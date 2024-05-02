Sailing in Austria

Austria has a high density of huge, beautiful lakes, providing perfect sailing conditions for beginners and pros alike!

As a land-locked country, Austria might not be the most obvious choice for a sailing holiday. While it does not have a direct access to the ocean, it has some nice alternatives to offer:

Austria has more than 25.000 lakes larger than 250 m2. 62 are considered “big lakes” with a size of more than 50ac, 43 of them being considered “natural” and 19 “artificial”. Altogether, there are about 400 bathing lakes in Austria, and on most of them you can go sailing! Read on for some suggestions.

Sailing in SalzburgerLand

Lake Zell

Surrounded by majestic peaks, crystal-clear Lake Zell is one of the most beautiful lakes in Austria. And with water temperatures of up to 23°C, it provides for a pleasant refreshment during your summer holiday. Master your skills - or head on your first sailing adventure - together with pros at one of the two sailing schools.

  • Altitude: 750 m / 2.460 ft

  • Surface area: 4,55 km2 / 1,76 sqm

  • Max water depth: 73 m / 240 ft

Sailing at Lake Zell

Lake Wolfgangsee

Sitting at the border of Upper Austria and SalzburgerLand, Lake Wolfgangsee is surrounded by forests, meadows and mountains, while its shores are dotted with chocolate-box villages. Beginners and advanced sailors will find perfect conditions here for their trips.

  • Altitude: 538 m / 1.765 ft

  • Surface area: 12,4 km2 / 4,78 sqm

  • Avg water depth: 52 m / 171 ft

  • Max water depth: 114 m / 374 ft

Water sports on Lake Wolfgangsee

Lake Mattsee

Lake Mattsee, one of SalzburgerLand’s warmest lakes, boasts crystal-clear waters. The surf and sailing school offers year-round courses, and the Steiner family has been building boats here for over 100 years, even offering courses to build your own boat.

  • Altitude: 502,9 m / 1.649,93 ft

  • Surface area: 3,6 km2 / 1,39 sqm

  • Avg water depth: 17 m / 55,77 ft

  • Max water depth: 42 m / 137,8 ft

Sailing school Mattsee

Lake Wallersee

Lake Wallersee, the largest in Salzburg's Lake District, allows no motorboats but is very popular for sailing, windsurfing, and swimming.

The eastern bay at Seekirchen is a favourite for wind-based sports, especially in spring and autumn.

  • Altitude: 505 m / 1.656,82 ft

  • Surface area: 6,1 km2 / 2,35 sqm

  • Avg water depth: 13,3 m / 43,6 ft

  • Max water depth: 23,3 m / 76,4 ft

Neumarkt on Lake Wallersee
Sailing in Styria
Lake Stubenbergsee

Stubenberg Lake is one of the largest and warmest lakes in Styria in the south of Austria. It owes its great sailing conditions to its light thermic winds. Either book a course at the local sailing school, or rent a boat for a trip on your own, if you already have your certificate.

  • Altitude: 380 m / 1.246,72 ft

  • Surface area: 0,16 km2 / 0,06 sqm

  • Avg water depth: 3 m / 9,8 ft

  • Max water depth: 8 m / 26,25 ft

Leisure paradise Lake Stubenbergsee
Sailing in Upper Austria

Attersee Lake

Attersee Lake, in Austria’s lake region, is known for its turquoise waters and scenic hills.

Take a sailing course or rent a boat if you're certified, and brush up on the lake's sailing rules.

  • Altitude: 469 m / 1.539 ft

  • Surface area: 46,2 km2 / 17,83 sqm

  • Max water depth: 169 m / 544 ft

Sailing schools
Boat rental
Sailing rules & information

Lake Traunsee

Lake Traunsee is famously known for its challenging winds, making it a sailing paradise. Sailing schools and moorings along its shores offer courses for beginners and experienced sailors, as well as equipment rental. This is Austria’s deepest lake, with an average water temperature of 16°C.

  • Altitude: 423 m / 1.387,8 ft

  • Surface area: 24,5 km2 / 9,4 sqm

  • Max water depth: 191 m / 627 ft

Sailing at Lake Traunsee

Lake Mondsee-Irrsee

The Mondsee-Irrsee region is a favourite among surfers and sailors due to its shifting winds. Thermals from the west to north can cause 30-50 degree wind shifts, while the challenging east winds can result in 120-150 degree shifts. Old sailors even claim it's possible to make a 180° turn without touching the sails.

  • Altitude: 493 m / 1.617 ft

  • Surface area: 14,2 km2 / 5,48 sqm

  • Max water depth: 68 m / 223 ft

Sailing on Lake Mondsee
Sailing in Lower Austria
Ottenstein Reservoir in Waldviertel

The Ottenstein Reservoir is the largest of three lakes, which form the fjord-like Kamp reservoirs in the Waldviertel region in the north of Lower Austria. Originally created by flooding, this area of the Kamptal valley was used for energy generation, but is today a huge recreation area for locals and visitors alike. 

Sailing is allowed at the lake, but only possible if you bring your own boat.

 Facts & Figures

  • Surface area: 4,5 km2 / 1,7 sqm

  • Max water depth: 69 m / 226,38 ft

Water sports Ottenstein Reservoir
Sailing in Carinthia

Lake Faaker See

Lake Faaker See with its turquoise waters and an idyllic island in the middle looks like paradise. Active holidaymakers can look forward to all sorts of activities in and on the water. With its light to moderate wind and pleasant water temperature it’s the perfect spot for sailors of all skill levels.

  • Altitude: 565 m / 1.853,67 ft

  • Surface area: 2,2 km2 / 0,84 sqm

  • Avg water depth: 16,1 m / 52,82 ft

  • Max water depth: 29,5 m / 96,78 ft

Sailing on Lake Faaker See

Lake Ossiacher See

Lake Ossiacher See also benefits from a mild climate and enjoyable water temperatures, perfect conditions for a sailing trip. Learning by doing is the motto in the sailing schools around both lakes, which offer regular courses, and the matching equipment for beginners and pros alike.

  • Altitude: 501 m / 1.643,7 ft

  • Surface area: 10,38 km2 / 4 sqm

  • Avg water depth: 19,6 m / 64 ft

  • Max water depth: 52,6 m / 173 ft

Sailing on Lake Ossiacher See

Lake Millstätter See

Lake Millstätter See is known as the jewel of Carinthia. It’s the province's second largest lake, and with 27°C in summer the perfect holiday destination for all activities in and on the water. The local sailing school offers courses for beginners and advanced sailors as well as equipment rental.

  • Altitude: 588 m / 1.929,13 ft

  • Surface area: 13,3 km2 / 5,1 sqm

  • Avg water depth: 89 m / 292 ft

  • Max water depth: 142 m / 466 ft

Water sports on Lake Millstätter See

Lake Wörthersee

Lake Wörthersee is one of Europe’s largest and warmest Alpine lakes with water temperatures reaching up to 27°C. The constant breeze makes it a great sailing and water sports region. Plenty of sailing schools (for all skill levels) and boat rentals await along the lake shores.

  • Altitude: 450 m / 1.476 ft

  • Surface area: 19,4 km2 / 7,49 sqm

  • Avg water depth: 42,1 m / 138 ft

  • Max water depth: 85,2 m / 280 ft

Water sports on Lake Wörthersee

Lake Weissensee

Lake Weissensee is largely unobstructed and offers hidden bays and charms with its fjord-like layout, surrounded by lush meadows and forestry mountains. During summer, it heats up to about 25°C, making it a perfect spot for water sports. And if you ever fall in and take an involuntary sip of its waters – don’t you worry – it has drinking water quality!

  • Altitude: 930 m / 3.051 ft

  • Surface area: 6,5 km2 / 2,5 sqm

  • Max water depth: 99 m / 325 ft

Water sports on Lake Weissensee
Sailing in Burgenland
Lake Neusiedler See

The steppe lake Neusiedler See in Burgenland, Austria's easternmost province, is a household name among sailors. The waves are short and steep due to the constant wind and shallow water – ideal conditions for water sports. You’ll find plenty of sailing schools around the lake offering courses for beginners and advanced sailors alike. If you already have a sailing permit you can just rent a boat for a few hours and off you go. Be careful with the weather though, as it can change very quickly!

  • Altitude: 115 m / 377 ft

  • Surface area: 320 km2 / 123,553 sqm

  • Avg water depth: 1 m / 3.3 ft

  • Max water depth: 2 m / 6.6 ft

Water sports on Lake Neusiedler SeeBoat hire on Lake Neusiedler See
Sailing in Tirol

Lake Achensee

Lake Achensee is the largest of Tirol's lakes, and best equipped for sailing. Expect light southerly wind in the morning, and a strong northerly one in the afternoon. The lake is suited for sailors of all skill levels – from beginners to pros. International regattas are held at Lake Achensee.

  • Altitude: 929 m / 3.048 ft

  • Surface area: 6,8 km2 / 2,62 sqm

  • Avg water depth: 67 m / 219 ft

  • Max water depth: 133 m / 436 ft

Sailing on Lake Achensee

Plansee Lake & Heiterwanger Lake

Plansee Lake is the second largest natural lake in Tirol, fed by the Heiterwanger Lake, which is connected by a narrow canal. The fjord-like lake is located between the forest-covered ridges of the Zwiesel and Spießberg mountains. Emperor Maximilian I of Austria raved about its density and great diversity of the fish population.

  • Altitude: 976 m / 3.202,1 ft

  • Surface area: 2,87 km2 / 1,11 sqm

  • Max water depth: 76,5 m / 251 ft

Sailing on Plansee Lake
Sailing in Vorarlberg
Lake Constance

Lake Constance is the third largest inland lake in Europe. It’s a sailing paradise for beginners and pros alike, surrounded by beautiful landscapes. Light breezes cater to those who just start their sailing experience, while strong winds and good waves are perfect for those looking for a challenge. For the lucky ones already holding a sailing certificate, there are numerous rental stations.

  • Altitude: 395 m / 1.295 ft

  • Surface area: 536 km2 / 207 sqm

  • Max water depth: 251 m / 823 ft

Water sports on Lake Constance
Sailing in Vienna

Yes, you read that right: You can sail in Vienna!

Sailing is allowed on the Upper Old Danube, the Lower Old Danube, and the New Danube.

Vienna has 7 sailing clubs and 3 sailing schools, offering courses for beginners and pros, as well as equipment rental. Combine your Vienna city break with a day on the river, or book a 3-day sailing course for beginners

Sailing school HofbauerVienna International Sailing Club

"House Rules" on Austria's Lakes

- Always check the weather forecast: thunderstorms and strong winds can occur fast in the mountain areas and can be dangerous.

- Make sure to have the proper equipment.

- Stay within the designated areas for your respective type of water sports.

- Familiarise yourself with navigation rules.

- Respect the hierarchy of lake users: wind-powered, human-powered, motor-powered.

- Keep your distance and respect the safety of everyone who shares the lake with you.

- Traffic signals on the water: buoys, cans, markers.

- Get information on water levels and currents before you get on the water.

- Please be kind to the environment and always take the rubbish with you or throw in the provided bins.

- Keep your distance and respect the safety of everyone who shares the lake with you.

This might also be interesting

Bathing lakes in Austria

Summer holidays in Austria are a delight! Nestled in alpine landscapes, the crystal-clear lakes are famous for their beauty and water quality.

Bathing lakes in Austria

Hiking

Austria's hiking trails are as diverse as the experiences they provide.

Hiking

Austria's Provinces

Austria’s nine provinces offer an exciting and colourful variety. Perfect for a refreshing holiday where the authentic meets the unique.

Provinces in Austria
Discover the Best of Austria