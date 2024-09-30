Customs and Traditions in Austria

Close to nature, many people in Austria cherish customs and traditions, often blending contrasts and modern elements to create a harmonious experience.

Those who experience the charming cultural festivals and regional traditions of Austria immerse themselves in Austrian culture. Whether at the Daffodil Festival or the Summer Solstice Fire, the people of Austria cherish their traditions and customs, celebrating them wholeheartedly.

At Easter, Austria is more vibrant than ever, bursting with colour in both culture and culinary delights. In the mountainous regions, the popular cattle drives in autumn are impressive, marking a magnificent end to the alpine summer.

Christmas markets, festive cookies, Advent wreaths, and cherished traditions accompany the magic of Advent at the year's end. After this reflective period, the glittering ball nights at the start of the new year set the tone with elegance and joie de vivre-especially in Vienna, the secret ball capital of the world.