라데츠키 행진곡
The world-famous composition by Johann Strauss: A rhythm you have to join in with

Austria has a special history with the Radetzky March: Johann Strauss (father) composed his now world-famous work in 1848, the year of the revolution.

Austria and the Radetzky March: a very special relationship. Created to honor Field Marshal Radetzky, the most famous composition by Johann Strauss (father) has long had the status of an unofficial anthem.

Waltz king and marketing genius

Johann Strauss (father), the composer of the Radetzky March

Johann Strauss (father) was born in Vienna on March 14, 1804, the son of a beer innkeeper. He was attracted to music from an early age - he particularly admired the "Linz violinists", who performed as traveling musicians along the banks of the Danube. From 1823, he played in Joseph Lanner's orchestra and founded his own ensemble in 1827, with which he coined the Viennese waltz that would later become world-famous.

He achieved enormous popularity with innovative marketing strategies and large festivals - for example in the Viennese establishment "Zum Sperl". Johann Strauss undertook tours to England and France and left behind over 250 works. His most famous work is and remains the "Radetzky March".

Johann Strauss (father)

The person behind the march

Field Marshal Radetzky

Field Marshal Josef Wenzel Radetzky von Radetz was already 81 years old when he defeated the Sardinian army in the Battle of Custozza on July 25, 1848. His success meant more than just securing Austrian power in northern Italy: it strengthened the conservative forces in Vienna, which had been struggling with uprisings since the March Revolution of 1848 and were opposed to liberal reforms.

Radetzky's triumph was celebrated accordingly. On August 31, 1848, a celebration was held on the Vienna's Wasserglacis. Johann Strauss (father) was commissioned to contribute a composition. Strauss clearly positioned himself on the side of those loyal to the emperor - in stark contrast to his son, Johann Strauss (son)who sympathized with the revolutionaries.

Josef Wenzel Radetzky of Radetz

Did you know that ..

... people were already clapping along at the premiere?

This is the effect of the annual New Year's Concert of the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra since 1946, the "Radetzky March" has been played as an encore, and clapping along (loudly and quietly in the "right" places!) has become a cherished tradition.

... the Radetzky March can also be heard in modern time?

The young Austrian composer Composer Christian Heschl has created a new arrangement. Enriched with playful scales and lively syncopations, this version sounds unusually dance-like.

... the Radetzky March is famous outside the concert hall?

Joseph Roth created a literary monument to it in his 1932 novel of the same name. And before the home games of the Austrian national soccer team, the Radetzky March regularly creates a great atmosphere in the stadium.

Tradition of the Vienna New Year's Concert

The Vienna Philharmonic and "their" Radetzky March

The Radetzky March was played at the now world-famous New Year's Concert of the Vienna Philharmonic on January 1, 1946 for the first time. An arrangement by Leopold Weninger from 1914 was played, which had already been used for the first Philharmonic performance in 1928.

Since then, the Radetzky March has been an indispensable encore at the annual New Year's Concert. However, it has been adapted several times by hand so that the original arrangement is no longer performed. in 2019, the Vienna Philharmonic Board decided to produce an official new edition, which is now played in concert.

New Year's Concert 2025

Christian Thielemann conducted the Vienna Philharmonic at the 2024 New Year's Concert

Listen to the Radetzky March

For everyone who loves Vienna, its music and culture

FAQs

Field Marshal Josef Wenzel Radetzky von Radetz defeated the Sardinian army in the Battle of Custozza on July 25, 1848 at the age of 81. His victory not only consolidated Austrian power in northern Italy, but also strengthened the conservative forces in Vienna, which had been fighting against uprisings and liberal reforms since the March Revolution of 1848.

Radetzky's triumph was celebrated accordingly. On August 31, 1848, a festival was held in his honour on Vienna's Wasserglacis. Johann Strauss (father) composed a work for the occasion, clearly taking the side of those loyal to the emperor - in contrast to his son, Johann Strauss (son), who sympathized with the revolutionaries.

Johann Strauss (father), born on March 14, 1804 in Vienna, composed the Radetzky March in 1848. After Strauss had played in Joseph Lanner's orchestra, he founded his own ensemble early on, with which he later coined the world-famous Viennese waltz.

The reason for the commissioned composition of the Radetzky March was to honor Field Marshal Josef Wenzel Radetzky von Radetz, who defeated the Sardinian army at the Battle of Custozza at an advanced age.

The Radetzky March was first performed at the now world-famous New Year's Concert of the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra on January 1, 1946 and has been an integral part of the annual concert as an encore ever since. However, the original arrangement has been handwritten several times and is no longer played today. In 2019, the Vienna Philharmonic Board decided to create an official new version, which is now played at the New Year's Concert.

관련 기사