Art and Culture in Austria
Museums and castles, UNESCO world heritage sites, music and festivals: Experience the cultural highlights
Introduction
Castles and palaces, monasteries, UNESCO World Heritage Sites, museums, and galleries: all these cultural treasures, along with thousands of other sights across the provinces, are waiting to be discovered. Austria, the land of great composers and world-renowned works, showcases both classical and modern music in grand concert halls and at open-air festivals.
For those looking to trace the ideas and works of famous personalities, Austria offers countless opportunities. The country's cultural spirit shines through in its customs, nature-loving traditions, and craftsmanship. The magic lies in its high-quality blend of creativity, authenticity, and sustainability.
Cultural treasures, art and historyAustria's cultural treasures preserve the baroque splendour of historic libraries, ornate palace gardens and UNESCO World Heritage sites. Here, cities, architecture and history come together to create an experience rich in art, culture and tradition.
Cities and cultural regions: Sights & culinary delightsFrom urban cultural highlights to Alpine regions such as Altaussee, the Salzkammergut or the Bregenzerwald, Austria's cities and cultural regions combine history, pleasure and nature to create new experiences.
Cultural highlights: Experiences with Austria-feelingLipizzaners at the Spanish Riding School, baroque splendour in Schönbrunn Palace, the sound of Vienna in the Musikverein, Melk Abbey in gold leaf and marble, and Carnuntum as a living Roman city – experience Austria's culture in its most authentic forms.
Music highlights: Festivals, events & musical geniusesAustria resonates in every tone: classical music in grand halls, jazz under the open sky, pop festivals in the Alps. Castle and city festivals blend music, art and cuisine. Mozart, Strauss, Beethoven and others make Austria a land of musical discovery.
Heritage protection – a synonym for sustainability
The preservation of historic buildings is a significant initiative in Austria for climate protection. Why?
Heritage protection helps save resources. Existing structures are maintained, which means new construction projects do not need to be realized in green spaces.
Heritage protection plays an important socio-cultural role by contributing to the preservation of historical buildings. This can strengthen regional identity and enrich the cultural offerings.
Many historical buildings were originally constructed from natural materials, often sourced locally. Restoration efforts aim to use these materials to maintain the buildings' authenticity.
The habitats of various plant and animal species can also be protected.