fountains, many of which tell the story of the city's water supply. Please note: this water is not for drinking.
Fountain at Maria-Theresien-Platz
'Historic Centre of Vienna', part of the UNESCO World Heritage Site: four fountains situated between the Natural History Museum and the Museum of Art History.
High-jet fountain at Schwarzenbergplatz
The high-jet fountain on Schwarzenbergplatz dates from the 19th century. Water jets and the architectural design characterise the appearance of the site.
Courtyard fountain Schönbrunn Palace
The history of Schönbrunn Palace began in the 14th century. Maria Theresa extended the Baroque section – including, amongst other things, the fountain in the courtyard.
Albrecht fountain at Albertinaplatz
Built in the late 19th century, this monumental fountain in white Carrara marble features the figures of 'Danubius and Vindobona' among other sculptures.