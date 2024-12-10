For thousands of years, people have been drawn to places that emanate a special power. 8 places of relaxation, harmony and healing in Austria.

They are often hidden between towering mountain peaks, nestled in tranquil forest clearings, or by roaring waterfalls: Austria's natural power spots have captivated people for centuries. At these extraordinary places, the energy of the landscape becomes almost tangible—whether through unique geological features, the power of water, or the sheer, overwhelming beauty of nature.

While some of these locations were revered as sacred by the Celts, others have emerged more recently through mindful design. What they all share is their ability to invite pause, help you leave daily life behind, and recharge your spirit. Scenic hiking trails often lead to these energy-filled places, making the journey itself a meditative experience. Encountering the raw power of nature at these sites transforms each visit into a deeply personal experience.