Burgenland
Summer holidays filled with sunshine, nature, cycling, and wine tastings

Mild climate, protected landscapes in the Seewinkel, vineyards, and villages with traditional long farms – the Pannonian Plain is a unique part of Austria.

The Burgenland

In Burgenland, tranquil landscapes meet vibrant cultural scenes. The region shines with its unspoiled nature and deep-rooted traditions, while never feeling outdated. Its gentle hills, sprawling vineyards, and idyllic lakes invite you to relax and unwind. Traditional festivals and warm hospitality create a welcoming atmosphere. Here, the modern blends seamlessly with the traditional, making Burgenland a place that constantly surprises and delights.

Pannonian Plain

An innovative spirit in viticulture and cuisine results in excellent regional products. In the country inns and wine taverns, hosts serve up typical Pannonian specialities. Local cuisine is also influenced by the climate in the Pannonian plain, which is known for being warm, dry, mild, and low in rainfall.

"Land of the sun"

Hot summers and around 300 sunny days a year have earned Burgenland the nickname "Land of the Sun" – a blessing for its many vineyards and orchards. Perhaps the most famous region in Burgenland can be found around Lake Neusiedl. This steppe lake has made the area a coveted destination, where sunseekers and watersports enthusiasts can find their paradise in the national park. It's also a haven for wildlife, with 340 bird species calling it their protected home. In fact, the region has been a UNESCO World Heritage and Natural Heritage site since 2001.

Quick info about Burgenland
Capital city:Eisenstadt
Population:approx. 301,000 (as of 2024)
National parks:1
Nature parks:6
Thermal baths:6

Burgenland Card: Free services and discounts

Art, culture and exciting offers for the whole family - the ticket to the best experiences.

Events in Burgenland
The calendar of events features a mix of traditional and modern highlights throughout the province.

Burgenland in all perspectives

Activities in the Burgenland

Excursion destinations in Burgenland

Naturally sustainable

Hotel Landhofmühle in Southern Burgenland

Claudia Fartek lives sustainability and regionality out of genuine conviction. As the head of Hotel Landhofmühle in the Burgenland Nature Park Raab, she has been practising sustainable methods for over 30 years. Why? Because for her, it has always made sense, both then and now.

In recent years, sustainability, regionality, and consistency have become increasingly important factors for holidaymakers. However, for the Fartek family, these ideals have always been second nature, shaped by the location of Landhofmühle in the heart of the Raab Nature Park in Burgenland.

Their dedication has paid off: Hotel Landhofmühle became the first 'Nature Idyll Hotel' in Burgenland and the first to receive the eco-label. In addition to being recognised by the Nature Idyll Hotels, the Landhofmühle is now also certified with the AMA GENUSS REGION seal, a mark of controlled quality and regional origin.

Hotel Landhofmühleto the video

Climate protection tips

What can we do to protect biodiversity?

  • Respect nature. Stick to marked paths and take your rubbish with you.

  • Use sustainable transport. Use public transportation or simply explore by bike.

  • Be mindful of wildlife. Observe animals from a safe distance.

  • Enjoy consciously (and organically). Choose local and sustainable food and products.

  • Support biodiversity. Protecting and preserving biodiversity is crucial for ecological balance.

Travel sustainably
What else Burgenland has to offer
Dialect and vernacular

Dialect in Burgenland

From Kuh to Khui – in Burgenland, they speak the Ui dialect. The so-called Hianzisch is part of the Central Bavarian dialect group and was widely spoken, even reaching Vienna during the Austro-Hungarian Empire. This meant that Burgenlanders spoke the same dialect as Empress Elisabeth and would have understood each other perfectly at the time.

Nowadays, the Burgenland dialect is gradually retreating, influenced by the linguistic tendencies from Vienna and Lower Austria.

FAQ

Burgenland officially became part of Austria on 4th October 1921.

Until 1918, what is now Burgenland was part of the Hungarian half of the Austro-Hungarian Empire. After the empire’s collapse at the end of the First World War, the status of the region was redefined by the Treaty of Saint-Germain in 1919. The treaty stipulated that the area, then known as German West Hungary, should be annexed to the Republic of Austria. However, the actual incorporation of Burgenland into Austria was delayed until the turn of 1921/22, when it finally became a "self-governing, equal federal state" of the Republic of Austria.

  • The Neusiedler See, one of the largest steppe lakes in Europe. The national park is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, boasting unique flora and fauna.

  • Culture: Burgenland is rich in history and culture, with a variety of castles and palaces, and hosts numerous cultural events and festivals.

  • Thanks to its temperate continental climate, the region is ideal for viticulture and is one of Austria’s leading wine-growing areas.

With the Burgenland Card, guests can enjoy many free services and discounts at attractions for the duration of their stay. The Burgenland Card is included when staying overnight at a partner accommodation.

Burgenland Card

In Burgenland, known for its rich history and culture, there are numerous castles and palaces scattered across the region. Although an exact figure is uncertain, it is often said that there are around 100 to 120 different castles and palaces. These historic sites range from well-preserved fortresses to romantic ruins, offering a wide variety of architectural styles and historical periods. Some of the most renowned examples include Forchtenstein Castle, Bernstein Castle, Schlaining Peace Castle, Güssing Castle, and Lockenhaus Castle, all of which have played a significant role in Burgenland’s regional history.

Burgenland was previously known as "German West Hungary" when it was part of the Kingdom of Hungary within the Austro-Hungarian Empire.

