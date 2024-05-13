Johann Strauss (father), the composer of the Radetzky March

Johann Strauss (father) was born in Vienna on March 14, 1804, the son of a beer innkeeper. He was attracted to music from an early age - he particularly admired the "Linz violinists", who performed as traveling musicians along the banks of the Danube. From 1823, he played in Joseph Lanner's orchestra and founded his own ensemble in 1827, with which he coined the Viennese waltz that would later become world-famous.

He achieved enormous popularity with innovative marketing strategies and large festivals - for example in the Viennese establishment "Zum Sperl". Johann Strauss undertook tours to England and France and left behind over 250 works. His most famous work is and remains the "Radetzky March".