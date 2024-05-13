라데츠키 행진곡
The world-famous composition by Johann Strauss: A rhythm you have to join in with
Austria and the Radetzky March: a very special relationship. Created to honor Field Marshal Radetzky, the most famous composition by Johann Strauss (father) has long had the status of an unofficial anthem.
Waltz king and marketing genius
Johann Strauss (father) was born in Vienna on March 14, 1804, the son of a beer innkeeper. He was attracted to music from an early age - he particularly admired the "Linz violinists", who performed as traveling musicians along the banks of the Danube. From 1823, he played in Joseph Lanner's orchestra and founded his own ensemble in 1827, with which he coined the Viennese waltz that would later become world-famous.
He achieved enormous popularity with innovative marketing strategies and large festivals - for example in the Viennese establishment "Zum Sperl". Johann Strauss undertook tours to England and France and left behind over 250 works. His most famous work is and remains the "Radetzky March".
The person behind the march
Field Marshal Josef Wenzel Radetzky von Radetz was already 81 years old when he defeated the Sardinian army in the Battle of Custozza on July 25, 1848. His success meant more than just securing Austrian power in northern Italy: it strengthened the conservative forces in Vienna, which had been struggling with uprisings since the March Revolution of 1848 and were opposed to liberal reforms.
Radetzky's triumph was celebrated accordingly. On August 31, 1848, a celebration was held on the Vienna's Wasserglacis. Johann Strauss (father) was commissioned to contribute a composition. Strauss clearly positioned himself on the side of those loyal to the emperor - in stark contrast to his son, Johann Strauss (son)who sympathized with the revolutionaries.
Did you know that ..
... people were already clapping along at the premiere?
This is the effect of the annual New Year's Concert of the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra since 1946, the "Radetzky March" has been played as an encore, and clapping along (loudly and quietly in the "right" places!) has become a cherished tradition.
... the Radetzky March can also be heard in modern time?
The young Austrian composer Composer Christian Heschl has created a new arrangement. Enriched with playful scales and lively syncopations, this version sounds unusually dance-like.
... the Radetzky March is famous outside the concert hall?
Joseph Roth created a literary monument to it in his 1932 novel of the same name. And before the home games of the Austrian national soccer team, the Radetzky March regularly creates a great atmosphere in the stadium.
Tradition of the Vienna New Year's Concert
The Radetzky March was played at the now world-famous New Year's Concert of the Vienna Philharmonic on January 1, 1946 for the first time. An arrangement by Leopold Weninger from 1914 was played, which had already been used for the first Philharmonic performance in 1928.
Since then, the Radetzky March has been an indispensable encore at the annual New Year's Concert. However, it has been adapted several times by hand so that the original arrangement is no longer performed. in 2019, the Vienna Philharmonic Board decided to produce an official new edition, which is now played in concert.