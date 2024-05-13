Mild climate, protected landscapes in the Seewinkel, vineyards, and villages with traditional long farms – the Pannonian Plain is a unique part of Austria.

The Burgenland

In Burgenland, tranquil landscapes meet vibrant cultural scenes. The region shines with its unspoiled nature and deep-rooted traditions, while never feeling outdated. Its gentle hills, sprawling vineyards, and idyllic lakes invite you to relax and unwind. Traditional festivals and warm hospitality create a welcoming atmosphere. Here, the modern blends seamlessly with the traditional, making Burgenland a place that constantly surprises and delights.

Pannonian Plain

An innovative spirit in viticulture and cuisine results in excellent regional products. In the country inns and wine taverns, hosts serve up typical Pannonian specialities. Local cuisine is also influenced by the climate in the Pannonian plain, which is known for being warm, dry, mild, and low in rainfall.

"Land of the sun"

Hot summers and around 300 sunny days a year have earned Burgenland the nickname "Land of the Sun" – a blessing for its many vineyards and orchards. Perhaps the most famous region in Burgenland can be found around Lake Neusiedl. This steppe lake has made the area a coveted destination, where sunseekers and watersports enthusiasts can find their paradise in the national park. It's also a haven for wildlife, with 340 bird species calling it their protected home. In fact, the region has been a UNESCO World Heritage and Natural Heritage site since 2001.