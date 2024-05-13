Burgenland
Summer holidays filled with sunshine, nature, cycling, and wine tastings
The Burgenland
In Burgenland, tranquil landscapes meet vibrant cultural scenes. The region shines with its unspoiled nature and deep-rooted traditions, while never feeling outdated. Its gentle hills, sprawling vineyards, and idyllic lakes invite you to relax and unwind. Traditional festivals and warm hospitality create a welcoming atmosphere. Here, the modern blends seamlessly with the traditional, making Burgenland a place that constantly surprises and delights.
Pannonian Plain
An innovative spirit in viticulture and cuisine results in excellent regional products. In the country inns and wine taverns, hosts serve up typical Pannonian specialities. Local cuisine is also influenced by the climate in the Pannonian plain, which is known for being warm, dry, mild, and low in rainfall.
"Land of the sun"
Hot summers and around 300 sunny days a year have earned Burgenland the nickname "Land of the Sun" – a blessing for its many vineyards and orchards. Perhaps the most famous region in Burgenland can be found around Lake Neusiedl. This steppe lake has made the area a coveted destination, where sunseekers and watersports enthusiasts can find their paradise in the national park. It's also a haven for wildlife, with 340 bird species calling it their protected home. In fact, the region has been a UNESCO World Heritage and Natural Heritage site since 2001.
Burgenland in all perspectives
Hotel Landhofmühle in Southern Burgenland
Claudia Fartek lives sustainability and regionality out of genuine conviction. As the head of Hotel Landhofmühle in the Burgenland Nature Park Raab, she has been practising sustainable methods for over 30 years. Why? Because for her, it has always made sense, both then and now.
In recent years, sustainability, regionality, and consistency have become increasingly important factors for holidaymakers. However, for the Fartek family, these ideals have always been second nature, shaped by the location of Landhofmühle in the heart of the Raab Nature Park in Burgenland.
Their dedication has paid off: Hotel Landhofmühle became the first 'Nature Idyll Hotel' in Burgenland and the first to receive the eco-label. In addition to being recognised by the Nature Idyll Hotels, the Landhofmühle is now also certified with the AMA GENUSS REGION seal, a mark of controlled quality and regional origin.
Dialect in Burgenland
From Kuh to Khui – in Burgenland, they speak the Ui dialect. The so-called Hianzisch is part of the Central Bavarian dialect group and was widely spoken, even reaching Vienna during the Austro-Hungarian Empire. This meant that Burgenlanders spoke the same dialect as Empress Elisabeth and would have understood each other perfectly at the time.
Nowadays, the Burgenland dialect is gradually retreating, influenced by the linguistic tendencies from Vienna and Lower Austria.