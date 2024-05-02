Cruising in Austria
On Austria's most beautiful lakes and rivers

A fresh breeze, paradise in sight: A boat cruise offers a unique perspective on Austria’s regional treasures from the water.

"Full speed ahead!"

The captain and crew set off on their journey as picturesque cultural landscapes, castles, fortresses, and vibrant cities line the shores of the river or lake. A boat cruise offers passengers a peaceful escape from everyday life—drifting along at a leisurely pace, taking in the views, marvelling at the scenery, and simply enjoying the moment.

What a spectacular way to experience nature—watching bays, wild floodplain forests, fields, and woodlands pass by, each landscape changing with the region. And of course, one of the greatest thrills: the anticipation of arriving at the next fascinating sight.

River cruises on the Danube

Danube cruises with DDSG Blue Danube

From Vienna to Bratislava with the Twin City Liner

Danube cruises with Wurm + Noé

Wachau valley cruises with the DDSG Blue Danube

The blue lifeline of Europe

The Danube

The celts came, emperors left - yet, the Danube river remains unfazed.

Flowing steadily through time, it threads together countries and cultures while staying true to its course. And it holds some remarkable records: passing through 10 countries, it is unique among the world’s rivers. It is also the second-longest and largest river in Europe, surpassed only by the Volga. 

The Danube is born from two source rivers, the Brigach and Breg, which originate in Germany’s Black Forest and merge in Donaueschingen. From there, it travels over 2,800 km before reaching its final destination—the Black Sea. 

Discover the most beautiful sights, trip destinations and culinary delights along the Danube

The Danube

Roundtrips and excursions on lakes

Lake Constance

Lake Zell

Lake Wolfgangsee

Lake Attersee

Lake Traunsee

Lake Neusiedl

Lake Millstatt

Lake Wörthersee

Lake Achensee

Lake Mondsee

5 entertaining theme cruises

Discover Vienna by ship

The lively buzz along the water and the historic architecture, whether by day or at sunset—pure Viennese charm!

Theme cruises Vienna

Theme cruises in the Wachau valley

Enjoy the UNESCO world heritage site including culinary delights and seasonal experiences.

Theme cruises Wachau valley

Culinary experience on Lake Constance

Pull up the anchor, sit back, and savour typical Vorarlberg specialities—holiday vibes in Vorarlberg.

Pleasure cruise Lake Constance

Pirate ship on Lake Attersee

What an adventure: Little pirates can help to hide the treasure from Captain Blackbird and his men.

Theme cruise Lake Attersee

Is it a ship or a bus?

Exploring by Amphibious Vehicle

Admire Salzburg’s world-famous Old Town from the waves of the Salzach and then head straight to the city’s top attractions by bus—Amphibious Splash Tours makes it possible! From Mirabell Palace to Mozart’s Residence, past Leopoldskron Palace and through historic districts, this unique journey combines sightseeing on land and water.

For a more extended river cruise, the Panorama Speedboat Amadeus Salzburg takes passengers along the Salzach to Hellbrunn Palace, home to its legendary trick fountains. In the evening, the docking station near the central Makartsteg transforms into a stylish cocktail bar.

Amphibious Splash Tours Amadeus Salzburg

Vineyards, castles, and Heurigen – the most beautiful sites of this UNESCO World Heritage region

The Wachau valley

FAQs

Several cross-border Danube cruises operate in Austria:

  • DDSG Blue Danube offers routes, scheduled cruises, themed tours, and day trips between Melk, Vienna, and Bratislava (Slovakia).

  • Donauschifffahrt Wurm + Noé connects Vienna with Passau (Germany), though this route is not operated continuously. All available dates can be found on the provider’s website.

There is no direct scheduled cruise service between Vienna and Budapest. This route is only available as part of river cruises, such as those operated by MS Primadonna from DDSG Blue Danube.

Austria offers several opportunities to visit and sail on historic ships:

  • MS Oesterreich: The first large motor vessel on Lake Constance, launched in 1928, has been faithfully restored and now offers cruises in elegant Art Deco style.

  • DS Hohentwiel: A nostalgic steamship on Lake Constance, providing refined cruises and gourmet tours.

  • Nostalgieschiff Gisela: This historic steamship on Lake Traunsee in the Salzkammergut is Austria’s oldest operating ship (in service since 1871) and one of the oldest steamships in the world.

  • DS Kaiser Franz Joseph I.: A historic steamship that has been sailing since 1873, it remains a true gem of Wolfgangsee shipping.

