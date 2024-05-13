Coffeehouses are an integral part of Vienna's DNA. They are institutions with their own unique culture, offering much more than just coffee and cake.

The coffeehouse

You feel at home in a coffeehouse as soon as you step inside. The setting is spacious yet intimate, there is plush seating around marble tables, the scrape of traditional Thonet wooden chairs on parquet floors and mirrors reflecting mildly steamy light. Some are furnished with genuine showpieces - time-worn and darkened, they exude an indefinable atmosphere.

You have to experience it, to truly understand it. The writer Stefan Zweig described it as an "institution of a special kind, incomparable to any other in the world." And indeed, the coffeehouse has its own distinct atmosphere, embodying a deep sense of Gemütlichkeit—that quintessential Viennese cosiness. Because the Viennese coffeehouse culture is so distinctive and rich in stories, UNESCO declared it an intangible cultural heritage in 2011.

What makes a Viennese coffeehouse so special?

Nowhere else is coffee served on a silver tray, always accompanied by a glass of water and a discreet coffee spoon. The interior from back then – marble tables, upholstered sofas, and the Thonet chair – is another hallmark you still find in traditional coffeehouses today.

In addition to the traditional coffeehouses, there is also a new wave of coffee bars, where coffee beans are the true stars. They attract coffee aficionados for whom coffee is much more than just a beverage.