The Carinthia Card offers access to over 100 excursion destinations in the province. These destinations include nature experiences, leisure and adventure activities, zoos, museums, panoramic roads, boat trips and mountain railways. The card offers free admission and discounts at around 50 bonus partners.

The Kärnten Card is available in different versions: as a 1, 2 or 5-week card. Prices vary depending on the season and duration. The card is free for children up to the age of six and from the third child per family. It can be purchased at numerous points of sale and online.