The 8 Most Beautiful Natural Power Places in Austria
They are often hidden between towering mountain peaks, nestled in tranquil forest clearings, or by roaring waterfalls: Austria's natural power spots have captivated people for centuries. At these extraordinary places, the energy of the landscape becomes almost tangible—whether through unique geological features, the power of water, or the sheer, overwhelming beauty of nature.
While some of these locations were revered as sacred by the Celts, others have emerged more recently through mindful design. What they all share is their ability to invite pause, help you leave daily life behind, and recharge your spirit. Scenic hiking trails often lead to these energy-filled places, making the journey itself a meditative experience. Encountering the raw power of nature at these sites transforms each visit into a deeply personal experience.
The Blue Spring
The Kufsteinerland region in Tirol is home to a natural gem of exceptional beauty: the Blue Spring. Nestled in a small valley, it is Tirol’s largest source of drinking water. The spring’s colour changes depending on the light and reflections. Often, the surrounding trees, meadows, and algae-covered riverbeds bathe the scene in shades of green. In contrast, the water shimmers in bright turquoise where algae are absent—a mesmerising display of captivating yet soothing energy.
So unique and beautiful is the Blue Spring that it was named Tirol’s very first natural monument.
Beneath horse chestnuts, beeches, oaks, limes, and birches, visitors can relax and listen to the gentle murmur of the water.
The Green Lake
As the snow begins to melt in the mountains, the Grüner See (Green Lake) fills with crystal-clear spring water by late April. In a matter of days, hiking paths, meadows, benches, a bridge, and even a tree are submerged, creating a unique underwater landscape with an undeniably mystical charm. By early summer, as the water recedes, it reveals a turquoise-blue lake.
This magical spot in Styria is perfect for recharging your energy. After a leisurely walk around the lake, you can stop for refreshments at the Gasthof Seehof. To preserve this natural treasure, swimming in the lake is not permitted.
A place of power and beauty that’s truly worth a visit.
The oldest oak tree in Europe
1,000 years old and still standing strong: Europe’s oldest oak tree can be found in the small spa town of Bad Blumau, nestled in the forested region of Styria. Affectionately known as the “Dicke Oachn” (the Big Oak), the tree’s nickname is well-earned, with a trunk circumference of 8.75 metres. You’ll need three friends to join hands with you to encircle it.
Trees undoubtedly provide us with a great deal of energy, and this one is particularly impressive. At 30 metres tall and with a crown spanning an incredible 50 metres in diameter, its wellness benefits are undeniable.
The oak’s gnarled form is likely due to its age, though another fascinating phenomenon may be at play: Trees near natural earth radiation often twist as they grow, simultaneously seeking out and avoiding these energies.
The imposing rocking stones
At home, you might rock your chair, but near Groß Gerungs in Lower Austria's Waldviertel, it’s the Kierlingstein that wobbles. This six-metre-long granite boulder, with a deep hollow on its surface, sits in the middle of the forest. The water collected in the hollow is said to have healing properties—and even enhance beauty. Many visitors claim to feel especially good when near this stone. But why?
Experts from the Institute for Biosensorics and Bioenergetic Environmental Research agree: the Kierlingstein generates a unique biofield that has a positive effect, particularly on the autonomic nervous system.
In total, five such energy spots, collectively known as the "Kraftarena," surround Groß Gerungs. Their effects range from calming to invigorating, with their terrestrial energy fields being clearly measurable.
A true natural energy source!
The thundering Krimml Waterfalls
Even 200 years ago, people recognised that the Krimml Waterfalls were a special place with healing powers. Today, this natural spectacle in the Hohe Tauern National Park region in SalzburgerLand is scientifically recognised as a natural remedy. The waterfalls are known to strengthen the immune system and alleviate symptoms for those with allergies or asthma.
The fine mist from this majestic natural wonder fills the air and gently settles on your skin. The cool, pure, and moist air carries the scents of pine needles, damp moss, and tree bark. Cascading from a height of 380 metres, the water crashes down with a thunderous roar, a sound you can hear, see, and even feel. Billions of tiny water droplets fill the air, creating a soothing spray that cleanses the airways and reduces stress.
The mystical stone circles
On the Tschengla plateau in Vorarlberg, you'll find four stone circles and a network of 2,000 megaliths. Their exact purpose remains a mystery, but it’s believed they may have served as a sky observatory in the Stone Age or perhaps as a sacred site for ancient rituals. Scientists suggest that people once came here to recharge their energy or even initiate healing processes.
To truly experience these forces, you need to visit this magical place. Its allure is undeniable, though its effect varies for each individual. Whether you’re seeking healing, exploring as a hiker, or simply enjoying nature, Bürserberg casts a unique spell on all who visit.
The Maria Laach power trail
The positive effects of hiking in nature are beautifully demonstrated along the Kraftweg Maria Laach. This trail winds through the picturesque Jauerling Nature Park and ends at a Gothic pilgrimage church, known as a place of spiritual energy.
Many of these mystical locations can be found in Austria’s largest province, Lower Austria. Highlights include the mystical Druids’ meeting point in the Yspertal, the Kraftarena Groß Gerungs, and the Celtic village in Schwarzenbach.
Power place Himmelschauen Kufstein
High above in the tranquil Kaisertal, on the Gamskogel, a unique spot awaits hikers: A spiral-shaped bench made of larch wood designed for “sky-gazing” —a meditative practice that invites you to immerse yourself in the deep blue of the mountain sky. Surrounded by the jagged peaks of the Zahmer Kaiser, with views stretching over scattered farmhouses to the distant Kranzhorn, this wooden spiral creates a space for contemplation.
Inside the structure, the sounds of the world fade away, leaving only your heartbeat and the occasional chirping of birds to break the silence. Depending on the position of the sun, you can sit on the curved outer edge to feel the energy of the surrounding mountains or settle in the spiral's centre, gazing upwards at a sky that spreads like a vast painting above the peaks.
The journey to this energy spot is perfect for a scenic hike. The Gamskogel is about a 45-minute walk from Brentenjoch, which can be reached from Kufstein either on foot or with the newly refurbished Kaiserlift.
Did you know that ..
... elderberry, hazelnut, and nettle are considered energy seekers. It’s said that where they grow, one shouldn’t linger for too long.
... the practice of locating energy-charged spots using a pendulum or divining rod is known as radiesthesia.
... the earth is crisscrossed with energy lines? The strongest of these, called ley lines, often connect multiple power spots.
This might also be interesting
Cool Spots for Hot Summer Days
There’s no better way to spend summer in green Vienna than at natural bathing spots, in leafy parks and gardens – or with a chilled drink at a rooftop bar.
Climatic Health Resorts in Austria
High altitude, clean air, a bracing climate, and the power of water: Austria's climatic health resorts will instantly revive your spirits.
Family Hotels
In Austria's family hotels, holidays become an adventure for the whole family. Together, you'll discover new worlds, try new things, and create lifelong memories!
Narrow-gauge Railways in Austria
If you fancy travelling like in the old days—pulled by a steam locomotive or on narrow-gauge tracks—Austria is home to a number of historic railway lines.
Gifts and souvenirs from Austria’s traditional manufacturers
Anyone who talks about the art of giving knows the value of choosing high-quality gifts and souvenirs with care and lasting worth.
Vegan and Vegetarian in Austria: Your Ultimate Foodie Guide
Vegan or vegetarian? Discover Austria's plant-pased food scene– from hearty dishes to fancy set menus, always full of flavour and regional variety.
Longevity
Plenty of exercise and sleep, less stress - and new technologies: Wellbeing is being rethought. Here's where to boost your longevity in Austria!